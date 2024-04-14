5 Cheapest ZIP Codes for Housing in Every State
The cost of housing can vary greatly from state to state, city to city and even from ZIP code to ZIP code within the same city.
Find Out: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes
Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy
To find the most affordable ZIP codes for housing in every state, GOBankingRates found the average monthly mortgage payment for the ZIP codes in each state using the average Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes, and assuming a 10% down payment with a 30-year fixed rate mortgage. ZIP codes were ranked based on the cheapest average monthly mortgage payment.
Here’s a look at the ZIP codes with the most affordable housing in each state.
Alabama
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
36610 (Prichard, AL): $158
36105 (Montgomery, AL): $248
36703 (Selma, AL): $249
36603 (Mobile, AL): $268
36612 (Prichard, AL): $278
Check Out: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
Be Aware: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.
Alaska
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
99639 (Ninilchik, AK): $1,119
99714 (Salcha, AK): $1,187
99663 (Seldovia, AK): $1,361
99676 (Talkeetna, AK): $1,381
99556 (Anchor Point, AK): $1,396
Discover More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains
Arizona
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
85321 (Ajo, AZ): $700
86441 (Dolan Springs, AZ): $712
85192 (Winkelman, AZ): $718
85539 (Miami, AZ): $811
85607 (Douglas, AZ): $923
Arkansas
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
72390 (Helena – West Helena, AR): $197
71601 (Pine Bluff, AR): $276
72342 (Helena – West Helena, AR): $280
72366 (Marvell, AR): $289
71638 (Dermott, AR): $292
California
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
93562 (Trona, CA): $309
96058 (Macdoel, CA): $648
96113 (Herlong, CA): $667
96023 (Dorris, CA): $726
92347 (Hinkley, CA): $812
Colorado
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
81054 (Las Animas, CO): $527
81044 (Hasty, CO): $648
81047 (Holly, CO): $678
80744 (Ovid, CO): $696
81076 (Sugar City, CO): $759
Read More: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Connecticut
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
06120 (Hartford, CT): $1,146
06112 (Hartford, CT): $1,213
06519 (New Haven, CT): $1,305
06106 (Hartford, CT): $1,312
06380 (Norwich, CT): $1,327
Delaware
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
19801 (Wilmington, DE): $827
19802 (Wilmington, DE): $1,019
19805 (Wilmington, DE): $1,156
19731 (Port Penn, DE): $1,451
19804 (Wilmington, DE): $1,516
Florida
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
32332 (Quincy, FL): $514
33854 (Lake Wales, FL): $554
32324 (Chattahoochee, FL): $614
32209 (Jacksonville, FL): $645
32206 (Jacksonville, FL): $716
Georgia
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
31815 (Lumpkin, GA): $348
31903 (Columbus, GA): $355
31722 (Berlin, GA): $357
30477 (Wadley, GA): $370
31041 (Oglethorpe, GA): $390
Explore More: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State
Hawaii
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
96777 (Pahala, HI): $1,608
96778 (Pahoa, HI): $1,639
96771 (Mountain View, HI): $1,769
96785 (Volcano, HI): $2,029
96760 (Kurtistown, HI): $2,088
Idaho
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
83546 (Pierce, ID): $1,019
83868 (Kellogg, ID): $1,124
83846 (Mullan, ID): $1,175
83553 (Weippe, ID): $1,365
83555 (Winchester, ID): $1,398
Illinois
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
61605 (Peoria, IL): $147
62914 (Cairo, IL): $161
62090 (Venice, IL): $188
62205 (East Saint Louis, IL): $200
62204 (East Saint Louis, IL): $203
Indiana
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
46402 (Gary, IN): $293
46407 (Gary, IN): $300
47305 (Muncie, IN): $314
47382 (Saratoga, IN): $340
47884 (Universal, IN): $345
Learn More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable
Iowa
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
52574 (Mystic, IA): $278
52549 (Cincinnati, IA): $367
50470 (Rowan, IA): $401
