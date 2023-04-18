6 Hacks To Save Even More at Ikea

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

Ikea is well known for its affordable furniture and decor, but there are always ways to save even more when shopping at the Swedish superstore.

Before your next Ikea trip, be sure to read up on these expert hacks that will help keep more money in your wallet.

Get Replacement Parts for Free

There's no need to buy a whole new piece of furniture if one of the parts, such as a leg on a sofa, breaks -- Ikea offers free replacement parts. Small spare parts can even be ordered online.

"You can order smaller spare parts such as screws, knobs or hinges at no cost using our self-service tool," the Ikea website states. "Small spare parts will be delivered directly to your address in approximately seven to 10 business days."

Certain larger parts are also available for free, though you have to check with your local store for availability.

Join the Ikea Family Progam

Signing up for the Ikea Family loyalty club is free, and it comes with plenty of money-saving perks.

"You'll get exclusive discounts only available to Family members, 15% off all restaurant purchases, a birthday surprise, and free coffee or tea every time you visit," said Lauren Keys, money-saving expert and founder of the personal finance blog Trip of a Lifestyle. "By joining Ikea Family, you'll also have access to your purchase history and receipts, which helps with returns or rebuys. And you'll be entered to win Ikea's monthly $100 gift card raffle every time you check in with your Family membership card."

Check for Price Adjustments

If a product you buy goes on sale within 90 days, you can get a price adjustment, as long as you use your Ikea Family Card at checkout. Bring your receipt to your nearest Ikea store, and you'll get a refund for the difference.

Shop the 'Deals' Section on Ikea.com

"The 'Deals' tab on the main page is an excellent place to start if you're looking to save money at Ikea," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com. "You'll find things like the 'Our Lowest Prices' [section], which includes a variety of items at even lower prices than the already affordable ones that Ikea boasts -- think $8.99 for a full/queen-sized comforter, $149 for a loveseat or $5.99 for a 16-piece flatware set. The section includes a variety of items, so you'll have to sort through it, but you can find seriously great bargains."

Ramhold also recommends the "Affordable Home Essentials Under $20" section under the "Deals" tab.

"It's exactly what it sounds like -- home decor, kitchen items, and practical items like bags and umbrellas, all for under $20 each," she said.

Sell Back Your Old Ikea Furniture

Ikea now offers a Buy Back & Resell program at some locations.

"If you've purchased Ikea furniture before and are looking to upgrade, you can potentially sell your old pieces back to the company through the Buy Back program," Ramhold said. "You just have to fill out some info, including category and item, then confirm the condition and you'll receive an estimate. Note that this is only available at participating stores and only to Ikea Family members, but since it's a free program to join, that's an easy box to tick."

Buy Ikea Products on Amazon

You can sometimes get the best deals on Ikea products outside of the store and official site.

"One of the best ways to save money on Ikea items is to look on Amazon," said Deepak Tailor, shopping and savings expert and founder of Latest Free Stuff. "Especially if you have Amazon Prime or order items that allow for free shipping, you can save a great deal by buying from the site. You also will not have to pay for gas to get to Ikea, and you can come across great deals, as oftentimes, these items are discounted."

