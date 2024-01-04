5 Frugal Shoppers Reveal the Best $1,000 They Ever Spent

©Unsplash

Being frugal doesn’t mean you can’t still buy nice things. But when you have a frugal mindset, it can be tough to justify expensive purchases even when you can afford them. Splurging on a major purchase can feel scary when you’re committed to saving and smart spending. There are certain things, however, that are worth spending a little extra on. Some expensive items actually save money in the long run, make daily tasks easier or provide endless hours of enjoyment.

Here are a few examples, according to frugal shoppers themselves.

MacBook Air

“I spent about $1,600 on a new MacBook Air recently with no regrets,” said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com. “My old laptop was on its last legs and because I work on my laptop for more than eight hours a day, having a computer that does everything I need it to is crucial.”

Even on a big purchase like this, Bodge put her savvy bargain-hunting skills to work. “Of course, I used all my smart-shopping tips and tricks, like using the student discount (my daughter is a student) to save $100, get an Apple $150 gift card, a discount on AppleCare and three free months of Apple TV, and I used a credit card that allowed me to earn 2% back on my purchase. I even earned rewards from PayPal Honey with this purchase.”

Sardel Pots and Pans

Melissa O’Leary from the Keeping It Simple blog decided to invest in a major kitchen upgrade after years of frustration. “After years of owning pots and pans that took so long to heat up I decided it was time for a change,” she said.

She selected a set from an Italian brand called Sardel, which cost just under $1,000. “I figured, I cook everyday so this was definitely an area that it was time for me to splurge a bit,” she said. The quality and cooking performance has blown her away. “They heat really fast and cook and sear food beautifully.”

Reflecting on when it’s wise to spend more, O’Leary advised: “I think the key is figuring out how much you will really use something and that can really justify spending a little more for a higher-quality product.” When it’s a daily-use item like cookware, the value is clear.

Zwilling Knife Set

Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit, also invested in a major kitchen upgrade. “One of the best purchases I’ve made was on a high-quality professional knife set from Zwilling,” he said. “I love cooking and was sharpening my cheap knife set way too frequently, and they still weren’t very effective at what I needed from them.”

While pricey at close to $1,000, he has gotten years of consistent performance from his Zwilling knives. He said, “This knife set was more of an investment, and it’s held up great over the years.” For home chefs, proper tools can make all the difference.

Purple Mattress

Steven Frankel from Dealperx understands that a mattress is an important investment for health and daily comfort. After comparing brands and user reviews, he felt Purple offered an ideal blend of comfort, support and value at just under $1,000 for a queen. When it’s a purchase you literally sleep on every night, paying extra for quality is worth it.

“While researching mattresses, I decided on a Purple mattress, and it is super comfortable and well-priced,” he said. “Its grid design has the perfect balance of firm versus flex and is great on the back. This is a splurge I definitely don’t regret!”

iRobot Roomba and Braava Jet

As a self-described “very frugal” shopper, Vanessa Gordon, publisher of East End Taste, shared one of her favorite big purchases: the iRobot Roomba vacuum and Braava Jet mop cleaning duo for just under $1,000.

“I purchased the 6 series (not the highest/most advanced model) and am very pleased with how well both machines clean the home,” she said. “It has also encouraged me to keep my home as neat as possible and encourage my children to continue to make sure their things are off the floor and organized.”

After nearly two years of frequent daily use, Allison stands by her investment. “I use both the Roomba and Braava twice per day and it saves a tremendous amount of time with cleaning.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Frugal Shoppers Reveal the Best $1,000 They Ever Spent