5 Harsh Truths No Crypto Investor Wants to Hear – But Ignores at Their Peril!

There’s no shortage of optimism in the cryptocurrency and blockchain world – so much so that cold, harsh truth starts to become a rare commodity.

With that in mind, let’s take a sobering look at five truths cryptocurrency investors don’t want to hear, no matter how much they should.

1. In a World of Bitcoin Experts, Nobody Knows Anything

In the cryptosphere, most experts are self-appointed. | Source: Shutterstock

In the cryptosphere, most experts are self-appointed. A select handful of personalities have won the trust of the average crypto enthusiast, but those are few and far between.

