5 Dollar Store Food Items That Are a Waste of Money

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You might think that the dollar store is a safe bet for getting the best deals on groceries, but this isn’t always the case. You can sometimes find better per-unit prices elsewhere, and in other cases, it’s the quality that’s an issue.

See: 11 Pantry Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Find: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Here are a few food items you should never buy at the dollar store.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Ramen Noodles

While dollar ramen noodles seem like a great deal, you can get them cheaper when you buy in bulk.

“At Costco, you can get a 48-pack of Top Ramen for just $16.99, which makes each individual package around 35 cents,” said Carter Seuthe, CEO at the financial advice site Credit Summit. “If you are buying individual packages at Dollar Tree, you’re spending more money per package.”

Herbs and Spices

“Just because something is $1.25 doesn’t always mean it’s a good deal,” said Ann Martin, director at the personal finance site CreditDonkey. “For example, I recommend skipping the herbs and spices section at your local Dollar Tree. Even though all of the items are sealed, I have found that they simply aren’t as potent as similar products at other stores. When it comes to seasoning your food, it’s not worth missing out on flavor just to save money.”

Related: I’m a Costco Superfan: These Are The 5 Highest Quality Kirkland Food Items

Food That’s Expiring

Always check the expiration date before purchasing any food at the dollar store.

“Be careful with food that is expired or almost expired,” said Rena Awada, food blogger and founder of HealthyFitnessMeals. “It’s not a good deal if it’s not fresh or safe to eat.”

Meat From Brands You Don’t Recognize

Don’t take a chance on meat from an unknown source — if it makes you sick, it’s not even worth a dollar.

“Be cautious with unknown meat brands,” Awada said. “If you’re not sure what’s in it or where it comes from, it’s better not to buy it.”

Story continues

Anything You Won’t Actually Eat

“Don’t buy things just because they are cheap,” Awada said. “If you won’t use it, it’s a waste of money and space in your home.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Dollar Store Food Items That Are a Waste of Money