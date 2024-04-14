Advertisement
5 Cheapest ZIP Codes for Housing in Every State

Gabrielle Olya
·11 min read
Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

The cost of housing can vary greatly from state to state, city to city and even from ZIP code to ZIP code within the same city.

To find the most affordable ZIP codes for housing in every state, GOBankingRates found the average monthly mortgage payment for the ZIP codes in each state using the average Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes, and assuming a 10% down payment with a 30-year fixed rate mortgage. ZIP codes were ranked based on the cheapest average monthly mortgage payment.

Here’s a look at the ZIP codes with the most affordable housing in each state.

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 36610 (Prichard, AL): $158

  2. 36105 (Montgomery, AL): $248

  3. 36703 (Selma, AL): $249

  4. 36603 (Mobile, AL): $268

  5. 36612 (Prichard, AL): $278

brytta / Getty Images
brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 99639 (Ninilchik, AK): $1,119

  2. 99714 (Salcha, AK): $1,187

  3. 99663 (Seldovia, AK): $1,361

  4. 99676 (Talkeetna, AK): $1,381

  5. 99556 (Anchor Point, AK): $1,396

Arizona

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 85321 (Ajo, AZ): $700

  2. 86441 (Dolan Springs, AZ): $712

  3. 85192 (Winkelman, AZ): $718

  4. 85539 (Miami, AZ): $811

  5. 85607 (Douglas, AZ): $923

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 72390 (Helena – West Helena, AR): $197

  2. 71601 (Pine Bluff, AR): $276

  3. 72342 (Helena – West Helena, AR): $280

  4. 72366 (Marvell, AR): $289

  5. 71638 (Dermott, AR): $292

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 93562 (Trona, CA): $309

  2. 96058 (Macdoel, CA): $648

  3. 96113 (Herlong, CA): $667

  4. 96023 (Dorris, CA): $726

  5. 92347 (Hinkley, CA): $812

Colorado

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 81054 (Las Animas, CO): $527

  2. 81044 (Hasty, CO): $648

  3. 81047 (Holly, CO): $678

  4. 80744 (Ovid, CO): $696

  5. 81076 (Sugar City, CO): $759

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com
James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 06120 (Hartford, CT): $1,146

  2. 06112 (Hartford, CT): $1,213

  3. 06519 (New Haven, CT): $1,305

  4. 06106 (Hartford, CT): $1,312

  5. 06380 (Norwich, CT): $1,327

AndreyKrav / iStock.com
AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 19801 (Wilmington, DE): $827

  2. 19802 (Wilmington, DE): $1,019

  3. 19805 (Wilmington, DE): $1,156

  4. 19731 (Port Penn, DE): $1,451

  5. 19804 (Wilmington, DE): $1,516

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Florida

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 32332 (Quincy, FL): $514

  2. 33854 (Lake Wales, FL): $554

  3. 32324 (Chattahoochee, FL): $614

  4. 32209 (Jacksonville, FL): $645

  5. 32206 (Jacksonville, FL): $716

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com
Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 31815 (Lumpkin, GA): $348

  2. 31903 (Columbus, GA): $355

  3. 31722 (Berlin, GA): $357

  4. 30477 (Wadley, GA): $370

  5. 31041 (Oglethorpe, GA): $390

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 96777 (Pahala, HI): $1,608

  2. 96778 (Pahoa, HI): $1,639

  3. 96771 (Mountain View, HI): $1,769

  4. 96785 (Volcano, HI): $2,029

  5. 96760 (Kurtistown, HI): $2,088

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com
Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 83546 (Pierce, ID): $1,019

  2. 83868 (Kellogg, ID): $1,124

  3. 83846 (Mullan, ID): $1,175

  4. 83553 (Weippe, ID): $1,365

  5. 83555 (Winchester, ID): $1,398

xavierarnau / Getty Images
xavierarnau / Getty Images

Illinois

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 61605 (Peoria, IL): $147

  2. 62914 (Cairo, IL): $161

  3. 62090 (Venice, IL): $188

  4. 62205 (East Saint Louis, IL): $200

  5. 62204 (East Saint Louis, IL): $203

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 46402 (Gary, IN): $293

  2. 46407 (Gary, IN): $300

  3. 47305 (Muncie, IN): $314

  4. 47382 (Saratoga, IN): $340

  5. 47884 (Universal, IN): $345

Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com
Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 52574 (Mystic, IA): $278

  2. 52549 (Cincinnati, IA): $367

  3. 50470 (Rowan, IA): $401

  4. 50848 (Gravity, IA): $415

  5. 50590 (Swea City, IA): $427

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 67651 (Natoma, KS): $246

  2. 66851 (Florence, KS): $293

  3. 67524 (Chase, KS): $313

  4. 67070 (Kiowa, KS): $314

  5. 67556 (McCracken, KS): $316

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 41669 (Wheelwright, KY): $213

