5 Key Signs Your Retail Job Is Draining Your Wallet and Joy

Whether you’re a cashier, supervisor or salesperson, retail jobs can provide flexible scheduling and opportunities to gain skills, experience and access to various benefits programs. But the field can also be a difficult way to make money, as it involves physically and mentally demanding work that might not pay competitively and could become overwhelming. Here are five signs that your retail job may be hurting your joy and finances.

1. You’re Struggling With Your Pay

Recent industry payroll data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the retail trade industry had the second-lowest average hourly and weekly earnings. Unless you have a high-paying management position, you could struggle to get by, turn to costly debt or do without some needs. Relying on a part-time role without guaranteed hours can worsen your financial stress and point to the need to look for better opportunities.

2. Your Health Is Suffering

When your retail role involves constantly interacting with others, you may catch illnesses often. Other health issues can occur if you do physical tasks that lead to injuries or the fast-paced, demanding work environment causes mental health strains. Not only can such issues result in lost pay when you call out sick, but your medical bills can further drain your wallet. This especially can be an issue if you don’t qualify for high-quality, affordable insurance.

3. You Find Your Retail Job Completely Draining

Your retail job could be draining your joy if it normally leaves you physically and mentally exhausted. This can be from constantly moving around, dealing with customers or frequently needing to learn new tasks. Some warning signs include needing to shut yourself off from others after work, having little patience and dreading the next work day. You might even find yourself making impulse purchases or taking on unhealthy habits to cope.

4. You Desire More Predictability

The flexible schedule associated with retail jobs can become a drawback when you need predictability to fit your work around other obligations. You might have a changing schedule that requires coming in on holidays and weekends or makes getting off for important events difficult. Along with having a worse work-life balance, you could lose money if your irregular schedule requires hiring a babysitter or missing an expensive event or important appointment.

5. You Don’t See Advancement Opportunities

Even if you’re currently satisfied with your retail job’s pay, work environment and benefits, you could be missing out if there aren’t any training programs or opportunities to move into a supervisory position or different role that appeals to you. Being stuck in your current retail job can hurt your earnings potential, make you bored and even lead to burnout. Consider whether changing industries or just finding a retailer with better development opportunities would be a good move.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Key Signs Your Retail Job Is Draining Your Wallet and Joy

