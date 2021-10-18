The 5 Day Deal Ends Tomorrow. Here’s How to Score Big!

The Guardian

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is a good player, maybe even a very good one. But he does not have the ability to put a team on his back Baker Mayfield walks off the field after Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Photograph: David Richard/AP The Cardinals clubbed the Browns 37-14 on the road on Sunday to move to 6-0 on the season. They now have the league’s last remaining undefeated record. For Cleveland, it was the same old nagging question: Is Baker Mayfield really good enough? This is not a lea