  2. 41667 (Weeksbury, KY): $235

  3. 40855 (Cumberland, KY): $241

  4. 41825 (Jackhorn, KY): $250

  5. 41666 (Wayland, KY): $255

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 71103 (Shreveport, LA): $154

  2. 71109 (Shreveport, LA): $195

  3. 71101 (Shreveport, LA): $219

  4. 71108 (Shreveport, LA): $248

  5. 71202 (Monroe, LA): $267

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 04750 (Limestone, ME): $672

  2. 04785 (Van Buren, ME): $672

  3. 04742 (Fort Fairfield, ME): $752

  4. 04756 (Madawaska, ME): $769

  5. 04786 (Washburn, ME): $774

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 21223 (Baltimore, MD): $320

  2. 21217 (Baltimore, MD): $440

  3. 21538 (Kitzmiller, MD): $464

  4. 21562 (Westernport, MD): $512

  5. 21672 (Toddville, MD): $548

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 01247 (North Adams, MA): $1,356

  2. 01220 (Adams, MA): $1,375

  3. 01109 (Springfield, MA): $1,391

  4. 01105 (Springfield, MA): $1,407

  5. 01104 (Springfield, MA): $1,466

Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 48505 (Flint, MI): $151

  2. 48607 (Saginaw, MI): $218

  3. 48504 (Flint, MI): $234

  4. 48213 (Detroit, MI): $273

  5. 48217 (Detroit, MI): $281

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 56027 (Elmore, MN): $320

  2. 56051 (Kiester, MN): $451

  3. 56121 (Ceylon, MN): $508

  4. 55782 (Ely, MN): $623

  5. 56296 (Wheaton, MN): $625

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Mississippi

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 39203 (Jackson, MS): $156

  2. 39204 (Jackson, MS): $182

  3. 39209 (Jackson, MS): $184

  4. 39213 (Jackson, MS): $200

  5. 38614 (Clarksdale, MS): $239

STLJB / Shutterstock.com
STLJB / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 63120 (Saint Louis, MO): $175

  2. 63115 (Saint Louis, MO): $214

  3. 63107 (Saint Louis, MO): $228

  4. 63821 (Arbyrd, MO): $233

  5. 63113 (Saint Louis, MO): $285

Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 59326 (Fallon, MT): $808

  2. 59417 (Browning, MT): $814

  3. 59349 (Terry, MT): $816

  4. 59247 (Medicine Lake, MT): $816

  5. 59036 (Harlowton, MT): $938

Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com
Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 68067 (Walthill, NE): $326

  2. 68327 (Chester, NE): $345

  3. 68761 (Oakdale, NE): $350

  4. 68303 (Alexandria, NE): $365

  5. 68055 (Rosalie, NE): $405

tobiasjo / Getty Images
tobiasjo / Getty Images

Nevada

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 89310 (Austin, NV): $426

  2. 89415 (Hawthorne, NV): $672

  3. 89318 (McGill, NV): $691

  4. 89049 (Tonopah, NV): $713

  5. 89835 (Wells, NV): $989

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 03570 (Berlin, NH): $983

  2. 03582 (Northumberland, NH): $1,051

  3. 03590 (Stratford, NH): $1,108

  4. 03576 (Colebrook, NH): $1,214

  5. 03441 (Winchester, NH): $1,353

Jim / Flickr.com
Jim / Flickr.com

New Jersey

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 08104 (Camden, NJ): $598

  2. 08102 (Camden, NJ): $651

  3. 08103 (Camden, NJ): $686

  4. 08105 (Camden, NJ): $893

  5. 08349 (Port Norris, NJ): $898

Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com
Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com

New Mexico

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 88401 (Tucumcari, NM): $445

  2. 88026 (Santa Clara, NM): $462

  3. 88119 (Fort Sumner, NM): $511

  4. 88415 (Clayton, NM): $577

  5. 88023 (Bayard, NM): $583

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 13666 (Newton Falls, NY): $274

  2. 12952 (Lyon Mountain, NY): $325

  3. 14605 (Rochester, NY): $400

  4. 12998 (Witherbee, NY): $425

  5. 14752 (Lily Dale, NY): $445

Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 27872 (Roxobel, NC): $194

  2. 27847 (Kelford, NC): $251

  3. 27849 (Lewiston Woodville, NC): $256

  4. 27983 (Windsor, NC): $278

  5. 27890 (Weldon, NC): $312

Christopher Cagney / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Christopher Cagney / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 58736 (Drake, ND): $397

  2. 58053 (Lidgerwood, ND): $497

  3. 58416 (Binford, ND): $500

  4. 58793 (Westhope, ND): $511

  5. 58356 (New Rockford, ND): $523

BorisVetshev / Shutterstock.com
BorisVetshev / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 44506 (Youngstown, OH): $158

