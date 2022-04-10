U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0039 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2400
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,600.41
    +98.96 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

5 dangerous cybersecurity mistakes you’re probably making

Kim Komando
·4 min read

The FBI’s latest Internet Cybercrime Report paints a bleak picture. Last year, Americans lost more than $6.9 billion to cybercrooks.

Don't think you're too smart to fall for their tricks. Even savvy people can get conned out of money before realizing what happened. Tap or click five simple, effective ways to secure your smartphone.

Maybe it's too late, and you've noticed unexpected pop-ups or your phone getting hot when you're not using it. Here’s how to know if a hacker or snoop is already in your smartphone.

Avoiding cybercriminals feels like a feat, but it doesn’t have to be that complicated. Knowledge is power. I’ll walk you through five mistakes you might be making:

1. You think free means safe

Taking advantage of "free" Wi-Fi may cost you more than money. Public networks are unsecured and easy to hack. I'm not just talking about airports. Your local coffee shop, salon, or any place that doesn't password-protect its network leaves you and your data vulnerable.

Since this network is open for use, packet sniffers are readily available online that capture every keystroke you type. Think about this. Your passwords can be seen and collected by criminals.

Use a virtual private network when you need to access the internet and are away from a secure wireless network. A VPN uses an encrypted connection to safeguard against snoops.

You can also use your phone as a hotspot. Tap or click here for iPhone instructions. For steps on an Android, tap or click here.

2. You skip updates

Are you notorious for rescheduling software updates but never actually installing them? If you often hit the "Remind me later" button, you ask for trouble. Don't prevent your system from receiving the latest tools and security patches needed to fight off attackers and malware.

Updates are annoying when you're in the middle of your workday, so schedule them late at night when you're not using your computer. Tap or click here to schedule updates on your Windows PC.

3. You pick up when a scammer calls

Sometimes those scam numbers are mighty convincing. You recognize the area code and maybe even the first few numbers or perhaps it's your phone number. You pick up. That’s when a scammer has a chance to get their claws into you.

If you see Scam Likely or whatever term your carrier and phone display, don't answer. I often hear from my national radio show listeners who like to play games with phone scammers. They egg them on and pretend they're interested.

This isn't too bright. You never know if that person is recording your voice for nefarious purposes or even making a deepfake audio recording of you later.

Like what you’re reading? Find the radio station near you that airs my show. You can also get the show’s podcast commercial-free.

4. You have a bunch of old unused accounts

The more online accounts you have, the more at risk you are when hackers come calling. With a new breach around every corner, your usernames and passwords aren't safe.

Step one is combing through your email inbox and phone to locate the accounts you're not using anymore. Then get rid of them. That's not always the easiest thing to do.

Some accounts are impossible to delete, and some sites hide their delete links, and you have to dig pretty deep to find them. Tap or click for a tool that makes it easy to find exactly where to cancel online accounts.

This takes some time, but it’s worth it. When the inevitable data breach is announced from a site you once used, you’ll be glad you did it.

5. You click agree

When was the last time you read a site or service’s terms and conditions? You’re not alone. It probably means you're allowing companies to collect your private data.

I'm not proposing you read every word because I know that's not realistic. But there is a clever way to at least check a few things.

Next time you run into a privacy policy, terms and conditions page or lengthy terms of service agreement, use a keyboard shortcut to search for specific words.

• On a Windows PC, use Control + F.

• On a Mac, use Command + F.

Now, type in terms like “third party,” “GPS,” “tracking,” and “data.” You’ll get a quick look at how your info is being used.

Bonus Tip: Wi-Fi on the moon, Russian cyberattacks and a Google tip for saving gas money

Did you know Wi-Fi is coming to the moon? Yes, really. In this episode of Kim Komando Explains, I'll teach you how to find an airline seat with the most legroom, save gas money and a few other tech tips you'll use time and time again. I've also got an action plan you can use to protect yourself against Russian cyberattacks.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Explains” on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Avoid these 5 cybersecurity mistakes to keep your digital life safe.

Recommended Stories

  • Disinformation demands a collective defense

    When the term disinformation went mainstream after the 2016 election, it was largely in reference to state actors targeting political campaigns. Despite vigilance and much effort by government, the nature of the threat continues to shift faster than democracies can adapt. State actors, financially motivated disinformation-for-hire outfits and ideologically driven individuals are spreading disinformation that targets businesses, individuals and governments alike.

  • Elon Musk, dual-class shares, and who owns the future

    The fact that we started the week learning that Elon Musk had bought a material percentage of Twitter's stock, spent the mid-week period learning that he had joined the board, and by the end of Friday were busy reading about how employees were digesting the matter, it's been busy. In simple terms, multi-class shares exist when investors and founders create a class of equity that affords them more votes per unit of stock than what is provided by other, lesser types of company stock. In extreme cases, multi-class share setups can ensure that a founder has complete control of a company, forever.

  • SHIB Reverses Friday’s Loss, with DOGE in Tow

    DOGE and SHIB find support, as the broader crypto market shrugs off last week’s sentiment towards FED policy. SHIB burn rates are also SHIB price positive.

  • 3 Cloud Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    The cloud computing market has expanded significantly over the past decade as more companies moved their businesses online. Faster internet speeds have also made it practical to process more data online and transform on-premise software into subscription-based cloud services. The global cloud computing market could still expand at a compound annual rate of 16.3% between 2021 and 2026, according to Markets and Markets, as businesses leverage more cloud-based services to streamline their operations, support growth of their mobile apps and websites, and utilize new machine learning and AI technologies to analyze their data.

