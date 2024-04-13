5 Fancy Coffee Makers That Aren’t Worth the Money

tashka2000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For many people, one of the best ways to start the day is by waking up and brewing fresh coffee. Over time, making coffee at home can be a great way to save money compared to buying it at cafes, even if you initially invest in a luxury machine. But while some people splurge on fancy coffee makers to try to get the best cup of joe possible, the following five coffee makers might not be worth the money if you’re looking to get more bang for your buck.

De’Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine: $289.99

The least expensive on this list but still relatively pricey, even while on sale on Amazon from the original price of $319.95, this coffee maker and espresso machine has over 2,800 Amazon reviews but only a 3.7/5 rating. It has a dual heating system, so you can make espresso and a pot of coffee at the same time, and it also features a no-spill carafe.

However, some of the reviews say that the coffee maker itself leaks, so that could make the machine more bothersome than it’s worth. At this price point, you can find higher-rated combo machines, or you might be better off buying separate, modestly priced coffee and espresso machines with better reviews.

Café Specialty Grind and Brew Coffee Maker: $321.69

One of the lowest-priced coffee makers on this list, but still relatively high-end, the Café Specialty Grind and Brew Coffee Maker is WiFi-enabled and has an adjustable bean grinder. Many of the Amazon reviews applaud the sleek design.

However, with a 3.7/5 rating on Amazon, this might not be the machine for you. Some reviews stated that the brewed coffee isn’t very strong and tastes too watery, which isn’t what a coffee aficionado dropping hundreds of dollars on a machine wants to hear.

Zulay Magia Super Automatic Coffee Espresso Machine: $999.99

Priced just under $1,000, this Zulay Magia coffee and espresso achine allows for 10 separate coffee orders to be saved, in addition to the 20 options that are already programmed into the machine. It also has an auto-clean function, which can be used after every use.

But if you’re looking for a machine that lives up to its price tag, this might not be the one. It has 3.6/5 stars from Amazon reviews, which mostly discuss how the water tank feels too small for the machine size, and grounds are wasted due to the design of the machine.

Miele CM 6160 MilkPerfection: $1,629.99

On sale on Amazon at $1,629.99, down from $2,299, this Miele coffee maker and espresso machine combo has a customer rating of 3.5/5 stars. It’s able to make two specialty coffees at once, which might save you time in the morning. It also allows up to four people to store their drink preferences, and it offers WiFi capabilities so you can start the machine directly from bed.

But with 30% of the reviews at one star, this machine might have its flaws. Some customers on Amazon have reported that the machine stopped working about six months after purchase, citing either descaling issues or error messages that users couldn’t resolve on their own.

Breville Oracle Touch BES990BSS: $2,649.99

The priciest of the five on this list, this Breville espresso machine features a touchscreen and allows you to customize your coffee based on factors like the strength of the coffee, temperature and even the frothiness of the milk.

However, the machine only has a 3.6/5 star rating on Amazon, as some reviews have stated that there are issues with the grinder malfunctioning and that repairs are troublesome. While it’s currently on sale on Amazon for $2,649.99, down from $2,799.95, it might not be worth the potential issues down the road.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Fancy Coffee Makers That Aren’t Worth the Money