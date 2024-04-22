These 5 Grocery Items Just Got Cheaper: The Best Places To Buy Them Now

fcafotodigital / Getty Images/iStockphoto

After months of soaring prices on everything from filling your car to your morning caffeine fix, Americans have been feeling the squeeze of inflation. Even grocery prices have risen significantly, leaving many shoppers shocked at their totals and looking for creative ways to cut back on their grocery spending by store hopping, coupon cutting and shopping with the seasons.

However, after a long season of inflation, recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows some relief in grocery prices as of February. Eggs, apples, lettuce, ham and fish/seafood all saw significant year-over-year decreases, offering a bit of hope for more grocery drops to come. Eggs alone plummeted by 17%, with apples following suit at 10%, while lettuce dropped by a smaller 6%, and ham and fish/seafood by 5%.

As your wallet breathes a sigh of relief, it’s time to take advantage of these savings. Here’s a closer look at which grocery items are becoming more affordable and the best places to score deals on these items so you can stretch your budget further.

Eggs

A versatile kitchen staple, eggs reign supreme. From omelets, quiches, egg salads, baking, sauces or desserts, eggs play a starring role in many culinary creations. With egg prices taking a dip, now is the time for egg enthusiasts to stock up and put them to use. When it comes to buying eggs, the place to get the best deals depends on how many you need.

“Aldi has a great deal on a dozen large eggs at my local store,” said Meggie Connelly RDN, LDN, and founder of PCOS Meal Prep. “Just $2.29 for a dozen eggs. That equals only $0.19 per egg, which is an excellent source of high-quality protein.”

For those with bigger appetites, or bigger families, bulk shopping is the way to go.

“If you want to shop for more eggs, it’s worth looking at Costco and Sam’s Club, as you can get two dozen eggs for $5.89 and $4.88, respectively,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com. “While those both work out to be slightly more expensive per dozen compared to the others, these eggs are also cage-free and higher quality than the cheaper iterations at other stores.

Apples

An apple a day not only keeps the doctor away but also keeps your wallet happy with the current price drops. With prices for apples better than ever, it’s the perfect time to stock up and let the health benefits roll in.

“If you need a large amount of apples, it may be worth purchasing from a warehouse club,” Ramhold said. “For instance, 5 pounds of Fuji apples at Sam’s Club costs around $5.88, or $1.17 per pound. However, if you just want a small bag, you can find 3-pound bags of Fuji apples at Target and Walmart for $3.69 ($1.23 per pound) or $3.58 ($1.19 per pound) respectively, so if you need the smaller amount, sticking to big-box stores is a good way to save 50 cents or more per pound of fruit.”

Lettuce

Lettuce is a kitchen staple and often a recurring weekly buy for salad and sandwich lovers. While buying a $4 bag of lettuce might not seem like a lot, weekly purchases can quickly amount to a significant expense. In fact, if you’re spending $4 on lettuce once a week, that amounts to $208 a year. But with a bit of savvy shopping, you can stretch your lettuce budget further.

“Aldi has the perfect price on Romaine lettuce, just $3.19 for a 3-count bag, so only $1.06 per head of lettuce,” Connelly said. “This can be used for lunches for a week, added to sandwiches, served with dinner as a side salad or even grilled during your next BBQ!”

Ham

Often an underestimated protein-packed powerhouse, ham is a savvy choice for budget-conscious shoppers. Not only has its price dropped recently, but it’s also an excellent source of B12 and iron.

“For protein items like ham, Walmart often leads in affordability due to its buying power and extensive supplier network,” said Richard Morgan, CEO and financial research analyst at Catalyst Fund. “It regularly features deals with ham sometimes priced as low as $1.50 per pound during promotions.”

Fish/Seafood

Fish and seafood are notorious for denting grocery budgets, so buying them when prices are low is key to saving on your next grocery trip. For those seeking fresh, high quality and sustainably sourced options, Aldi has you covered.

“At Aldi there is a variety of low-cost seafood that is farmed or caught in a sustainable way,” Connelly said. “My favorite is the Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp just $5.49 for a 12-ounce bag. Keeping quick cooking, and high-quality proteins on hand in the freezer can help you make dinner in a flash. These delicious shrimps can be sauté with garlic and lemon, served with whole grain pasta and veggies, or added to your romaine lettuce salad!”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 5 Grocery Items Just Got Cheaper: The Best Places To Buy Them Now