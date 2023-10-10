5 High-Paying American Jobs

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the economy added 336,000 jobs in September. While many new jobs are being filled, it’s also worth noting that some will pay more in America than in other countries.

So, we looked through jobs that could earn you a better paycheck here in the U.S. compared to anywhere else in the world if you’re looking for a new career path or are curious about what options exist. What are these high-paying jobs. Take a look.

UPS Driver

Due to a new contract that was signed with the union, it was reported that full-time drivers for UPS could earn up to $170,000 annually on average. The Teamsters Union was able to negotiate a new five-year contract for all drivers. The deal would bring part-time wages to at least $21 per hour and shut down mandatory overtime. The wage for full-time employees would be an average of $49 per hour.

As a UPS driver, you would be responsible for handling and delivering packages. There are also other jobs available for UPS, ranging from operating tractor-trailers to plant assembly work.

What qualifications are required?

You don’t need a bachelor’s degree to work for UPS. The company instead focuses on seeking out candidates who have a customer-focused mindset, according to an interview with the president of HR. UPS is looking for drivers who will be punctual and dedicated to the job.

Customs and Border Protection Officer

You could earn up to six figures working in border protection. With over 60,000 employees, you would be working to protect the American public by watching over the borders to deter illegal activity. The duties include enforcing customs, inspecting individuals and conveyances, determining the eligibility of individual entrance into the country, and preventing the illegal entry of prohibited goods.

According to Indeed, the base salary range is between $37,696 and $105,703 annually. All fully trained CBP officers can earn up to $45,000 in overtime pay. You could earn more money by accepting a location incentive where an additional 15-25% is offered on top of your salary. Agents receive full federal employment benefits, including health and insurance plans and access to a retirement plan.

What qualifications are required?

Minimum of three years of full-time general experience in working with people and dealing with others

A bachelor’s degree in any field from an accredited college or university

Will complete a bachelor’s degree within nine months from the closing of the job posting

Passport Specialist

Working as a passport specialist can provide decent pay, as the salary ranges from about $40,000 to almost $80,000 annually with remote work options. The role involves the following duties:

Receiving and examining passport applications

Examining the evidence of citizenship that has been submitted

Advising applicants over the phone or in person about which documentation is required to process a passport

Corresponding with applicants about laws, regulations, and policies

What qualifications are required?

You must be a U.S. citizen who can pass and maintain a secret security clearance.

Solar Photovoltaic Installer

With the world slowly transitioning towards greener energy sources, there’s work to be found in renewable energy. One field that appears to be doing much better in America is solar. It was revealed earlier this year that 100,000 new jobs in green energy had been added since the Inflation Reduction Act came into law. When President Biden’s climate bill became law, many companies vowed to introduce new wind and solar energy jobs. It has even been reported that solar jobs have shot up 167% in the last decade.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has Solar Photovoltaic Installer as one of the projected quickest-growing occupations between 2022 and 2032, with expectations of 22% growth, which is much higher than other occupations. It’s believed that about 3,500 new openings will be available every year in this field.

The median pay is listed as $45,230, but there’s room to earn six figures if you can excel in the field. If you move into a management role or up to lead installer, you can earn up to $140,000 per year based on numerous vacant positions on Indeed. Solar installers are responsible for setting up, assembling and maintaining rooftop panels that convert sunlight into energy.

What qualifications are required?

You typically need a high school diploma to get started, and most companies will provide you with on-the-job training for up to a year. If you want to move into a management position, you will need more experience in the field.

Solar Panel Salesperson

If you’re not wanting to install solar panels, another field on the rise is work in solar sales. This industry has various lucrative opportunities for those who want to work in green energy. There are currently vacant positions in solar sales offering up to six figures for those who want a career in renewable energy. Since the Inflation Reduction Act offers tax credits for homeowners who install solar panels, there has been an increase in sales and jobs in solar panel sales.

What qualifications are required?

A proven track record in solar energy or some sort of renewable energy sales role is preferred in this field. Many companies offer training if you’re willing to work for a commission.

Closing Thoughts

Some jobs will pay much more in the U.S. compared to other countries. If you’re looking to switch careers, there are various options available to you that wouldn’t be found elsewhere.

