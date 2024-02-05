5 Cities Where Down Payments Are Decreasing: Could You Afford To Buy Here?
Good news for prospective homebuyers — home prices have remained relatively stable over the past year, increasing just 1.4% since January 2023, according to the latest report from Realtor.com. In some cities, homes have even become more affordable, with the median down payment declining year-over-year.
It’s worth noting that in all of these cities, the median down payment is less than 20%. This is due to several of these areas having sizable military communities, which means a higher prevalence of VA mortgage loans that enable buyers to make smaller down payments.
Here’s a look at five cities where down payments have decreased.
1. El Paso, Texas
Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 5.6%
Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 7.4%
Median down payment (2023): $5,000
Median down payment (2022): $5,000
2. San Antonio, Texas
Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 8.6%
Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 10.1%
Median down payment (2023): $6,000
Median down payment (2022): $13,000
3. Ogden, Utah
Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 16.4%
Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 17.6%
Median down payment (2023): $40,000
Median down payment (2022): $54,000
4. Riverside, California
Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 13%
Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 14.1%
Median down payment (2023): $31,000
Median down payment (2022): $36,000
5. Charleston, South Carolina
Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 13.5%
Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 14.6%
Median down payment (2023): $25,000
Median down payment (2022): $31,000
Data is sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of Nov. 15, 2023.
