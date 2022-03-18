U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

5 Dosell are Implemented in a New Municipality.

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that the partner Hepro AS has now starting implementation of 5 Dosell in a municipality in the northern region of Norway.

The municipality, which has about 640 inhabitants who are 65 years and older, initially starts with 5 Dosell with an ambition to increase the number gradually.

About Hepro
HEPRO AS is a modern and future-oriented competence company that develops, produces and sells aids and welfare technology of high quality and clean design. The company was founded in 1987 and has extensive experience in developing products and solutions that will make everyday life easier for their customers. Their vision is to give their customers the opportunity to manage themselves, participate actively in their own everyday lives and stay longer at home. Hepro is owned by the Stockholm-based listed AddLife Group. AddLife has approx. 70 st. independent subsidiaries and over 1800 employees.

About Dosell
The medicinal robot Dosell is a Swedish-made digital aid for safer medication at home and for people living in nursing homes. Dosell is integrated into welfare platforms and is sold as one of several integrated digital aids via partners. In a Swedish report, it is estimated that 3,000 Swedes die annually from drug-related injuries and that 6-16 percent of hospital admissions are drug-related. The costs for drug-related injuries that can be avoided are estimated at SEK 5.6-24.6 billion per year. Dosell notifies the patient when it's time to take the medicine, and if the medicine is not taken despite the reminders, Dosell alerts healthcare professionals or relatives who can quickly prevent an injury and improve compliance, thus minimizing drug-related injuries.

Read more at www.dosell.se

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

5 Dosell are implemented in a new municipality.

SOURCE: iZafe Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693646/5-Dosell-are-Implemented-in-a-New-Municipality

