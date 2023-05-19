5 Incredible Perks of Being a Disney Employee

Jae C Hong/AP / Shutterstock.com

The Walt Disney Company has approximately 220,000 employees across its theme parks, entertainment properties and studios. And these employees -- known as "cast members" -- get to enjoy a number of perks that come along with working at the "magical" company.

Here's a look at some of the best Disney benefits of being an employee.

Exclusive Discounts on Hotels, Dining and More

Disney employees receive discounts on select hotels, dining, merchandise and recreation locations, according to the Disney Career website.

Free Theme Park Admission

After two weeks of employment, both full-time and part-time Disney employees are eligible to receive complimentary theme park admission, according to the Disney Career website.

Free Theme Park Admission for Friends and Family

In addition to getting unlimited access to the parks for themselves, employees can bring up to three guests each time they visit the park, Sarah Wong, a Disney employee, shared on Medium. However, there are certain blackout dates and this does not apply to Tokyo Disneyland, she said.

Free Higher Education

Through the Disney Aspire program, Disney employees can pursue a range of degrees, from skilled trade degrees to master's degrees. Tuition is covered 100%, and books and fees are also covered. Partner institutions include the University of Arizona and the University of Central Florida.

Sneak Previews of Upcoming Attractions

According to a former Disney employee, cast members are able to preview areas of the park that aren't yet open to the public. For example, one former cast member said she was able to get a sneak peek at the Star Wars land at Disneyland before it opened.