  • Discounted wireless CarPlay adapter is a game-changer for your car

    Why would you plug in your phone when you could use a wireless CarPlay adapter? iPhone users typically love Apple’s CarPlay system, and it’s easy to see why once you’ve tried it. But if you have to plug in your phone in order to use CarPlay in your car, you’re not enjoying the best possible … The post Discounted wireless CarPlay adapter is a game-changer for your car appeared first on BGR.

  • 10 Consumer Technology Stocks to Invest In According to Ken Fisher

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten consumer technology stocks to invest in according to Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management. If you want to skip the details about Mr. Fisher and his hedge fund and want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on […]

  • Bitcoin and ETH Could Resume Decline, NEAR Reaches Key Juncture

    Bitcoin price is still struggling below $44,000, Ethereum’s ether failed near $3,300, and NEAR is up over 20%.

  • Will Apple build its own blockchain?

    Last week, I wrote about the issues facing Axie Infinity in the wake of a $625 million heist. This week my colleague Sarah wrote an interesting story on an "NFT" app in the App Store that Apple seemed to suddenly ban despite the fact that it had already operated in plain sight for months. Apple had argued that the app was misleading consumers by selling "NFTs" that could not be resold and furthermore weren't even stored on a blockchain.

  • Apple points out that people don’t want to use its own apps on iPhones

    Apple has released a host of information aiming to argue that people don’t actually want to use its apps. “Our quantitative analyses of engagement with apps (not merely app downloads) demonstrates that, across many app types, Apple’s own apps are eclipsed in popularity and account for a relatively small share of usage,” said authors Juliette Caminade and Markus von Wartburg. For music streaming, for instance, Spotify is 1.6 times more popular than Apple Music in the US, the report claimed.

  • Why Alphabet's Acquisition of Mandiant Is a Smart Move

    Alphabet's deal to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant should add strength to the company's growing cloud segment.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Here's What to Buy Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was one of the trendiest cryptocurrencies to come out of 2021, seeing explosive returns throughout the year. If you missed out on Shiba Inu, that's OK. There's another cryptocurrency that has the potential for serious gains, and it's a safer overall investment, too: Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

  • Inside Intel’s Strategy to Compete With Nvidia in the AI-Chip Market

    Intel is reworking its artificial-intelligence strategy as it tries to gain ground on Nvidia , the leader in the market for chips designed to excel at AI computations. Over the past year, under new chief executive Intel has added staff and introduced new AI software for its expanding lineup of chips to improve AI-driven chatbots, facial recognition and movie recommendations, among other applications. Intel is known mainly for its dominance in the market for central processing units, the brains behind personal computers and the servers that run corporate networks and the internet.

  • Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

    Business Email Compromise scams involve criminals hacking into email accounts, pretending to be someone they’re not and fooling victims into sending money where it doesn't belong. Although they get far less attention than the massive ransomware attacks that have triggered a powerful government response, BEC scams have been by far the costliest type of cybercrime in the U.S. for years, according to the FBI. “The scammers are extremely well organized and law enforcement is not,” said Sherry Williams, a director of a San Francisco nonprofit that recently fell victim to a BEC scam.

  • DeFi Giant Yearn Leads the Way on ERC-4626 Token Standard Adoption

    The new standard for yield-bearing tokens could unlock innovation in the burgeoning Ethereum economy.

  • US Space Force to test experimental navigation satellite in upcoming Army exercise

    The Space Force is considering how it might incorporate the satellite and its technology into a future hybrid positioning, navigation and timing architecture.

  • Munich Re tightens up cyber insurance policies to exclude war

    Munich Re is planning new wordings in cyber insurance policies to exclude war, to avoid disputes over what is covered, the reinsurer's top cyber underwriter told Reuters. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised fears of cyber attacks, with the risk that Western businesses or government institutions could be targeted. Most cyber policies cover companies against business interruption losses and the repair of hacked networks following a cyber attack, but exclude war.

  • Leak reveals Apple’s first dual USB-C charger for iPhone

    Apple makes some of the most popular and powerful mobile devices on the planet, but its chargers are nothing to write home about. The company charges a ludicrous $50 for a 30W USB-C iPhone power adapter. And it doesn’t even come with a cable. Meanwhile, you could get a 45W adapter with a cable for … The post Leak reveals Apple’s first dual USB-C charger for iPhone appeared first on BGR.

  • Study of Apple's ATT impact highlights competition concerns

    An interesting new study of 1,759 iOS apps before and after Apple implemented a major privacy feature last year which required developers to ask permission to track app users -- aka App Tracking Transparency (ATT) -- has found the measure has made tracking more difficult by preventing the collection of the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), which can be used for cross-app user tracking. Additionally, they found evidence of app makers engaging in privacy-hostile fingerprinting of users, through the use of server-side code, in a bid to circumvent Apple's ATT -- suggesting Cupertino's move may be motivating a counter movement by developers to deploy other means to keep tracking iOS users.

  • Google and iFixit will offer parts to help you repair Pixel phones

    Google and iFixit will offer official repair parts for Pixel phones later this year.

  • Here's Why Near Protocol (NEAR) Rose Over 35% This Week

    Near Protocol (NEAR) rose over 12% in only 24 hours to a peak of just over $19 -- up over 35% in seven days. The smart contract crypto is one of the few top 50 cryptos bucking a slightly downward overall crypto trend. Read on to find out what Near Protocol is, what's driving the increase, and what it means for crypto investors.