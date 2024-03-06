5 Expensive-Looking Costco Products That Are Actually Bargains





Given the wide range of products Costco carries, it's no surprise that there are luxurious-looking items to be found. Fortunately, though, the prices are lower at Costco than at most other retail establishments. Here are five items we ran across that look great, but remain relative bargains for your personal finances.

1. Zwiesel Sensa Red and White Wine Glasses

Costco price: $70

Williams-Sonoma price: $120

Are you someone who thinks coffee tastes better when you're drinking from your favorite mug, or orange juice a little sweeter when served in a lovely glass? If so, you may understand how important the right glass is to a wine lover. This 8-pack of Zwiesel Sensa wine glasses are not only stunning, but they're practical. You receive four 12.3 oz. white wine glasses, and four 22.3 oz red/Bordeaux glasses. As a bonus, they're dishwasher safe (and cost 40% less than you'll find for the same set at Williams-Sonoma).

2. Ferragamo Ladies Quartz Watch

Costco price: $600

Neiman Marcus price: $1,195

No, this Ferragamo watch is not cheap, but at nearly half the price found at Neiman Marcus for the same piece, it's quite a bargain. The two-tone, ion-plated, yellow gold stainless steel bracelet watch is Swiss made, with Swiss quartz movement, and a Guilloche dial. Water resistant to 50 meters (164 feet), it's also quite durable. At this price, it will only look like you have millions of dollars in your bank account.

3.Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar

Costco price: $550 ($62.50/ounce)

Walmart price: $750 ($85.23/ounce)

Granted, not everyone loves caviar, but there's no denying that it classes up a party. With a reputation for being luxurious, caviar fans will recognize Osetra as one of the finest on the market.

The color of Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar ranges from amber to gold and has a medium to large grain size. Costco calls this their "top grade" caviar, sourced from a partner farm in Greece that responsibly raises ultra-premium sturgeon. One tin serves seven to 12 people.

4. Montblanc Men's Black Smoke Gray Sunglasses

Costco price: $135

EZ Contacts price: $275 (on sale)

Montblanc model #MB0183S-001 metal frames are shaped in Italy. With gray lenses offering 100% UV protection, you would look right at home in Florence or Milan, or driving the Stelvio Pass. Whether you're going on a great vacation or staying around the house, $135 is a fair price to pay for quality sunglasses that may last you for years.

5. 14kt White Gold Heart Necklace

Costco price: $800

Zales price: $937 clearance price ($1,339 regular price)

Whether you're looking for a gift for your significant other, daughter, or some other special person in your life, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal on this 0.50 carat total weight necklace. Nearly colorless diamonds surround a white gold heart and hang from a delicate 18" chain. You may want to wait to shell out $800, but if you're tucking money away in savings for a special occasion, you know where to find quality jewelry.

Costco may not be the first place you think of when you want to buy a high-end gift or luxury item like a hot tub or outdoor sauna, but maybe it should move up the list. Once you've shopped around, Costco prices are likely to seem like a virtual bargain.

