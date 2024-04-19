5 key issues that must be addressed on Tesla's upcoming analyst call for the stock to avoid even 'darker days,' Wedbush says

Filip De Mott
3 min read
0
Elon Musk portrait
NurPhoto/Getty

  • Tesla's conference call on Tuesday is a pivotal moment for the EV maker, says Wedbush Securities.

  • The firm says it's an opportunity to fix the gloomy narrative that's clouding over the company.

  • To do so, analyst Dan Ives suggested five key points the company must address.

Tesla's coming conference call will be a pivotal in terms of deciding where the company goes next, and Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives says it's one the most crucial points in the company's history.

The crossroads come amid the company's dramatic 40%-plus stock slide this year. Past months have presented a swarm of issues for the electric vehicle maker, ranging from slumping deliveries to leadership controversies centered on CEO Elon Musk.

Most recently, analysts on Wall Street have been balking at the company's pivot away from the low-cost Model 2 vehicle it was expected to start mass-producing. They're not sold on Tesla instead dedicating itself to autonomous driving and robotaxis.

"While we have seen much more tenuous times in the Tesla story going back to 2015, 2018, 2020..this time is clearly a bit different as for the first time many long time Tesla believers are giving up on the story and throwing in the white towel," Ives wrote in a Friday note.

To him, Tuesday's conference call is an opportunity for the EV firm to correct course, as long as it's able to address five key points.

"If Musk is flippant again and there is no adult in the room on this conference call with no answers then darker days are ahead," Ives wrote.

First, Tesla needs a response to the negative growth trend that's developing within China, where homegrown firms such as BYD are chipping away Tesla's share of Chinese demand.

The company will need to detail its strategy for how to regain this key market, and remain competitive against rival competitors — both offshore and domestic.

Second, Tesla's must offer realistic and clear guidance for its growth, margins, and free cash flow. Otherwise, this remains a "guessing game" for analysts and fuels uncertainty, Ives warned.

Third, clarity on whether Tesla is still developing the Model 2 car needs to happen. Confusion first started when Reuters reported that the company would ditch these plans to instead create a robotaxi platform, which Musk later denied.

"If Tesla does not come out with a Model 2 the next 12 to 18 months the second growth wave will not come. Trading in Model 2 for robotaxis would be a tragic gamble in our opinion as full autonomy we do not see until 2030 for the industry," Ives said.

Fourth, it's time for Tesla to address its plans around artificial intelligence, and end uncertainty as to whether these initiatives will even remain in Tesla's domain. That's after Musk threatened to pull these projects outside of the company, unless he receives a 25% ownership stake in the firm.

Finally, Tesla needs to show-off these developments, by announcing an "AI day."

"The AI story, autonomous, FSD, Optimus, robots is another major value to the Tesla story but it's all behind closed doors," Ives said. "The Street needs to understand the roadmap, monetization, and overall strategy for the AI story at Tesla which right now is getting no credit for its AI endeavors."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Marijuana Stocks Gain Momentum on Cannabis Reform Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors have been diving into cheap pot stocks in hopes that a change in US policy will unlock major upside for cannabis companies.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to Them‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranA look at funds and stocks following the marijuana industry

  • Emerging Market Currencies, Stocks Fall on Geopolitical Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Gauges for emerging-market stocks and currencies slipped Friday as risk assets took a hit from the latest flare-up in Middle East tensions. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to Them‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranThe foreign-exchange index touched the lowest level

  • Why Forestar Group Stock Was Sinking This Week

    The company easily topped analyst estimates in its fiscal second quarter, but its immediate future might not be so rosy.

  • Trump Media & Technology Group Allege Naked Short Selling, Seek Nasdaq's Intervention (Update-2)

    Editor’s Note: We have updated the story with comment from Citadel’s spokesperson in paragraph 7, and Truth Social’s response to Citadel in last paragraph Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) shares are trading higher on Friday. In an exchange filing, the company said it sent a letter to Nasdaq regarding suspected short-selling activity in its shares. “As you know, “naked” short selling—selling shares of a stock without first borrowing the shares deemed difficult to locate—is genera

  • Why Arm Holdings Stock Plunged Today

    A scare from Super Micro Computer sent the AI sector spiraling.

  • Costco Is Selling a Basketball Signed by Lakers MVPs -- and You'll Never Guess the Price

    Would you buy an autographed basketball from five Lakers legends? Check out this bizarre deal and see whether it's worth the price.

  • Lululemon to shutter Washington distribution center, lay off 128 employees

    The Vancouver-based firm will shutter the Sumner distribution center as part of its business optimization effort and cut 128 jobs beginning June 21, according to a WARN notice filed with the state's Employment Security Department. The move comes at a time when Lululemon is seeing slowing demand for its premium athleisure in North America, where excessive inventory levels at sporting retailers has resulted in lower orders for sportswear and apparel firms. "We regularly evaluate our distribution network to help shape and support the future vision of our business," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

  • Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Enbridge (ENB) Stock Now

    Enbridge (ENB) marks its 29th consecutive year of dividend increases, announcing a 3.1% rise in its quarterly dividend to 91.50 cents per share.

  • CHIPS Act money is starting to move, but it’ll take years to see results

    CHIPS Act money is starting to move, but it's going to take years to get results.

  • Higher oil prices, shipping disruptions create a double-edged sword for retailers

    Higher freight costs and lower consumer buying power could hit retailers in the coming months.