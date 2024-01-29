5 Cruise Discounts and Deals You Can Get When You Book in January

Rawpixel / iStock.com

Planning a cruise vacation is an exciting process, but it can also be daunting to find the best deal. January is actually one of the best times to research and book a cruise, as cruise lines offer discounts and incentives to fill cabins during the Wave Season. Taking advantage of these deals can mean huge savings and added perks for cruises later in the year. Read on for tips to score the top cruise bargains this January.

Why January Is ‘Wave Season’

January is referred to as “Wave Season” in the cruise industry.

“This is when the cruise lines offer some of their most competitive sales,” said Elisa Karen Ball, travel advisor at Cruise Planners. “At the start of every year, the cruise lines hope to book their voyages for the coming year by offering discounted fares, special deals, and/or added amenities and freebies.”

Cruise lines launch their best promotions of the year to incentivize travelers to book cruises now for sailings later in the year. They want to fill as many rooms as possible and generate major booking revenue after the slower holiday season.

“Wave season gets its name from the ‘wave’ of deals convincing people to book a cruise for not only the next 12 months but for the year after too,” Ball said. “You can find these promotions from almost every major cruise line, river, and expedition lines encompassing some of the most sought-after destinations around the world.”

Free Perks

“Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a flash sale with 50% off rates and its classic Free at Sea discounts where you can get a number of perks included with your cruise fare,” said Tanner Callais, founder of Cruzely.com.

Norwegian’s “Free at Sea” promotion includes free offers like an open bar, specialty dining, shore excursion credits or free WiFi. The extras you get for free can amount to huge savings.

Discounts on Additional Guests

Cruise lines often offer reduced rates for second, third and fourth passengers sharing a room during Wave Season. This makes cruising more affordable for larger families or groups.

“Celebrity is having its semi-annual sale with 75% off second guests,” Callais said. “As well, if you sign up to their mailing list, you can save another $50 right off the top.”

Discounts like these allow families and groups to take a vacation together without paying full price for each traveler.

Generous Onboard Credit

In addition to great fares, cruise lines may offer extra onboard credit when you book in January. This gives you free money to spend however you want while on the ship, which is a terrific perk that adds real value when you book at the right time.

For instance, this year, Cunard is offering travelers who book by March 27, 2024, up to $800 in onboard credit per stateroom. Additionally, if you book either its Queens Grill Suite or Princess Grill Suite, then a drinks package and service charges for hotel and dining will be included in your fare.

Free Upgrades

Everyone likes a free upgrade, and booking a cruise in January can make that happen. Cruise lines want to fill every room, so they may offer a free upgrade to a more premium category when you book early.

This year, Holland America Line is offering a promotion for Wave Season called “Time of Your Life.” When booking select Holland America cruises for 2024 and 2025 by Feb. 29, 2024, you can take advantage of a free stateroom upgrade, up to 40% off cruise fares, and kids ages 18 and under can cruise free as the third or fourth guests in a cabin.

Reduced Deposits

To entice travelers to book early, many cruise lines will reduce the usually high deposit amounts in January. This makes it affordable to reserve your room while prices are low without having to pay the full deposit upfront.

Viking Cruises is offering deposits of just $25 when booking all Viking, river, ocean and expedition cruises by Jan. 31, 2024. Additionally, get up to $800 off each booking on Viking cruise fares.

Taking advantage of a reduced deposit makes booking a cruise much more accessible in January. You secure your ideal room and cruise fare but don’t have to plunk down a huge payment months before the actual trip.

Use a Travel Advisor To Find the Best Deals

With so many cruise deals and promotions offered in January, it can be overwhelming to identify the very best offers.

“To make sure you get the best deal possible, be sure to use an experienced travel advisor as she/he is aware of all these special promotions and will work tirelessly for you,” Ball said.

An experienced travel advisor is invaluable for navigating Wave Season and securing the best deal for your needs. Travel advisors have established relationships with cruise lines and can even negotiate additional perks. Plus, their services are often free, since they earn a commission directly from the cruise line.

Don’t Stress If You Miss Wave Season

While Wave Season offers great cruise deals, it’s not the only time of year to find discounts.

“There isn’t going to be a massive difference in the sort of sales you see this time of year versus other months,” Calais said. “After all, if there was one specific time of year when cruises offer the cheapest rates, then there would be no incentive for passengers to book any other time. So if you miss it or can’t book right now, don’t fret. Still, if you have the means to do so, then there are some nice discounts.”

While January kicks off the year with major promotions, there will always be more opportunities to enjoy cruise promotions when the timing is right for you.

