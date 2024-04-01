5 Good Reasons for Couples With No Kids to Get a Costco Membership





It's easy to assume that parents are the only consumers who need or want to buy in bulk. Well, let me dispel that myth right here and now. I live alone, and still buy some items in larger quantities. It's good for my personal finances.

But Costco's offerings go beyond just economy-sized packages of potato chips, antacids, and paper plates. The warehouse club has great deals for everyone, even if you're part of a childfree couple. Here are five reasons to consider joining.

1. Toilet paper doesn't go bad

I put this first, because it's a major reason I'm considering joining Costco after I buy a house. Paper goods, like toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, and more aren't perishable the way many of Costco's grocery items are. And while a childfree couple might not go through as much of these items as someone with a houseful of kids, you still need them.

So why pay high prices for smaller packages of these items at the grocery store? Load up a cart at Costco instead. Personally, I'm hoping to build a majestic fort out of bulk toilet paper rolls in my new basement, once I get it.

2. Try new and exciting products

The free samples at Costco are legendary -- skipping them while you shop is a bona fide Costco mistake. And unlike parents, you don't have to worry that something you try and like, and bring home, will be summarily rejected by picky kids. Unless you're sure you can consume the entire package of the food in question before it goes bad, it might be a good idea to have your partner try it, too. But you might be able to add all kinds of interesting foods to your life if you wander around eating free samples.

3. Stock your freezer

You may not have kids, but you might have an extra fridge or even a chest freezer to help you take advantage of excellent prices on bulk perishables like chicken and steak.

And maybe you don't go through enough fresh produce or dairy products to justify a Costco membership if you're part of a family of two, but you can still take advantage of anything frozen -- it'll last months. (For that matter, some fresh produce can be successfully frozen at home for a future date, so if something you love is in season and on sale, you can do a little DIY freezing.)

4. More ability to take advantage of deals on big-ticket items

It's actually a myth that all childfree people are rich -- we are in fact subject to the same personal finance pitfalls as anyone else. But some of us might have more disposable income, and if you're looking for deals on big-ticket items like TVs, laptops, and more, Costco is a good place to shop.

Plus, if you're buying electronics at Costco, you can take advantage of its additional warranty on these items. Costco extends a manufacturer's warranty to give you two years of coverage -- so if that new laptop dies after 18 months, you won't be without recourse.

5. Costco food court dates

OK, this last reason is silly, but it's still valid! Costco's food court is so popular that non-members have been turning up at the warehouse club just to eat there -- Costco is cracking down on this, by the way, in case you're considering trying it out as a non-member.

But if you and your partner are members, Costco's food court could be a good place to have a cheap and delicious date. Tack on a lunch or dinner to your regular Costco run to stock up on toilet paper, and you can turn a mundane errand into something more special.

As you can see, Costco offers something for just about anybody, regardless of whether they have kids. And best of all, if you try out Costco and it's not for you, you can get your credit card refunded for the cost of your membership. If you live within range of a Costco warehouse location and want free samples, bulk paper goods, and cheap hot dogs in your life, give it some thought.

