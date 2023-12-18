5 Cutting-Edge 2024 Cars: Do Experts Think They’re Worth Buying?

©Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

With new models coming out every year, automakers are under immense pressure to outdo their competitors and wow their customers with new and improved features. Pushing the boundaries of design, performance and sustainability results in sometimes astonishing technological advances.

Some of this vehicle tech protects drivers, some enhances performance, and some is just plain fun, but all of it represents the cutting edge of what’s available. But new bells and whistles always come with a price: Are they worth it?

Here are five cutting-edge vehicles for the new model year, along with experts’ opinions of them.

©Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID Buzz Microbus

MSRP: Starting at $40,000 to $60,000

The much-beloved Volkswagen bus is finally coming back to the U.S. market, but this time it’s fully electric. Not all the details are known yet, but it’s expected to have a range of around 260 miles, and VW says the van’s battery will charge from 10% to 80% in just half an hour.

The interior features some fun tech like a 10-inch digital gauge cluster, customizable ambient lighting and, best of all, massaging front seats.

“The Volkswagen ID Buzz is a fun and practical electric vehicle. It’s roomy [and] stylish and has a long range, making it a great choice for families and road trips,” said Peter Ramsay, editor-in-chief of EVinFocus. “It’s not as affordable as some other EVs, but it’s still a good value for the price.”

©Ford

Ford Mustang Mach-E

MSRP: Starting at $42,995

The Mach-E, Ford’s crossover EV offering, is something between an SUV and a sports car. It offers some of Ford’s latest tech features — such as BlueCruise, a hands-free driving system that uses a camera to monitor the driver, ensuring they are still paying close attention to the road.

Then there’s FordPass, an app that acts as your car key and also enables remote starting and monitoring your charge level.

Beyond the practical, its Performance Edition is capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. Maybe the coolest feature is the three “driving modes” you can choose from: Engage, Whisper and Unbridle. These modes change the way the Mach-E handles, accelerates and sounds — it even changes the interior lighting.

“The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a great all-around electric SUV,” Ramsay said. “It’s stylish, fun to drive and has a long range. It’s a good choice for both city dwellers and suburbanites.”

©Audi of America

Audi Q4 e-tron

MSRP: Starting at $49,800

This all-electric SUV offers surprising performance along with the luxury expected from an Audi, with up to 335 horsepower available and a range of around 260 miles. The cabin is packed with tech such as a touch-sensitive steering wheel, wireless charging and Audi’s “Virtual Cockpit” digital gauge display. For those willing to pay extra, it also has an optional head-up display with augmented reality capabilities.

The Q4 e-tron is a relatively new offering for Audi, which is why Jacob Carter, founder of EngineRevUp, is skeptical about it.

“The extended range and performance seems impressive on paper,” he said. “But, in my experience, it takes a few years to work out the kinks with new EV platforms. I’d let others take the plunge first before jumping into something unproven.”

©Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Ioniq 5N

MSRP: Starting at $70,000

This all-electric SUV from Hyundai’s N performance brand is amazingly powerful for its price point, capable of up to 641 hp. Its newest technology is geared toward that performance; N Grin Boost offers a burst of maximized performance at the touch of a button.

There’s also an e-shift function, which mimics the feeling of gears shifting — it even pipes in engine sounds based on the sound of fighter jets.

“Hyundai’s engineers aimed to deliver an unruly driving experience, blending thunderous electric performance with clever software trickery to replicate the essence of an internal combustion vehicle,” said Matas Buzelis, automotive expert for carVertical.

©Lucid

Lucid Gravity SUV

MSRP: Starting around $80,000

Lucid is a relative newcomer to auto manufacturing but has made quite a splash with its advanced EVs. Lucid claims to have made a breakthrough in battery technology, and the Gravity will come equipped with a smaller, lighter and more sustainable battery pack that nevertheless offers a truly impressive range of 440 miles.

“The Lucid Gravity boasts an industry-first 900-volt electric architecture, setting it apart with higher thermal efficiency that translates into an improved range and significantly faster charging capabilities,” Buzelis said. “In a market where most advanced electric vehicles currently utilize a 400-volt architecture, Lucid’s innovation marks a noteworthy advancement.”

