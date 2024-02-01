I've been actively adding ETFs to my portfolio so far in 2024, and I don't plan on taking my foot off the gas just yet. In fact, there are some ETFs that I think are not only excellent long-term investment opportunities but could be especially big winners in 2024.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 29, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 30, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds-Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds-Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Vanguard Scottsdale Funds-Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2024

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Vanguard Specialized Funds-Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Specialized Funds-Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Here Are 5 ETFs I'm Buying Hand Over Fist in February was originally published by The Motley Fool