5 Costco Perks You're Probably Missing Out On

Shopping at Costco comes with some amazing perks. You can buy groceries in bulk, save money on gas, schedule eye exams, get cheap prescription drugs, and enjoy perhaps the cheapest lunch in town -- a $1.50 hot dog and soda.

But these perks just scratch the surface of what Costco can offer you. In fact, it seems like the longer you're a Costco member, the more personal finance benefits you discover. But whether you've been a member for some time or are just starting out, the following five perks are certainly ones you don't want to miss.

1. Travel discounts

Costco Travel sells travel packages -- from resort stays to cruises to Disney World tickets -- at low prices exclusively for its members.

These packages often include airfare, hotel stays, rental cars, and sometimes even resort credits. And when I say "cheap," I mean, really, it's amazing Costco turns any kind of profit off these. Nine times out of 10, Costco Travel will offer you a cheaper price for packages that you can also find at other booking agencies, like Expedia. Even when Costco's prices are on par with other travel agencies (this is common for cruises), it will often throw in a Costco Shop Card just to give itself a little edge.

Plus, if you're a Costco Executive member ($120 annually), you'll earn 2% back on pre-tax Costco Travel purchases, up to $1,000 in earnings per year. Not bad, especially since many travel credit cards offer the same rate in points or miles.

2. The free Costco app

If you haven't tried the Costco shopping app recently, it's worth giving it a spin. I realize in the past this app was pretty clunky -- glitches, crashes, horrible interface -- but it's gotten better over the last few years, and it's pretty decent now.

As far as functions go, the app lets you look up items, compare gas prices at different warehouses, check your Executive membership's rewards balance, find promotions, make shopping lists, and access your Costco membership card, among other tasks. Even if it lacks some advanced tools, like the ability to scan items for checkout in store, it's worth having a digital version of your Costco card, in case you forget yours and don't want to make that walk of shame to the membership desk.

3. Discounted gift cards

Costco gift cards are one of my favorite perks. Often, you can find heavily discounted gift card packages online and in-store, with savings ranging from $10 to $40 per package.

Many gift cards are for popular sit-down restaurants, like Macaroni Grill, California Pizza Kitchen, TGI Fridays, and Golden Corral. You can also find gift cards for bowling alleys, movie theaters, and certain gaming consoles, like Nintendo. I've even seen a gift card package for Airbnb -- a lucrative limited-time deal that could have saved you almost $50 on Airbnb bookings.

4. Negotiating car prices

Finally -- haggling over car prices just got easier.

The Costco Auto Program helps members find new and used vehicles with deep discounts. Costco pre-arranges the prices for you, so you don't have to worry about negotiating.

It's pretty easy to find cars, too. You just type in your ZIP code online, then browse various makes, models, and prices in your area. If you request information on a car that you like, Costco will send you the contact information for the dealer, where you'll meet in person and go over the details. Again, the price is pre-arranged, so you don't have to worry about listening to a salesperson's spiel. You can even get up to 15% off on car accessories and parts at certain service centers.

5. Cheap sports tickets

Costco sells various sports tickets, like baseball, football, soccer, and basketball, on its website. Like everything Costco sells, these tickets are usually cheaper than what you'd pay if you bought them on your own. If the price is on par with other ticket agencies, Costco will usually throw in something that makes it worth your while, like a credit for concession purchases.

All in all, if you have a Costco membership, there are probably even more perks that you could be missing. In fact, I'd say, if you're making a big purchase, whether it's solar panels or a new refrigerator, always check Costco first -- you never know what great deals it could have waiting for you.