50848 (Gravity, IA): $415
50590 (Swea City, IA): $427
Kansas
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
67651 (Natoma, KS): $246
66851 (Florence, KS): $293
67524 (Chase, KS): $313
67070 (Kiowa, KS): $314
67556 (McCracken, KS): $316
Kentucky
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
41669 (Wheelwright, KY): $213
41667 (Weeksbury, KY): $235
40855 (Cumberland, KY): $241
41825 (Jackhorn, KY): $250
41666 (Wayland, KY): $255
Louisiana
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
71103 (Shreveport, LA): $154
71109 (Shreveport, LA): $195
71101 (Shreveport, LA): $219
71108 (Shreveport, LA): $248
71202 (Monroe, LA): $267
Check Out: ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities To Buy a House in 2024
Maine
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
04750 (Limestone, ME): $672
04785 (Van Buren, ME): $672
04742 (Fort Fairfield, ME): $752
04756 (Madawaska, ME): $769
04786 (Washburn, ME): $774
Maryland
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
21223 (Baltimore, MD): $320
21217 (Baltimore, MD): $440
21538 (Kitzmiller, MD): $464
21562 (Westernport, MD): $512
21672 (Toddville, MD): $548
Massachusetts
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
01247 (North Adams, MA): $1,356
01220 (Adams, MA): $1,375
01109 (Springfield, MA): $1,391
01105 (Springfield, MA): $1,407
01104 (Springfield, MA): $1,466
Michigan
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
48505 (Flint, MI): $151
48607 (Saginaw, MI): $218
48504 (Flint, MI): $234
48213 (Detroit, MI): $273
48217 (Detroit, MI): $281
Discover More: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead
Minnesota
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
56027 (Elmore, MN): $320
56051 (Kiester, MN): $451
56121 (Ceylon, MN): $508
55782 (Ely, MN): $623
56296 (Wheaton, MN): $625
Mississippi
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
39203 (Jackson, MS): $156
39204 (Jackson, MS): $182
39209 (Jackson, MS): $184
39213 (Jackson, MS): $200
38614 (Clarksdale, MS): $239
Missouri
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
63120 (Saint Louis, MO): $175
63115 (Saint Louis, MO): $214
63107 (Saint Louis, MO): $228
63821 (Arbyrd, MO): $233
63113 (Saint Louis, MO): $285
Montana
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
59326 (Fallon, MT): $808
59417 (Browning, MT): $814
59349 (Terry, MT): $816
59247 (Medicine Lake, MT): $816
59036 (Harlowton, MT): $938
Find Out: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes
Nebraska
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
68067 (Walthill, NE): $326
68327 (Chester, NE): $345
68761 (Oakdale, NE): $350
68303 (Alexandria, NE): $365
68055 (Rosalie, NE): $405
Nevada
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
89310 (Austin, NV): $426
89415 (Hawthorne, NV): $672
89318 (McGill, NV): $691
89049 (Tonopah, NV): $713
89835 (Wells, NV): $989
New Hampshire
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
03570 (Berlin, NH): $983
03582 (Northumberland, NH): $1,051
03590 (Stratford, NH): $1,108
03576 (Colebrook, NH): $1,214
03441 (Winchester, NH): $1,353
New Jersey
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
08104 (Camden, NJ): $598
08102 (Camden, NJ): $651
08103 (Camden, NJ): $686
08105 (Camden, NJ): $893
08349 (Port Norris, NJ): $898
Be Aware: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities
New Mexico
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
88401 (Tucumcari, NM): $445
88026 (Santa Clara, NM): $462
88119 (Fort Sumner, NM): $511
88415 (Clayton, NM): $577
88023 (Bayard, NM): $583
New York
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
13666 (Newton Falls, NY): $274
12952 (Lyon Mountain, NY): $325
14605 (Rochester, NY): $400
12998 (Witherbee, NY): $425
14752 (Lily Dale, NY): $445
North Carolina
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
27872 (Roxobel, NC): $194
27847 (Kelford, NC): $251
27849 (Lewiston Woodville, NC): $256
27983 (Windsor, NC): $278
27890 (Weldon, NC): $312
North Dakota
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
58736 (Drake, ND): $397
58053 (Lidgerwood, ND): $497
58416 (Binford, ND): $500
58793 (Westhope, ND): $511
58356 (New Rockford, ND): $523
Read Next: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?
