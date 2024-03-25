5 Hybrid Cars That Will Save Money and the Environment

With more and more people looking for ways to minimize their impact on the planet, the auto industry has embraced the movement of producing vehicles that pollute the environment less than others and work more efficiently.

Check Out: 6 New Cars for 2024 That Will Hold Their Value

Read Next: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

The concept of eco-friendly cars includes cars running on alternative fuels and those still running on gasoline. Each year, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) ranks the most eco-friendly new cars on the market.

“In addition to assessing the emissions from fuel burned in a vehicle’s engine, we assess the upstream emissions generated by electricity used by a vehicle, emissions produced when mining and processing minerals for batteries, and emissions from manufacturing vehicles and vehicle components,” said the ACEEE.

Learn More: 10 Cars That Outlast the Average Vehicle

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

The Most Environmentally Friendly Cars May Surprise You

For 2024, the 12 most fuel efficient, environmentally friendly cars include seven electric vehicles (EVs), two plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs) and three gas hybrids. The greenest choice for 2024 is a PHEV, the Toyota Prius Prime SE.

In addition to the Greenest List, GreenerCars provides a ranking of models that didn’t crack the top 12, but are still “Greener Choices.” Among these are Honda Accord, Kia Niro FE, Mitsubishi Mirage, and two Lexus models — the ES 300h and the NX 350h.

Additionally, there’s a “Meanest List” too, which includes mostly gas-powered cars (with the exception of the GMC Hummer EV SUV). The top five offenders in the U.S. light-duty vehicle market are “inefficient gas guzzlers” like the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63, Ram 1500 TRX 4×4, Ford F-150 Raptor R, Cadillac Escalade V and Dodge Durango SRT.

If you’re looking for new eco-friendly cars that will save you money, here are the best choices, according to the ACEEE.

Story continues

5 Hybrid Cars That Will Save Money and the Environment

5. Toyota Corolla

Drivetrain Type: Hybrid

GreenerCars Green Score: 62

MSRP: $23,500

Est. Annual Fuel Cost: $944

4. Toyota Camry LE

Drivetrain Type: Hybrid

GreenerCars Green Score: 63

MSRP: $28,855

Est. Annual Fuel Cost: $907

3. Hyundai Elantra Blue

Drivetrain Type: Hybrid

GreenerCars Green Score: 64

MSRP: $26,250

Est. Annual Fuel Cost: $864

2. Toyota RAV4 Prime

Drivetrain Type: PHEV

GreenerCars Green Score: 64

MSRP: $43,690

Est. Annual Fuel Cost: $741

1. Toyota Prius Prime SE

Drivetrain Type: PHEV

GreenerCars Green Score: 71

MSRP: $32,975

Est. Annual Fuel Cost: $529

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Hybrid Cars That Will Save Money and the Environment