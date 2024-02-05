Advertisement
5 Cities Where Down Payments Are Decreasing: Could You Afford To Buy Here?

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Good news for prospective homebuyers — home prices have remained relatively stable over the past year, increasing just 1.4% since January 2023, according to the latest report from Realtor.com. In some cities, homes have even become more affordable, with the median down payment declining year-over-year.

It’s worth noting that in all of these cities, the median down payment is less than 20%. This is due to several of these areas having sizable military communities, which means a higher prevalence of VA mortgage loans that enable buyers to make smaller down payments.

Here’s a look at five cities where down payments have decreased.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. El Paso, Texas

  • Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 5.6%

  • Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 7.4%

  • Median down payment (2023): $5,000

  • Median down payment (2022): $5,000

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. San Antonio, Texas

  • Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 8.6%

  • Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 10.1%

  • Median down payment (2023): $6,000

  • Median down payment (2022): $13,000

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

3. Ogden, Utah

  • Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 16.4%

  • Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 17.6%

  • Median down payment (2023): $40,000

  • Median down payment (2022): $54,000

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Riverside, California

  • Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 13%

  • Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 14.1%

  • Median down payment (2023): $31,000

  • Median down payment (2022): $36,000

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

5. Charleston, South Carolina

  • Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 13.5%

  • Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 14.6%

  • Median down payment (2023): $25,000

  • Median down payment (2022): $31,000

Data is sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of Nov. 15, 2023.

