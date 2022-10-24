5 Cities for a Quick Fall Getaway

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) While social calendars tend to fill back up during the fall months between work, school and extracurricular activities, autumn also offers some perks for travelers looking to sneak in one last getaway before cold weather sets in.

Often referred to as "shoulder season" between the summer and winter travel windows, fall offers a perfect opportunity to find smaller crowds, lower prices and cooler temperatures in many popular vacation destinations.

An app like Hotels.com, which makes it easy to unlock instant savings and get rewarded for your hotel stays, offers travel inspiration and top cities for your fall getaway.

Los Angeles: Hollywood is acclaimed for its entertainment and theaters, and the famous Hollywood Roosevelt is where vintage glamour meets modern luxury, right on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You can catch a concert at the theater or go bowling on-site, plus it's within walking distance of Melrose Avenue, the Hollywood and Highland Center, TCL Chinese Theatre and Dolby Theater.

Las Vegas: Centrally located on the Strip, the world renowned ARIA Resort and Casino is known for its casino, nightclub, 13 restaurants and social pool scene. Guests can visit the spa to be pampered with deep-tissue massages, body wraps or facials. Just a short walk to public transportation, it's also close to many of Sin City's other attractions such as T-Mobile Arena, Allegiant Stadium, Mandalay Bay Casino, The Cosmopolitan Casino and the Bellagio, among others.

New York City: In the heart of Manhattan with sights like Times Square, Broadway, the Empire State Building and world-class shopping and restaurants all within a 10-minute walk, the 5-star Refinery Hotel is a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Pet- and family-friendly, it also features a rooftop bar and on-site restaurant Parker and Quinn, which specializes in American cuisine, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Chicago: Explore locals-approved joints and shops and catch a train to downtown attractions from the hip Wicker Park neighborhood. With all the amenities of home, including free continental breakfast, a garden, premium bedding, soundproof rooms and more, the boutique bed and breakfast Wicker Park Inn is less than five miles from popular attractions like Water Tower Place, the John Hancock Center, Skydeck Ledge, Wrigley Field, Millennium Park and the Willis Tower.

Miami: Located on a private beach, the 5-star luxury Nobu Hotel in Miami Beach is a full-blown retreat with four pools and two on-site restaurants plus the full-service Esencia Wellness Spa, which is equipped with a sauna, spa tub and steam room, offering facials and a variety of massages and therapy treatments. It's also close to shopping at the Lincoln Road Mall and Bal Harbour Shops plus attractions like the Miami Beach Botanical Garden.

