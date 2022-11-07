U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

5 great reasons to attend iMerit’s ML DataOps Summit

Lauren Simonds
·2 min read

The iMerit ML DataOps Summit kicks off tomorrow, November 8. Don’t miss your chance to gather online with more than 2,000 data scientists, engineers and top AI & ML speakers to learn about the latest in dataops solutions, connect and engage with attendees and expand your network.

If you haven’t registered yet, here are just five great reasons why you don’t want to miss the iMerit ML DataOps Summit.

1. Keynotes from leaders like Mano Paluri, director, FAIR, Meta Platforms, and Seth Dobrin, former chief AI officer, IBM.

  • Pushing the Frontiers in AI For Billions Around the World: Mano Paluri shares a simple, effective framework to push the frontiers in AI research, while advancing technology that impacts the product end game. You’ll gain insights into the structure for developing AI applications including scaling ML models, adopting a multi-modal understanding, pairing tools and human intelligence to accelerate AI and more.

  • The Stakes Are High: Best Practices For Deploying Responsible AI: AI is sparking significant change across industries worldwide, with projections to add more than $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030. By 2022, more than 60% of enterprises will have implemented machine learning, big data analytics, and related AI tools into their operations. Enterprises navigating the complexities of artificial intelligence — from data operations to full-scale commercialization — must do it with a focused, practical lens. Join this session to hear from IBM’s Former Chief AI Officer to gain insight into the best practices for deploying artificial intelligence responsibly.

2. Panel discussions including “Convergence of ML Ops and Data Pipelines” and “Navigating Data Tooling and Expertise To Achieve High-Quality AI Training Data.”

3. A women-led panel discussion, “It’s a Duo: Human-in-the-Loop and High-Quality Data Are Catalysts in ML and AI.”

4. World-class networking with the AI/ML community’s best and brightest.

5. It’s absolutely free.

These are just some of AI/ML’s game-changing leaders — and topics — featured in our power-packed agenda. Come learn from and network with the pros — tomorrow at iMerit’s ML DataOps Summit. Register for free today!

