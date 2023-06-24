5 Items To Buy at Costco for Summer Entertaining

Laser1987 / iStock.com

Although it's technically still spring, summer entertaining season is upon us, so now is a great time to stock up on all the essentials you need to host an outdoor get-together. Costco has numerous items that can help make your gathering great, from extra shade to barbecue supplies. Best of all, all of these items are on sale now through June 11.

Here's a look at the best on-sale items to buy at Costco for summer entertaining.

©Costco

Mirador Adjustable Louvered Aluminum Pergola, 10' x 10'

Save $400 on this adjustable pergola, available in both white and bronze finishes.

©Costco

Dixie Ultra Paper Plates, 186-Count

You'll have plenty of plates to entertain this summer and beyond if you snag this Costco deal now. The 186-pack of Dixie Ultra paper plates is currently discounted by $4.50.

©Costco

Acoustic Research Portable Outdoor Wireless Speaker

This outdoor speaker also doubles as a light, with seven different light modes. It's waterproof and can play up to 12 hours, so it's an ideal buy for a pool party that stretches from day to night. Buy through June 11 to save $30 on the usual price.

©Costco

Heinz Picnic Pack

You'll be ready for barbecue season when you pick up this Heinz condiment pack, which includes two 31-ounce bottles of ketchup, one 26-ounce bottle of sweet relish and one 28-ounce bottle of yellow mustard. The condiment pack is currently marked down by $3.30.

©Costco

Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers

This 10-pack of turkey burgers is currently discounted by $3.60. There's no limit on how many packages you can buy, so now is a great time to stock up for the season.