  2. 44510 (Youngstown, OH): $174

  3. 44507 (Youngstown, OH): $189

  4. 43608 (Toledo, OH): $224

  5. 44502 (Youngstown, OH): $247

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 73542 (Frederick, OK): $232

  2. 73530 (Davidson, OK): $235

  3. 73569 (Terral, OK): $239

  4. 73550 (Hollis, OK): $244

  5. 73749 (Jet, OK): $248

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com
jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 97641 (Christmas Valley, OR): $771

  2. 97907 (Huntington, OR): $964

  3. 97720 (Burns, OR): $974

  4. 97630 (Lakeview, OR): $1,001

  5. 97823 (Condon, OR): $1,038

luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto
luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 15901 (Johnstown, PA): $157

  2. 17935 (Girardville, PA): $186

  3. 17948 (Mahanoy City, PA): $212

  4. 17976 (Shenandoah, PA): $221

  5. 17851 (Mount Carmel, PA): $233

lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 02863 (Central Falls, RI): $1,947

  2. 02907 (Providence, RI): $1,986

  3. 02909 (Providence, RI): $2,006

  4. 02860 (Pawtucket, RI): $2,039

  5. 02895 (Woonsocket, RI): $2,060

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 29810 (Allendale, SC): $326

  2. 29828 (Gloverville, SC): $346

  3. 29546 (Gresham, SC): $369

  4. 29178 (Whitmire, SC): $373

  5. 29351 (Joanna, SC): $389

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 57642 (McLaughlin, SD): $397

  2. 57638 (Lemmon, SD): $534

  3. 56219 (Browns Valley, SD): $551

  4. 57437 (Eureka, SD): $556

  5. 57436 (Doland, SD): $587

Michael Gordon / Shutterstock.com
Michael Gordon / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 37137 (Nunnelly, TN): $216

  2. 38106 (Memphis, TN): $322

  3. 37715 (Clairfield, TN): $348

  4. 38126 (Memphis, TN): $355

  5. 38108 (Memphis, TN): $361

belterz / Getty Images
belterz / Getty Images

Texas

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 79080 (Skellytown, TX): $288

  2. 79544 (Rochester, TX): $303

  3. 79547 (Rule, TX): $312

  4. 79346 (Morton, TX): $315

  5. 79546 (Rotan, TX): $333

johnnya123 / iStock.com
johnnya123 / iStock.com

Utah

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 84724 (Elsinore, UT): $878

  2. 84525 (Elmo, UT): $1,282

  3. 84751 (Beaver, UT): $1,296

  4. 84537 (Castle Dale, UT): $1,322

  5. 84526 (Helper, UT): $1,423

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 05906 (Lunenburg, VT): $1,066

  2. 05903 (Canaan, VT): $1,209

  3. 05837 (East Haven, VT): $1,215

  4. 05907 (Warren’s Gore, VT): $1,253

  5. 05846 (Brighton, VT): $1,262

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 24237 (Dante, VA): $179

  2. 24216 (Appalachia, VA): $226

  3. 24602 (Bandy, VA): $298

  4. 24622 (Jewell Ridge, VA): $314

  5. 23395 (Horntown, VA): $315

400tmax / Getty Images
400tmax / Getty Images

Washington

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 98673 (Lyle, WA): $952

  2. 99341 (Lind, WA): $1,013

  3. 98628 (Klickitat, WA): $1,056

  4. 99125 (Endicott, WA): $1,097

  5. 99159 (Odessa, WA): $1,115

ablokhin / iStock.com
ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 24892 (War, WV): $164

  2. 24831 (Northfork, WV): $166

  3. 24868 (Northfork, WV): $172

  4. 24801 (Welch, WV): $209

  5. 24850 (Jolo, WV): $292

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Wisconsin

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 53206 (Milwaukee, WI): $396

  2. 54550 (Montreal, WI): $625

  3. 54534 (Montreal, WI): $628

  4. 53801 (Bagley, WI): $661

  5. 53204 (Milwaukee, WI): $694

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Wyoming

Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:

  1. 82643 (Midwest, WY): $350

  2. 82945 (Superior, WY): $415

  3. 82327 (Hanna, WY): $666

  4. 82943 (Rock Springs, WY): $728

  5. 82225 (Lusk, WY): $1,007

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only and may not reflect the ZIP codes listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed ZIP codes in every state to find the top five cheapest housing markets in each state. Using the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes by ZIP code, the average home values from February 2024 were found. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed rate mortgage, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage payment was calculated for each ZIP code. The top five cheapest housing market ZIP codes for each state were identified along with the city most closely related to each ZIP code. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of April 4, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cheapest ZIP Codes for Housing in Every State

