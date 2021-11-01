U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,618.50
    +21.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,881.00
    +177.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,906.50
    +68.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,309.20
    +13.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.99
    +0.42 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.00
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.13 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2830
    +0.2830 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,112.09
    +1,360.08 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,514.09
    +13.12 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.61
    +36.04 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

'5D' storage could fit 500TB on a CD-sized glass disc

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Using high-speed lasers, researchers have created "5D" data storage technology that could allow 500 TB of data to be written to a CD-sized glass disc, according to the Optica society. The technique uses higher writing speeds that might finally make it feasible to use the technology for archival and other purposes. 

With 5D optical storage, each file is uses three layers of nanoscale dots. The dots' size, orientation and position within the three standard dimensions, make up the five "dimensions." The dots change the polarization of light travelling through the disc which is read using a microscope and polarizer.

We've seen 5D optical storage before, but there were a number of problems — particularly the slow writing speeds that made the technology impractical. It has huge upsides for (extremely) long-term storage, though. It's been estimated that the storage medium could withstand temperatures up to 1,000 degrees C and last 13.8 billion years at room temperature without degrading.  

To overcome the speed problem, researchers used a femtosecond laser with a high repetition rate. Rather than writing directly in the glass, they used the laser to produce a phenomenon called near-field enhancement, that creates tiny structures using a few weak light pulses. Those can be used to enhance the circular voids generated by a more powerful, single-pulse "micro-explosion." This technique "minimized the thermal damage that has been problematic for other approaches that use high-repetition-rate lasers," according to the paper.

Using the new technique, the team was able to write 5GB of text data ono a silica glass disc the size of a conventional CD with nearly 100 percent readout accuracy. "With the writing density available from the method, the disc would be able to hold 500 terabytes of data," the researchers said. They were also able to write at speeds or around a million voxels per second, or about 230 KB per second. 

That might sound slow, but by introducing parallel writing, you could feasibly fill a 500TB disc in about 60 days. That could provide a way to backup reams of valuable data, essentially forever. "With the current system, we have the ability to preserve terabytes of data, which could be used, for example, to preserve information from a person’s DNA," said research team leader Peter G. Kazansky.

Recommended Stories

  • Roblox comes back online after three-day outage

    Roblox is finally restoring service after a nearly three-day outage.

  • Lenovo's rumored 17-inch ThinkBook Plus has a second screen for drawing

    A leak hints Lenovo is prepping a 17-inch ThinkBook Plus with a second screen next to the keyboard for drawing and notes.

  • Astronomers may have spotted a planet in another galaxy for the first time

    Scientists have used X-rays to spot what might be the first planet detected beyond the Milky Way galaxy.

  • G20 deal raises the minimum tax rate for big tech companies

    G20 leaders have greenlit a deal that would set a global minimum tax rate of 15 percent for large companies, including big tech firms.

  • Apple's mixed reality headset might play 'high-quality' VR games

    Apple's mixed reality headset is reportedly built for 'high-quality' VR gaming.

  • iRobot's poop-detecting Roomba j7+ vacuum is cheaper than ever right now

    iRobot's new Roomba j7 and j7+ robot vacuums are $150 off right now.

  • 4 Items You Need for Macro Flash Photography. Try These!

    d of itself is already really complicated. We've featured tons of macro photography projects here on the site. They all end up needing to get very technical before being artistic. What's more, macro flash photography has so many variables and things that can go wrong. But with the right setup, you're guaranteed to not have problems. And lucky for you, we've tested everything you need.

  • Lego adds 'Luigi's Mansion' sets to its Super Mario World collection

    Lego has unveiled a trio of 'Luigi's Mansion' sets in its Super Mario World line, giving the other plumber more of his due.

  • When I Work, an messaging app that lets shift-based teams schedule work and more, raises $200M

    Hourly workers make up abut 55% of the working world, yet when it comes to tech built for the world of work, their so-called knowledge worker counterparts dominate the space. Today, an app built specifically to address the needs of the former is announcing a big round of funding -- underscoring both the evolving landscape of business software, and how hourly and shift workers are increasingly coming into their own. When I Work -- a popular messaging platform that lets hourly workers employed by a business sign up for shifts, trade shifts with colleagues, and let management and others know when they cannot make it to a shift -- has closed a growth round of $200 million, funding that the company will be using both for business development, and to expand its product.

  • Apple's worst shipping delay is for a $19 polishing cloth

    Apple is facing shipping delays for many products, but its biggest wait is for... a polishing cloth.

  • Patreon may let you reward creators with crypto

    Patreon is considering policies that would let creators offer crypto coins to fans.

  • China's property woes put prestige global projects in play

    LONDON (Reuters) -China's property sector woes could spell trouble for prestige mega-projects in London, New York, Sydney and other top cities as the developers behind them scramble for cash. While China Evergrande Group's struggles have dominated the crisis, the risk to multi-trillion dollar global property markets stems from some of its rivals that have spent the last decade competing to build ever taller and grander skyscrapers. Shanghai-based Greenland Holdings, which breaches as many of China's debt "red lines" as Evergrande, has just built Sydney's https://www.greenlandaustralia.com.au/en/greenland-centre tallest residential tower, has plans to do the same in London https://spirelondon.com and has billions of dollars worth of projects in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Paris and Toronto.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – November 1st, 2021

    After hitting all-time highs last week, Bitcoin and Ethereum would need to breakout from last week’s highs to avoid a pullback in the week ahead. Avoiding the pivots will be key.

  • Why Is Honda Chasing Tesla's CEO Into Space?

    Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) achieved a $1 trillion valuation earlier this week as the electric car company continued to disrupt the established car industry with new technologies such as autonomous driving software, solar power, and rechargeable batteries. Perhaps inspired by this success, Honda Motor Company (NYSE: HMC) says it wants to reinvent itself, too -- but it won't be a 100% makeover. Valued at $51 billion today, Japan's number-two automaker has announced a six-year, $45 billion plan to invest in such high-technology growth areas as electric vertical take-off and landing air taxis, remote-control humanoid robots, and "small, reusable rockets" similar to those operated by Musk's other high-profile venture, SpaceX.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 1st, 2021

    After a mixed end to the week, the majors would need to break back through Sunday’s highs to avoid a bearish start to the week.

  • How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

    The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In March 1957, the S&P Composite became the S&P 500 as we know it today, an index comprising 500 of the largest U.S. companies, designed to be a bellwether for the broader economy. Since its inception, the S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of approximately 7.

  • 14 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas

    Treat the tech-head in your life to something special from our round-up packed with the latest launches

  • Why is SpaceX's Halloween launch getting delayed?

    The launch will be moved to Wednesday, and astronauts will be performing science experiments as they shoot for the International Space Station

  • The scariest things in the universe are black holes – and here are 3 reasons

    Falling into a black hole is easily the worst way to die. John M Lund Photography Inc/Getty ImagesHalloween is a time to be haunted by ghosts, goblins and ghouls, but nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes – regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape – are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his mathematical work showing that black holes are an inescapable consequence of E