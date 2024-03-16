5 High-Paying Gigs That Require Only a Certificate

sturti / Getty Images

A college degree isn’t the only way to enter a lucrative career. Instead of spending four years and tens of thousands of dollars earning a degree, you can pursue a certificate and start earning decent money sooner.

Best of all, many jobs that require a certificate earn much more than minimum wage — about $15,000 per year if you work full-time. In 2023, the median wage in the United States was about $59,540 per year, for comparison. Take a look at these five jobs that pay close to or more than this amount, with most wages being derived from Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.

Aircraft Mechanic

Annual median wage: $70,740.

Aircraft mechanics have an important job making sure airplanes are safe for passengers. In this role, you diagnose mechanical and electrical problems noticed on airplanes. You’ll also repair and replace worn and defective parts. Your job includes testing equipment and inspecting work to ensure it meets regulations.

To become an aircraft mechanic, you need to complete an FAA-approved program in aviation maintenance. Some aircraft mechanics have an associate’s degree, but you can earn FAA-certification through a technical school as well.

Massage Therapist

Annual median wage: $49,860.

Massage therapists work with clients to relieve pain, facilitate healing for injuries, and improve wellness. You may use your hands, forearms, and feet to manipulate and stretch muscles. In some cases, you can use tools like hot stones, rollers, and cups to enhance the massage experience.

The requirements for becoming a massage therapist vary from state to state, so you’ll need to find out what’s expected where you want to work. In addition to a high school diploma, you may need a certificate from a massage therapy school and a state-issued license.

Medical Sonographer

Annual median wage: $78,210.

As a medical sonographer, you may work in a doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital, operating the equipment used to create images of patients’ bodies. In this role, you’ll also discuss the procedure with patients, review images to make sure they capture what the doctor needs to see, and maintain records.

Some medical sonographers complete a degree program at a college or university, but you can opt for a certification program if one’s available near you. After earning a certificate, you can take the Sonography Principles & Instrumentation (SPI) Examination to qualify for the Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer credential.

Paralegal

Annual median wage: $59,200.

Paralegals assist lawyers with their cases and work under their supervision. In this role, you will likely complete legal documents for the lawyer to review, organize and maintain case files, and schedule interviews with clients and witnesses. You also may be asked to help with administrative tasks in the office, like answering the phone and greeting visitors.

One path to enter this profession is a certificate program approved by the American Bar Association. You can find these programs offered by universities across the country, and they typically take less than a year to complete.

Wind Turbine Technician

Annual median wage: $57,320.

Wind turbine technicians maintain and repair wind turbines. Your work may also include inspecting equipment to make sure it is safe and in working order as well as performing routine maintenance. You may be asked to replace damaged parts and service the system — which can require climbing tall structures.

In most cases, you do not need to be licensed to work as a wind turbine technician. However, many technicians complete a certification program before starting on-the-job training. You can find these programs at a local technical school.

