5 Cities Where Down Payments Are Decreasing: Could You Afford To Buy Here?

Good news for prospective homebuyers — home prices have remained relatively stable over the past year, increasing just 1.4% since January 2023, according to the latest report from Realtor.com. In some cities, homes have even become more affordable, with the median down payment declining year-over-year.

It’s worth noting that in all of these cities, the median down payment is less than 20%. This is due to several of these areas having sizable military communities, which means a higher prevalence of VA mortgage loans that enable buyers to make smaller down payments.

Here’s a look at five cities where down payments have decreased.

1. El Paso, Texas

Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 5.6%

Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 7.4%

Median down payment (2023): $5,000

Median down payment (2022): $5,000

2. San Antonio, Texas

Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 8.6%

Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 10.1%

Median down payment (2023): $6,000

Median down payment (2022): $13,000

3. Ogden, Utah

Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 16.4%

Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 17.6%

Median down payment (2023): $40,000

Median down payment (2022): $54,000

4. Riverside, California

Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 13%

Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 14.1%

Median down payment (2023): $31,000

Median down payment (2022): $36,000

5. Charleston, South Carolina

Median down payment as % of purchase price (2023): 13.5%

Median down payment as % of purchase price (2022): 14.6%

Median down payment (2023): $25,000

Median down payment (2022): $31,000

Data is sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of Nov. 15, 2023.

