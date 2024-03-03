5 Items From the 1960s That Are Worth a Lot of Money Today

tirc83 / iStock.com

Has there ever been time quite as iconic as the 1960s? Between the incredible amounts of unparalleled music, the historically defining political movements and a sense for style that was all its own, it’s hard to find a decade that comes close.

For those who want to look back on that time and cherish the memories — or be transported back to an era they never got the chance to experience — collectibles from then can be worth lots of money now.

If you are someone who loves vinyl records, coke-bottle glasses and dancing the Twist, then check out these items from the 1960s that are worth a bucket of money in today’s dollars.

Volkswagen Vans

Whether you’re cruising to the beach or taking the family on vacation, good luck finding a more iconic car from the 1960s than the Volkswagen van, especially the one dubbed as the 13-window bus, one of the most popular models produced.

According to Past Factory, when it comes to VW vans today “the standard model can sell for anywhere between $15,000 and $50,000, the 13-window can retail for upward of $150,000.”

“These vintage, utilitarian, metal-clad, ill-shape boxes on wheels somehow bring out the adventurous, fun, freedom-loving spirit that was collectively yearned for in the 1960s [and] still rings true today,” said JustAnswer appraisals expert Nora Curl.

Curl described how “in 2017, a 1965 Type 2, 21-window Deluxe sold for a record price of $302,500 through Barrett-Jackson’s sale in Scottsdale, Arizona. That same year, they also sold a Type 2 1961 23-window Deluxe for $291,500.”

Concert Merchandise

From The Doors to Janis Joplin, The Beatles to The Rolling Stones. From Woodstock ’69 and beyond, the music of the 1960s was a treasure trove of sound. And if you went to the shows and kept your ticket stub, you might have more than just good memories — you might have a small fortune, too.

“Who knew that a tiny, old, half-torn paper concert ticket stub that you kept in a memories scrapbook can now be worth hundreds, if not thousands of dollars?” said Curl. “1967-1968 Jimi Hendrix Experience torn ticket stubs, especially with accompanying programs, have sold for $2,250-$4,170 in recent years through RR Auction. Without the program, you can still expect $800-$1,200.”

Merchandise, too, especially rock concert posters from artists of the era, can be worth a lot of money in today’s dollars.

“A 1966 Sept. 16 and 17 Skeleton and Roses Grateful Dead at Avalon Ballroom poster, [in] 9.8 graded condition, sold for $145,200.00 in 2023 at Goldin,” Curl added. “The image was inspired by a 1900 work by Edward Joseph Sullivan and was reinvented into a color poster by Stanley Mouse and Alton Kelley. Other copies of this poster have sold for $10,000-$37,500 in past years.”

Sputnik Chandeliers

You probably know these atomic-style, space-inspired Sputnik chandeliers just by sight. They were designed by Hans Harald Rath, a fourth-generation member of the family-owned Lobmeyr Glass Company in Vienna, Austria. The original chandelier, with hundreds of hand-cut Swarovski crystals, was gifted to the Met Opera.

“Currently, a reproduction of the Metropolitan Chandelier can be purchased from their gift shop for $34,1750, or $30,757,50 with membership,” Curl said. “Vintage ceiling light fixtures in that style by the same maker are being offered for $19,000-$30,000. And similar designs, in smaller sizes, by contemporary high-end lighting makers [go for] $4,000-$8,000.”

The White Album by The Beatles (First Pressing)

According to Curl, in total there were about 3,200,000 pressings of The Beatles’ infamous White Album, with the first 10,000 considered to be highly valuable by collectors.

“The original retail price then ranged from $7-$11.79. A far cry from the Ringo Starr personally owned, numbered 0000001, originally sold for $790,000 in 2015 at Julien’s Auctions,” said Curl.

“Recently a numbered 0000006 British mono edition, previously owned by John Lennon, sold for $162,500 at Heritage Auctions,” Curl went on to explain. “It is purported that the albums numbered 0000001 to 0000020 were mostly in the possession of those closest to the band. Low number first pressings, without the stellar provenance, or history of past ownership, can resell for four to five figures.”

Astronaut and Space Memorabilia

Space might be the final frontier, but in the 1960s, the race was on and everyone was into having a little piece of the stars in the sky, man-made or natural.

“For the most part, any […] early space exploration-related items are going to have some kind of value,” Curl said. “How much? Really depends on what it is, one’s relevance to NASA and a number of other factors.

“Autographed photos from the Apollo 11 American astronauts who landed on the moon on July 20, 1969, have sold for $5,000-$10,000,” Curl added. “Beware that signed items from later decades are not going to have potential value.”

