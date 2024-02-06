5 Dollar Tree Items Frugal People Always Buy

Frugal people make a habit of shopping for less. They’ve mastered the art of saving, and many use Dollar Tree items to help keep expenses down.

While they don’t do all their shopping at the popular discount retailer, they stock up on certain items during their visits. Of course, these items tend to be on the practical side, as frugal people are known for their lack of money indulgences.

If you’re trying to cut costs, shopping like a frugal person is a smart move. Simply purchasing certain items at Dollar Tree instead of a traditional retailer can amount to big savings.

Ready to make more room in your monthly budget? Here’s a look at five items frugal people always buy at Dollar Tree.

Cleaning Supplies

Keeping a clean home doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Frugal people know exactly where to go to find cleaning supplies on a budget.

“Dollar Tree offers a variety of cleaning supplies such as sponges, brushes, gloves and even some basic cleaning solutions,” said Alicia Sanchez, founder of Mamas Dinero. “Frugal shoppers appreciate these items because they are essential for maintaining a clean home, but can be expensive elsewhere.”

She said the quality might not be as high as premium brands, but these items are still effective for everyday cleaning.

In addition to a wide variety of store-brand cleaning products, there are also many name-brand items to choose from.

For example, a 9.5-ounce bottle of Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner, a 16.9-ounce bottle of Ajax Botanical Fresh All-Purpose Cleaner and a two-count pack of Scotch-Brite Stainless Steel Scrubbing Pads are priced at $1.25 each. Additionally, you can get a 16-ounce bottle of Mrs. Meyer’s Multi-Surface Lemon Verbena Scent Everyday Cleaner for $5.

Kitchen Utensils

If you’re having a barbecue, Sanchez said to head to Dollar Tree.

“Basic kitchen utensils like spatulas, measuring cups and mixing bowls are often found at Dollar Tree,” she said. “Frugal individuals buy these items because they are functional and affordable.”

However, don’t expect them to last forever.

“While they may not be as durable as more expensive options, they serve their purpose well for occasional use or as backup items,” she said.

You might be surprised at the wide array of Dollar Tree kitchen utensils available. For example, you can get plastic punch ladles, tongs, whisks, cake-decorating spatulas and even a two-count pack of steak knives for $1.25 each.

Party Supplies

Frugal people throw parties, but they don’t break the bank on them. Instead, they look for ways to get all the essentials at the lowest possible price.

“Dollar Tree is a go-to destination for party supplies such as disposable plates, cups, napkins and decorations,” Sanchez said. “Frugal shoppers appreciate the low cost of these items, especially when hosting events on a budget.”

She said these goods might not be top quality, but they serve their purpose.

“While they may not be as sturdy or stylish as higher-end options, they are sufficient for one-time use and help save money on entertaining expenses.”

There’s no shortage of Dollar Tree party supplies. For example, you can get a 9-foot birthday banner, a 30-pack of cutlery, a 30-count pack of beverage napkins, a plastic tablecloth and a 16-count pack of plastic cups for $1.25 each.

Office and School Supplies

“Items like pens, pencils, notebooks and folders are priced much lower than at other retailers,” Sanchez said. “While the quality may not be top-notch, these items are suitable for everyday use and are a cost-effective option for students, teachers and anyone working from home.”

She said frugal people know this is a great way to save.

“While the quality of these items may vary, they are often sufficient for everyday needs and help stretch the household budget further,” she said.

Dollar Tree has pretty much all the office and school supplies one could need. For example, a 10-count pack of ballpoint pens, a fine-point Sharpie, an eight-count pack of manila file folders, a one-inch binder with D-rings and a 100-sheet Black Marble Composition Book are available for $1.25 each.

Greeting Cards

Whether they accompany a gift or are sent independently to let someone know they’re on your mind, greeting cards are a kind gesture that can add up fast. In fact, greeting cards typically cost around $3.99-$7.99 and up.

This is why frugal people buy Dollar Tree greeting cards. Priced as low as two for $1, choose from a wide variety of cards, including those from Hallmark brands.

No matter what type of card you need — i.e., birthday, graduation, anniversary, sympathy, congratulations — you can find it at Dollar Tree for a fraction of the price you’d pay at most other retailers.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Dollar Tree Items Frugal People Always Buy