5 Jobs That Will Survive the Next 30 Years

shapecharge / iStock/Getty Images

Many people are curious about the future of work considering the introduction of automation and artificial intelligence. While some jobs may become obsolete, others are set to stand the test of time. Here are the professions that are expected to thrive over the next 30 years according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Check Out: How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year

Read More: 26 Ways To Make $1,000 Fast — In a Week or Less

Lordn / iStock/Getty Images

1. Healthcare

Projected 10-year job growth: 1.8 million openings/year

The empathy, critical thinking, and complex decision-making skills of healthcare professionals cannot be reproduced by machines. Doctors, nurses, and therapists are expected to remain in high demand as they offer care that goes beyond the capabilities of AI and robotics. Furthermore, as the population ages, the need for healthcare services is projected to increase, making these roles even more necessary.

Find Out: Ramit Sethi: 5 Easy Steps To Getting Rich in 2024

Trending Now: The 5 Levels of Wealth and How To Get There

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Drazen Zigic / iStock.com

2. Educators

Projected 10-year job growth: 857,600 openings/year

Education is another sector where a human touch is valuable. Educators play an important role in developing the skills of their students. With the ongoing need for lifelong learning and upskilling in response to changing technologies, the role of educators is expected to expand.

For You: 10 Ways to Double Your Income With ChatGPT

Jacob Wackerhausen / iStock/Getty Images

3. IT and Cybersecurity Experts

Projected 10-year job growth: 377,500 openings/year

As our reliance on digital infrastructure increases, the demand for IT and cybersecurity experts will likely rise. These professionals are digital architects and protectors who make sure networks, systems, and data run smoothly. The increase in cyber threats and the constant development of new technologies mean that the expertise of these individuals will be sought after for decades to come.

Story continues

Jacob Wackerhausen / iStock/Getty Images

4. Skilled Trades

Projected 10-year job growth: 31,650 openings/year

Skilled trade workers such as electricians, plumbers, and carpenters are essential. Despite technological advancements, the hands-on skills and problem-solving abilities required in these fields are difficult to automate fully.

The ongoing need for construction, maintenance, and repair services, coupled with a growing focus on sustainable and green technologies, ensures the relevance of skilled tradespeople for years to come.

FatCamera / iStock/Getty Images

5. Environmental Scientists and Sustainability Experts

Projected 10-year job growth: 136,800 openings/year

As the world grapples with climate change and environmental decline, the expertise of environmental scientists and sustainability experts becomes more important. These professionals are at the forefront of developing solutions to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable practices. Their work is essential to securing a livable planet for future generations, making their roles indispensable in the coming years.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Jobs That Will Survive the Next 30 Years