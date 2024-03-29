5 Healthy Grocery Items Frugal People Buy at Sam’s Club

Laser1987 / iStock.com

It’s a common misconception that you can’t eat healthy while cutting down your grocery bill. But savvy shoppers know that they don’t have to drop a whole paycheck on organic produce and meat.

In fact, taking a trip to your local Sam’s Club will expose you to a range of options that do your body — and your wallet — much good. Let’s check them out.

Black Top Premium Alaskan Canned Salmon

As a cardiology dietitian and owner of Entirely Nourished, Michelle Routhenstein, MS, RD, CDCES, CDN, knows a lot about the foods that help keep our hearts happy. She recommended the Black Top Premium Alaskan Canned Salmon from Sam’s Club, because “it is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, which help to boost heart health by lowering inflammation and triglycerides in the blood.”

She added that this kind of salmon is also a good source for calcium, which promotes heartbeat regularity and blood clotting. With the easy-to-open, easy-to-use convenience of canned salmon, you can create nutritious salmon burgers for dinner on a busy night.

California Olive Ranch Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Chef’s Bottle)

When the popular site Eat This, Not That! did its own investigation into the healthiest foods at Sam’s Club, this olive oil — which tastes luxurious even at everyday prices — came out on top.

Reviewing Sam’s Club items, Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, CLEC, zeroed in on the olive oil for its richness in monounsaturated fats, which are heart-health dietary fats, as well as antioxidants that combat inflammation. Manaker also said that olive oil “may have a protective effect against stroke, certain cancers, and gut health.”

Bob’s Red Mill Oats

Manaker also had high praise for Bob’s Red Mill Oats, a versatile treat that, whether cooked over the stove or quickly prepared in the microwave, comes packed with protein and fiber.

“Oats are, without a doubt, one of the healthiest foods on the planet. If you’ve ever had a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast, you know the powerful feeling that comes over you,” she wrote.

Member’s Mark Steamable Broccoli Florets

Members of the Reddit community /EatHealthyandCheap enjoy the Member’s Mark Steamable Broccoli Florets because they get healthy portions for a healthy price.

“Their 4 pound bags of frozen broccoli are really good … It’s a big bag that comes with four 1 pound bags inside,” wrote one Redditor. “Super handy for prepping. We just throw it in the air fryer with a little oil and some Montreal steak seasoning. Super easy.”

Member’s Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken

Redditors also enjoyed the Sam’s Club rotisserie chicken as a flavorful source of protein that could be served in a myriad of dishes, from sandwiches to salads. Saving the bones even allowed some industrious members of the community to prepare home-made chicken soup.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Healthy Grocery Items Frugal People Buy at Sam’s Club