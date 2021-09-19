U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.50
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,385.00
    -77.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,326.75
    +0.75 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.30
    -3.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.76
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.10
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    +2.12 (+11.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0190
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,153.33
    -1,084.68 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.99
    -42.54 (-3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

5 documents to prove income, even if you are freelance or work on your own

Coru.com
·3 min read

Proof of income is a document that confirms the salary or income received by an employee or service provider, whether from a company or a public organization. In Mexico, normally salaried people or not, need one of these vouchers to obtain a credit card or bank loans , automobile credit plans , real estate rental, and in some cases, as a requirement to process scholarships or other benefits such as insurance.

It is about demonstrating to the credit institution that you have the financial solvency to face the payments month after month, says Bernardo Prum, director of Coru.com . When you are an employee, your receipt of payment for your salary works as proof, but what happens when you have your own company, are freelance or work on your own? "Most likely, you will not generate these types of documents, so it will be difficult to officially prove the income you receive, regardless of the amount," he adds.

5 ways you can formally prove income

In order to guide people who do not have a conventional proof of income, the financial services comparator Coru.com, explains the following alternatives that can also work to cover this requirement before most banks and finance companies in Mexico.

1. Payroll receipt

It is the receipt of payment that the company in which it works, whether public or private, delivers detailing the salary, benefits, withholding of taxes and other concepts that are handled.

2. Bank account statements

Another good way to verify stable income is with the statements of the bank account where our money is managed. The ideal is to make frequent deposits to that account, thus, in addition to showing that there is a constant income, the amount to be verified may even be higher than what a payroll receipt can indicate.

3. If you receive cash payments or your work activity is not registered in the SAT

In this case, it is best to open a basic savings account and deposit all your income, so the statement of that account will serve as proof. If you choose this option, keep in mind that the same amount of money must be deposited for at least three months in order to verify that you have a fixed income.

4. Annual tax declaration

For entrepreneurs or owners of their own businesses, merchants or independent workers who carry out a work activity registered with the SAT, income can be verified with the annual tax return. Remember that the declaration must be made digitally.

5. Credit card statements

If you have a bank or departmental credit card, the statement that arrives month after month serves as proof to show that you have the ability to pay and have constant cash flow. It is important to keep your payments up to date to maintain a good credit history.

For some types of business credit, the company's inventory report may be sufficient support for a financial institution to consider approval of the loan product. Another financing alternative is low-requirement online loans. In these cases, it is best to check first that it is a company endorsed by the Financial Entities Bureau. Remember that you should never give money to apply for a loan, as these types of requirements are a sign of fraud.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double, and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Fed Meeting Looms; What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day, the market rally is at a turning point with a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • Urge to splurge: Americans went overboard on spending this summer, study says

    This trend may continue through to the end of the year — here's why.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Stocks Set to Dip as Traders Mull Evergrande, Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks looked set to fall Monday amid challenges from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group and a Federal Reserve meeting this week that’s expected to hint at moving toward scaling back stimulus.Futures for Australia and Hong Kong slipped, while markets in Japan, China and South Korea are closed for holidays. U.S. contracts declined after the S&P 500 slid the most in a month, testing the dip-buying psychology in the U.S. as the gauge jabs at its 50-day moving average. The Nasd

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Debt default would 'permanently' weaken America

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a fresh plea for Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling on Sunday, arguing a default on U.S. debt would trigger a historic financial crisis. In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece https://www.wsj.com/articles/congress-raise-debt-limit-ceiling-yellen-treasury-brinkmanship-federal-budget-11632069056, Yellen said that the crisis triggered by a default would compound the damage from the continuing coronavirus pandemic, roiling markets and plunging the U.S. economy back into recession at the cost of millions of jobs and a lasting hike in interest rates. "We would emerge from this crisis a permanently weaker nation," Yellen said, noting that U.S. creditworthiness has been a strategic advantage.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • The 1 Value Stock I'm Buying Right Now

    Semiconductor manufacturer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was asleep at the wheel as rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose from the dead. AMD's products were terrible from 2011 through 2017, built on a failed architecture that came nowhere close to competing with Intel. AMD is now on the fourth generation of Zen, and its chips have surpassed Intel on essentially every metric.

  • 7 ways men live without working in America

    Almost one third of all working age men in America aren’t doing diddly-squat. They don’t have a job and they aren’t looking for one either. How do they live? What are they doing for money? To me, this is one of the great mysteries of our time.

  • A fourth stimulus check isn't coming from the feds, but may be from your state

    Relief payments have been approved in several states. Is yours on this list?

  • Microsoft, Chipotle Among 5 Stocks Setting Up Buying Opportunities

    Microsoft and AMD are among top stocks setting up possibly buying opportunities off 50-day or 10-week lines.

  • You’re suddenly rich — so how do you handle your money now?

    1. Decide who is your one trusted advisor—then build a support team around that person. You should take the time to identify your one trusted advisor and build a team of other professionals around him or her. Frequently, the newly wealthy have previously been working with one professional, such as an accountant, financial advisor or insurance broker, and continue relying on that same professional as their primary source of advice.

  • Youth involved in the stock market are 'here to stay': Teen investor

    Seventeen-year-old Dylan Jin-Ngo became fascinated with the stock market when he was in sixth grade. Now the Huntington Beach teen spends much of his free time teaching other kids about markets.

  • $1,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Change Your Life in 20 Years

    Buying Netflix stock at its initial public offering back in 2002 would have yielded even better results, and a $1,000 investment in the entertainment company would now be worth about $492,000 based on today's stock price. With that kind of life-changing performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are primed to be world beaters. Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is a company that makes it easy to track and gather data from non-electronic objects -- bridging the Internet of Things into a world beyond smart cars, mobile devices, and connected toasters.

  • Federal Reserve decision, housing data: What to know this week

    Investors' main focus this week will be on the Federal Reserve's September monetary policy meeting, which will set the stage for more debate around the timing of tapering and the outlook for the economy. Other economic data out this week will focus on the housing sector.

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Adding $500 to These Top Stocks Would Be a Brilliant Move

    Companies that have strong stock appreciation can often continue that momentum for years, even decades. Danny Vena (PayPal): In the realm of digital payments, PayPal was the pioneer that started it all.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    We're just scratching the surface of 5G's potential. These three companies are destined to benefit from 5G expansion.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now

    Despite optimism for a Biden infrastructure bill that supports electric vehicles, many automakers have seen their share prices struggle as of late. Traditional automakers including Toyota, GM, and luxury brands like Lamborghini and Porsche have unveiled bold plans to integrate zero-emission vehicles into their lineups. Whether it's automakers, parts suppliers, basic materials companies, or other businesses, investing in the EV industry can be challenging and confusing.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.