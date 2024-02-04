5 Cheapest Used Cars That Will Last You 10 Years

David Dewhurst Photography / Toyota

In 2023, an S&P Global Mobility analysis found that the average age of America’s 284 million vehicles in operation was a record 12.5 years old — up by more than three months over 2022. Considering the trends of constrained new vehicle sales and inflation, the outcome was no surprise.

But most new-car buyers spend one-quarter, one-third or more of that time paying off expensive loans as their vehicle depreciates and their warranty runs its course.

The smarter move might be to buy an inexpensive used car that doesn’t require a lot of borrowing and squeeze a decade out of it.

According to the most recent U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration data, the average motorist drives roughly 13,500 miles per year. That means a used car would have to have at least 135,000 miles in front of it for a shot at lasting 10 years.

Here are some affordable options that can get you there.

2018 Toyota Yaris

Toyota discontinued the Yaris in 2020, but that doesn’t mean it’s not an excellent choice for buyers looking to make a used car go the distance.

“Toyota’s reputation for reliability is well-earned, and the Yaris embodies this with minimal repair costs and excellent fuel efficiency,” said Joe Giranda, director of sales and marketing at car transport and international shipping firm CFR Classic, which ships more than 2,000 cars per month across the world.

CoPilot for Car Shopping says the 2018 model year offers the most value.

The publication writes, “On top of its excellent reliability, fuel efficiency, and handy hatchback styling, the 2018 Yaris has more standard tech and safety features than segment competitors.”

It cites the base model’s average used list price at just $13,999.

According to FuelEconomy.gov, a 2018 Yaris gets between 32 and 35 combined mpg and CarMax gives it an excellent 4.5-star reliability rating and says it costs a below-average $428 per year to maintain.

The average driver would have put 81,000 miles on a 2018 Yaris by 2024, meaning it would have to squeak out 216,000 miles to survive a decade. Considering Motor and Wheels says a Yaris has the potential to go 300,000 miles over 20 years, that’s well within reach.

2018-19 Toyota Camry

Nick Musica, founder of Cash for Your Junk Car, bases his livelihood on picking winners in the used market. For him, one model stands out.

“Renowned for reliability and efficiency, the Toyota Camry offers reasonable maintenance costs and good fuel economy, making it a cost-effective option for long-term use,” he said.

CoPilot for Car Shopping says the 2018 and 2019 models are the most reliable of the current eighth generation.

FuelEconomy.gov says the 2018 Camry gets 34 combined mpg and RepairPal estimates its annual maintenance costs at just $379.

VehicleHistory.com writes, “A well-maintained 2018 Toyota Camry can last around 300,000 miles.”

According to Edmunds, the average 2018 Camry in outstanding condition — the cream of the crop — sells for $19,716 at the dealership or $16,832 in a private sale.

That’s more expensive than a Yaris, but considering the average driver would have put just 81,000 miles on a 2018 Camry by 2024, you can reasonably expect another 219,000 miles from it. That’s not a decade — that’s 16 years.

2020-21 Honda Accord

Toyota isn’t the only nameplate that comes to mind in discussions about durability over time.

“The Honda Accord is known for its longevity and consistent performance,” said Musica. “With its slightly higher fuel costs compared to the Camry, it still remains an economical choice for those seeking a durable and long-lasting vehicle.”

CoPilot for Car Shopping suggests the 2020 and 2021 model years as the most reliable for used buyers.

According to VehicleHistory.com, “A well-maintained 2021 Honda Accord can last around 250,000 miles.”

The average 2021 Accord would have tallied just 40,500 miles at most, leaving 209,500 miles — or 15 and a half years — in front of you.

FuelEconomy.gov says it gets 33 combined mpg and RepairPal, which gives it an “excellent” reliability rating, says it costs just $400 per year to maintain.

According to TrueCar, 2021 models are not hard to find for $15,000 or even less.

2019 Ford Fiesta

Ford discontinued the beloved Fiesta in 2019 in the U.S. and ended production worldwide in 2023 — but buyers should consider grabbing one of the many that are still on the used market.

“It’s a compact, reliable and affordable car,” said auto expert Robert Resz, founder of Rad Bronco Parts. “Known for its handling and fuel efficiency, it’s great for city driving and offers various safety features.”

CarParts.com says a well-maintained Fiesta is good for 200,000 miles, which puts a late model on pace for another decade of driving at least.

FuelEconomy.gov says the 2019 Fiesta gets up to 31 combined MPG and RepairPal says it costs a below-average $552 per year to maintain.

According to CarGurus, the average list price for a used 2019 model is $12,670 to $15,068.

2021-22 Nissan Versa

With a $16,390 MSRP for a brand-new 2024 model, the Nissan Versa remains one of the most affordable cars on the road.

For those buying used, CoPilot for Car Shopping says the 2021 and 2022 model years are the most reliable for the affordable and fuel-efficient subcompact, which FuelEconomy.gov says gets an impressive 35 combined MPG.

Kelley Blue Book says the fair purchase price for a 2022 model is just $14,351. Jerry Insurance says, “With proper care and maintenance, your Nissan Versa can last for 200,000 miles and 13 years,” so you should be behind the wheel for at least a decade.

On top of that, it’s cheap to own — RepairPal gives it an “excellent” rating in terms of repair costs, which run the average owner just $456 per year.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cheapest Used Cars That Will Last You 10 Years