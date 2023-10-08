5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

a katz / Shutterstock.com

Costco, as a bulk retailer, is known for offering value-for-money products. However, purchasing some clothing items at Costco could be a waste of money. Like any other retailer, it is not immune to occasional overpriced items — since the store’s primary focus is on bulk items and groceries, its expertise in the fashion industry may not match that of specialized clothing stores or online retailers. Consequently, you might find yourself paying more than you would elsewhere for similar items. Even Costco’s more affordable clothing items may not be worth it if they’re poor quality and won’t last you very long.

When it comes to shopping for clothing at stores like Costco, it’s important to be mindful of buying items that could end up a waste. Here are five apparel items you should avoid on your next trip to the warehouse store.

Basic T-Shirts in Multipacks

Costco offers multipacks of basic t-shirts at competitive prices. While these may seem like a good deal, the quality of the fabric and stitching is often poor. These t-shirts can lose shape and color quickly, resulting in a shorter lifespan. If you’re looking for durable, long-lasting basics, investing in higher-quality t-shirts might be more cost-effective in the long run.

Activewear Sets

While Costco offers a range of activewear sets at affordable prices, the quality does not always match the price. The fabric used in some sets can be thin and prone to tearing, especially during intense workouts. Instead, consider investing in activewear from well-known athletic brands that prioritize performance and durability.

Designer Jeans

Costco occasionally carries designer jeans from well-known brands. However, the selection is usually limited to a few styles and sizes.

While the allure of owning designer clothing at a discounted price is tempting, these collaboration pieces often lack the attention to detail found in the designer’s main line — making them overpriced for the quality and fit offered. It’s essential to consider whether you’re paying for the brand name or genuine craftsmanship and prioritize jeans that fit well and flatter your body type, which may require shopping at specialty denim stores or retailers with a wider variety.

Winter Coats

While Costco offers attractive prices on many winter coats, it’s important to evaluate the insulation and durability of these items. Sometimes, investing in a slightly pricier, high-quality coat can save you money in the long run.

Off-Brand Athletic Shoes

Costco carries off-brand athletic shoes at budget-friendly prices. These shoes may serve their purpose for occasional workouts, but can lack the durability and performance features of well-known athletic shoe brands. If you have specific athletic needs, buying these shoes could be a big waste of money as they may not be able to protect you from discomfort and injuries.

