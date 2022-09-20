5 compelling reasons why you don’t want to miss TechCrunch Disrupt

We’re less than one month away from coming to you — live and in person — at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco. We can hardly wait to…Wait, what’s that? You haven’t booked your pass yet? Shut the front door! Okay, let’s take a moment and run down just some of the reasons why going to Disrupt is a smart move and a great investment in your future.

1. Visionary game changers

Hear from Serena Williams (Serena Ventures), Marc Lore (Wonder Group), Johanna Faries (Activision Blizzard), RJ Scaringe (Rivian) and so many more.

2. The Startup Battlefield 200

Thousands of early-stage startups applied, but only 200 made the cut. You’ll find them showcasing their tech and their talent in the Disrupt exhibition hall — the only startups allowed to exhibit this year.

You never know what — or who — you might find: a solution to a vexing problem, your next co-founder, a new customer, a potential unicorn, your next gig or something totally unexpected. Read about the SB 200 now, and you’ll be ready to start mining for opportunities the minute your feet hit the expo floor.

3. Audience Choice roundtables

We asked you to vote on the topics you most wanted to hear about at Disrupt, and you delivered. Check out the full list of roundtables — 30-minute, expert-led discussions that go deep on a specific topic. They’re designed for up to 20 attendees, so you’ll have plenty of time for Q&A and to connect with like-minded individuals.

4. Networking nirvana

Disrupt is ripe with opportunities, and our event app is the perfect tool to help you find and make genuinely valuable connections. We’ll open the app weeks before Disrupt starts, and you can schedule meetings and line up RSVPs in advance. You can also send invitations to folks you meet on the day of the show.

Check the Disrupt agenda for networking breaks and try your hand at speed networking using the event app. These are a series of randomized, quick conversations — like speed dating, but for business.

If you prefer your networking to take place over a good meal, sign up for our Dinners for Six. You’ll be matched with other Disrupt attendees and enjoy a delicious dinner and great conversation at a local restaurant. Take note: These dinners are a strictly dutch-treat situation.

5. Because your peers say so

“Disrupt has everything early stage founders need — from advice on raising money and how to scale to exposure and brand recognition. We connected with people we never would have met, including other founders going through the same pain points.” — Joel Neidig, founder of SIMBA Chain.

“At its heart, Disrupt brings companies together, it allows people to share ideas, talk about them and explore opportunities. If you're thinking about attending Disrupt, I say go. It's an important part of growing as a startup.” — Jessica McLean, director of marketing and communications, Infinite-Compute.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18–20 in San Francisco. Those are just a few of the many reasons to go to Disrupt and drive your business forward. Buy your pass now and save $700 over full-price admission — prices increase October 15.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

