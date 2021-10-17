U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,147.73
    -413.42 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Get the 5 Day Deal While It Still Lasts. There Isn’t a Lot of Time Left!

Chris Gampat

Looking at presets for Lightroom? Well, it’s that time again! The 5 Day Deal is here, and they’re packaging a whole lot of great things together. As always, some of the money also goes to charity. Even if you don’t care to donate, we know that you care about tutorials, presets, curves, and a lot of stuff to make you a better photographer. So we encourage you to check out this year’s 5 Day Deal. The 2021 5 Day Deal lasts from October 14th at 3pm EDT to October 19th 3pm EDT. Check it out here!

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now

    Oil prices have rallied more than 60% year-to-date, but oil stocks have lagged behind and are now set for a catch-up rally

  • AT&T and Verizon set to deliver earnings as wireless competition builds

    Even with minimal impact from the latest iPhone launch, the growing competitiveness of the wireless industry will be on full display when telecommunications companies start reporting quarterly results in the week ahead.

  • The Great Resignation is ripping through the restaurant industry

    Retail isn't alone in feeling the effects of the worker shortage. Here's another.

  • China Is Forcing Fashion to Mute Itself Over Dirty Cotton

    (Bloomberg) -- When a fashion industry sustainability group called out China over its treatment of Uyghur Muslims, the idea was to nudge Beijing toward human-rights reforms while cleaning up a troubled corner of the $60 billion global cotton business. Western brands have learned the hard way that things don’t work that way in China.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe B

  • Jack Dorsey says Square is ‘considering’ building a Bitcoin mining system

    ‘Bitcoin mining should be as easy as plugging a rig into a power source,' Square CEO jack Dorsey said.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a sudden increase in the price of oil.

  • 21 Life Hacks From Warren Buffett That Anyone Can Use

    You don't get to be one of the richest people in the world without knowing something the rest of us don't. Often referred to as the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett has a net worth of $102.2 billion,...

  • Industry experts explain how you can prepare, what to expect for holiday season

    Industry experts explain how you can prepare, what to expect for holiday season

  • An Ohio Pension Manager Risks Running Out of Retirement Money. His Answer: Take More Risks.

    Pension managers, facing shortfalls, are turning to risky bets on private equity, private loans and real estate to plug gaps in their “leaking bucket.”

  • Liquid Crafts Dragon and Bourbon NFTs to Launch Oct 29th

    Windsor, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2021) - Today, Liquid Craft has announced the launch date for their first NFT series that is set to go live on Oct 29th, at 12 PM PST. The launch is expected to be an important first step in their plan to redesign the traditional liquor investment market by using blockchain technology in the form of the non fungible tokens or NFTs. The first Liquid Craft NFT series ...

  • Analyst Report: salesforce.com, inc.

    Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company’s main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product. Salesforce.com also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

  • Occam’s Razor, Meet Hickam’s Dictum

    In medicine, the simplest and most logical diagnosis is usually correct. But not always.

  • Oil Markets Unfazed By Falling Imports From China

    Oil prices continued to climb on Friday despite worrying import data from China, with traders choosing to focus on increasing oil demand elsewhere

  • LaserShip Names Mike Roth, Top Amazon Logistics Executive, Interim CEO-Source

    Regional parcel delivery carrier LaserShip, which is poised to acquire fellow regional carrier OnTrac for about $1.3 billion, has named Mike Roth, a long-time Amazon.com Inc. operations executive, as its interim CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter. Barring an unforeseen event, Roth will steer the integration of the two companies, which is expected to lead to the development of the first national parcel delivery network built from regional players. Roth succeeds Brett Bissell, who

  • Why rejection stings so hard for internal job applicants

    An emotional response worthy of Shakespeare is pretty common when internal applicants are denied a promotion. “There’s a feeling that the psychological contract has been broken,” says Kathryn Dlugos, an assistant professor of human resource management at Pennsylvania State University. “The risk that they might leave is actually very high,” says Dlugos.

  • Bitcoin miners make US an industry leader after China crackdown as climate fears weigh

    New data shows the U.S. now leads the world in Bitcoin Mining followed by Kazakhstan, Russia and Canada. Here's what it might mean.

  • Is Coca-Cola Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    Investing in dividend stocks can be an excellent way to generate passive income. Companies that pay dividends tend to be more mature, profit-generating operations that have established lines of business and a loyal base of customers. One such company with a long history of profit generation and dividend payouts is Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • Data center jobs are calling. Amazon Web Services, NOVA partner on free fiber-optics course.

    Participants learned hands-on skills and met with local employers, including Sumitomo Electric Lightwave.

  • Square to Consider Building a Bitcoin Mining System

    Payments service provider Square is looking to develop a bitcoin mining system, the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted on Friday. “Square is considering building a Bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide,” Dorsey wrote. In his threaded tweets, Dorsey wrote that mining needs to be more distributed and energy-efficient, and that silicon design is too concentrated into just a few companies, leading to reduced supply.

  • 1 Growth Stock I Like Better Than Robinhood

    Robinhood's stock has been on shaky ground as regulatory pressures ramp up, and it could get worse.