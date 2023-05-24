5 Expensive Kitchen Renovations You Won’t Regret

photovs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Renovating a kitchen is a significant investment that can breathe new life into one of the most important spaces in your home. While it’s true that kitchen renovations can be costly, the rewards they offer in terms of functionality, aesthetics and overall value are often well worth the price tag.

Here are five expensive kitchen renovations that, despite their initial expense, are guaranteed to leave you with a sense of satisfaction and delight. From luxurious countertops to innovative appliances, these transformative upgrades will take your culinary haven to new heights.

Adding an Island

According to Todd Saunders, an expert from Flooring Stores, one kitchen renovation that you won’t regret is incorporating an island. As long as you have sufficient space available, an island can significantly enhance both the functionality and value of your kitchen. Plus, add some bar stools and you’ve got yourself a second dining room table!

The cost of adding an island can range from $6,000 to $10,000, taking into account materials and labor expenses.

Granite Countertops

Matthew Coan of Cash Savvy Home Buyers shares that the value of investing in granite countertops, even if you have older cabinets and appliances, is huge. He explains that since the countertop is the most prominent feature in your kitchen, it becomes the focal point and sets the overall impression. Coan emphasizes that it’s worth spending the money to get a high-end option, and to also hire a professional installer who can create a seamless flow by matching patterns and seam lines in the granite. This attention to detail can leave your guests in awe — and your property increasing in value. Plus, a bonus is that granite countertops are known for their ease of cleaning and maintenance, allowing you to enjoy their beauty for a long time before considering any future changes.

The cost of granite countertops can vary depending on factors like granite quality, slab thickness, countertop size, location and additional features or customization, but the average price falls within the range of $40 to $200 per square foot, covering materials and installation. And remember, if granite doesn’t do it for you, alternatives like quartz or marble can also create stunning countertops.

Quality Cabinetry

According to Joseph Melara, a representative from Residential Brokers, upgrading to high-quality cabinetry offers multiple benefits for your kitchen. Beyond improving functionality and storage capacity, it enhances the overall visual appeal. By choosing solid wood or durable materials with finely crafted finishes, you can significantly increase your home’s value. Additionally, opting for custom cabinetry tailored to your specific needs and preferences can make a noticeable difference in the overall look and functionality of your kitchen.

When considering the cost of custom kitchen cabinets, it’s important to understand that prices can vary. As a rough estimate, custom cabinets typically range from $500 to $1,500 per linear foot, covering both materials and installation. Of course, this is a general guideline, and the actual cost may differ depending on your unique requirements and personal preferences.

Energy-Efficient Appliances

Melara says upgrading to energy-efficient appliances offers multiple advantages. Not only does it help reduce your environmental impact by lowering energy consumption, it also leads to long-term cost savings. Melara points out that homebuyers value kitchens equipped with modern, energy-efficient appliances, making them a worthwhile investment for homeowners — and people who are in the market to sell. When selecting appliances, make sure to look for ones with high Energy Star ratings, as well as features that align with current trends, such as smart technology integration.

While energy-efficient appliances may have a higher upfront cost compared to conventional appliances, they often result in long-term savings because of reduced energy consumption. Energy-efficient refrigerators typically range from $600 to $3,000 or more, while energy-efficient dishwashers can cost between $500 and $1,500 or more. Energy-efficient washing machines and dryers are priced between $500 and $1,500 or more each. Energy-efficient air conditioners range from $300 to $2,000 or more, while furnaces can cost between $1,500 and $5,000 or more. Energy-efficient water heaters typically range from $500 to $2,000 or more.

These price ranges are approximate and can vary based on brand, features, size and other factors. It’s important to consider the upfront cost, potential energy savings and energy efficiency ratings, such as Energy Star certification, when purchasing energy-efficient appliances.

Lighting and Fixtures

According to Melara, ensuring adequate lighting in the kitchen is essential for both practicality and creating a welcoming atmosphere. By installing high-quality, energy-efficient lighting fixtures, you can greatly enhance the overall aesthetic appeal and functionality of the space. To get a high-end look, try a combination of task lighting, ambient lighting and accent lighting.

While the cost of lighting can vary greatly, it’s worth noting that nicer fixtures can range upward of $500 per piece.