Ohio
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
44506 (Youngstown, OH): $158
44510 (Youngstown, OH): $174
44507 (Youngstown, OH): $189
43608 (Toledo, OH): $224
44502 (Youngstown, OH): $247
Oklahoma
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
73542 (Frederick, OK): $232
73530 (Davidson, OK): $235
73569 (Terral, OK): $239
73550 (Hollis, OK): $244
73749 (Jet, OK): $248
Oregon
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
97641 (Christmas Valley, OR): $771
97907 (Huntington, OR): $964
97720 (Burns, OR): $974
97630 (Lakeview, OR): $1,001
97823 (Condon, OR): $1,038
Pennsylvania
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
15901 (Johnstown, PA): $157
17935 (Girardville, PA): $186
17948 (Mahanoy City, PA): $212
17976 (Shenandoah, PA): $221
17851 (Mount Carmel, PA): $233
Check Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
Rhode Island
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
02863 (Central Falls, RI): $1,947
02907 (Providence, RI): $1,986
02909 (Providence, RI): $2,006
02860 (Pawtucket, RI): $2,039
02895 (Woonsocket, RI): $2,060
South Carolina
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
29810 (Allendale, SC): $326
29828 (Gloverville, SC): $346
29546 (Gresham, SC): $369
29178 (Whitmire, SC): $373
29351 (Joanna, SC): $389
South Dakota
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
57642 (McLaughlin, SD): $397
57638 (Lemmon, SD): $534
56219 (Browns Valley, SD): $551
57437 (Eureka, SD): $556
57436 (Doland, SD): $587
Tennessee
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
37137 (Nunnelly, TN): $216
38106 (Memphis, TN): $322
37715 (Clairfield, TN): $348
38126 (Memphis, TN): $355
38108 (Memphis, TN): $361
Learn More: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
Texas
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
79080 (Skellytown, TX): $288
79544 (Rochester, TX): $303
79547 (Rule, TX): $312
79346 (Morton, TX): $315
79546 (Rotan, TX): $333
Utah
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
84724 (Elsinore, UT): $878
84525 (Elmo, UT): $1,282
84751 (Beaver, UT): $1,296
84537 (Castle Dale, UT): $1,322
84526 (Helper, UT): $1,423
Vermont
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
05906 (Lunenburg, VT): $1,066
05903 (Canaan, VT): $1,209
05837 (East Haven, VT): $1,215
05907 (Warren’s Gore, VT): $1,253
05846 (Brighton, VT): $1,262
Virginia
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
24237 (Dante, VA): $179
24216 (Appalachia, VA): $226
24602 (Bandy, VA): $298
24622 (Jewell Ridge, VA): $314
23395 (Horntown, VA): $315
Read Next: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Washington
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
98673 (Lyle, WA): $952
99341 (Lind, WA): $1,013
98628 (Klickitat, WA): $1,056
99125 (Endicott, WA): $1,097
99159 (Odessa, WA): $1,115
West Virginia
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
24892 (War, WV): $164
24831 (Northfork, WV): $166
24868 (Northfork, WV): $172
24801 (Welch, WV): $209
24850 (Jolo, WV): $292
Wisconsin
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
53206 (Milwaukee, WI): $396
54550 (Montreal, WI): $625
54534 (Montreal, WI): $628
53801 (Bagley, WI): $661
53204 (Milwaukee, WI): $694
Wyoming
Average monthly mortgage payment in the 5 cheapest ZIP codes:
82643 (Midwest, WY): $350
82945 (Superior, WY): $415
82327 (Hanna, WY): $666
82943 (Rock Springs, WY): $728
82225 (Lusk, WY): $1,007
Photo disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only and may not reflect the ZIP codes listed.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed ZIP codes in every state to find the top five cheapest housing markets in each state. Using the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes by ZIP code, the average home values from February 2024 were found. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed rate mortgage, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage payment was calculated for each ZIP code. The top five cheapest housing market ZIP codes for each state were identified along with the city most closely related to each ZIP code. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of April 4, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
The Best $20 You Can Spend at Dollar Tree, According to Superfans
This is One of the Best Ways to Boost Your Retirement Savings in 2024
6 Things You Should Never Do With Your Tax Refund (Do This Instead)
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cheapest ZIP Codes for Housing in Every State