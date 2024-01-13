5 Costco Items Frugal People Never Buy

855684128 / iStock.com

Buying more doesn’t necessarily equate to saving more. Many Costco shoppers might dispute this philosophy, but frugal people live by this philosophy.

Conscious of their spending and mindful of avoiding waste, these consumers put a lot of thought into their Costco lists. Seemingly everyday low prices and even sale signs won’t tempt them to put items in their car without really thinking it over and doing the math.

Of course, that’s not to say that frugal people don’t shop at Costco, because they certainly do. They just take a different approach to shopping in the members-only warehouse club than many of their peers.

If you feel like your Costco bill is often a bit too high or that you’re frequently wasting food, you might be looking to switch your shopping strategy up. Get started by learning the five types of Costco items frugal people never purchase.

Bakery Items

“I love baked goods as much as the next person, but splurging on bulk bread loaves and muffins might lead to more spending rather than saving,” said Marc Mezzacca, consumer savings expert at CouponFollow.

He said this is likely to happen if you inadvertently purchase more than your household can eat in a reasonable time.

“Generally, bread can last up to a week before molding and about five days longer in the fridge,” he said. “If bakery items are bought in bulk in a small household, they are more likely to spoil before being eaten.”

Short Shelf-Life Spices

At first glance, scoring a pack of two 12-ounce containers of Kirkland Signature Ground Turmeric for $19.99 might seem like a steal. However, Mezzacca said frugal people would probably pass it up.

“For those who enjoy using a variety of spices in weekly meals, buying them in bulk might be impractical due to their large size and lack of use,” he said. “For example, if turmeric isn’t used in every meal cooked in your home, it’s better to buy a regular size and avoid having the large tub that will expire within six months.”

Certain Convenience Foods

Some convenience foods sold at Costco truly allow you to save money, but every item doesn’t necessarily fit this category.

Frugal people tend to have a hard time overlooking the price tag on more expensive items because they can just make the same thing themselves, said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com.

“For instance, you may be able to find Lily’s Toaster Grills Grilled Cheese Sandwiches for around $11 for a box of eight sandwiches,” she said. “These items can be prepared in the toaster, so they’re definitely quick and easy to make compared to a regular grilled cheese, but it also works out to around $1.38 per sandwich.”

She said that price isn’t bad, but if it’s a household staple, you’ll want to stock up on these boxes of sandwiches to ensure they’re always on hand.

“Alternatively, you can find a twin pack of sandwich bread for around $5.35 at Costco and a huge package of American cheese — 96 slices — for around $14,” she said. “Yes, that’s more costly upfront, but you can get at least 40 sandwiches out of the bread alone.”

Breakfast Cereal

“It’s not that it’s a bad price, but you have to really love whatever cereal you buy at Costco in order for it to be worth it,” Ramhold said. “Considering that there’s a limited selection too, if you’re looking for the typical cereals found in the grocery aisle, you may not be able to get what you want.”

Therefore, she said there’s money to be saved by shopping elsewhere for cereal.

“Honestly, frugal shoppers are better served by heading to big-box stores like Target and Walmart and picking up bulk bags of Malt-O-Meal cereals and storing them in another container to ensure freshness,” she said. “That will open up the selection and the prices are usually better per ounce compared to buying the smaller name brand selection at Costco.”

Fresh Produce

“Some produce is fine to pick up in bulk, especially if you have plans for it,” Ramhold said. “But if you’re thinking of stocking up on fresh fruits and vegetables because the price beats your local grocery store, you might want to think again.”

Frugal shoppers know they’re only saving money if this produce is actually used.

“Unless you’re certain you can eat four pounds of apples before they go off, there are probably certain types of produce it’d be better to purchase from your grocery store in smaller quantities to cut back on the risk of waste,” she said. “That said, if you’re planning to bake an apple pie or a massive green bean casserole for a family dinner, go for it and take advantage of the better bulk prices.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Costco Items Frugal People Never Buy