5 great DNA kits to celebrate National DNA Day with—for you or your pet

It's National DNA Day—celebrate with some of our favorite DNA kits, for you or your pet.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.\

National DNA Day has arrived—commemorate the discovery of everyone's favorite double helix with a DNA test of your very own. At-home DNA tests can reveal information about your genetic origins and give you the tools to explore your heritage and ancestry. Not only are there DNA kits out there for people, you can also use similar services to learn about your pets.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

We've tested out plenty of DNA kits for people and pets and rounded up our favorites for you to peruse, from AncestryDNA's incredibly robust at-home system to great kits to earn more about your dog's ancestry.

DNA kits for you

Invest in a DNA kit to learn more about your family's origins.

1. AncestryDNA

AncestryDNA makes the best at-home DNA test we've tried. The large, user-friendly database will help you explore your results in depth, and you can also research and compile an extensive family tree based on the resources therein. Our editors have recommended Ancestry for a few years now, and today's a perfect day to try it out.

$99 at AncestryDNA

2. 23andMe Ancestry + Traits

23andMe offers popular DNA test kits that compared well to Ancestry's options—the biggest difference lies in the data each service has at its disposal. 23andMe's user database is a little smaller, meaning the pool it pulls from to help you piece together your heritage isn't as robust, but the results are extremely easy to navigate.

$99 at 23andMe

3. FamilyTreeDNA

We liked FamilyTreeDNA's kit when we tried it as well, thanks to its great family tree interface and the variety of tests available. While it suffers from 23andMe's smaller database, it's a very affordable option with robust ancestry options in the myOrigins field.

Story continues

FamilyTreeDNA is actually offering up to $50 off of DNA kits for the holiday, so be sure to snag one before the day ends.

$59 at FamilyTreeDNA

DNA kits for your pet

Get a DNA kit for your pet to celebrate National DNA Day.

1. Wisdom Panel

Pet DNA kits can help you unravel your animal's ancestry, and possibly identify health markers and behavioral traits that can help you understand your furry friends. Wisdom Panel ranked highest in our roundup of the best DNA kits for your dog, thanks to its comprehensive database and detailed, illuminating results for the price.

$128 at Amazon

2. Embark Breed & Heath Kit

While a little more expensive than Wisdom Panel's dog DNA kit, Embark has similarly robust features, including a fantastic database. You can use the code DOGDNA to get up to $60 off and free shipping.

$109 to $258 at Embark

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: National DNA Day: Try these DNA kits for you or your pet