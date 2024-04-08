5 Kitchen Items Homebuyers Never Regret

YinYang / Getty Images

Let’s imagine that you’re searching for a new home with an amazing kitchen. Right now, you’re putting together a list of features you want so you can better streamline your search.

If you think you’re being a bit too particular, you’re not. The kitchen is one of two rooms most scrutinized by buyers — the other is the master bath — according to Trulia.

This makes sense because the kitchen is largely considered the heart of the home. From nightly family dinners to the inevitable spot where people congregate at a party, this space will get a ton of use.

It’s not uncommon for people to purchase a home and immediately renovate the kitchen, but that’s not a project you’re looking to take on. This makes sense, as buying a home is expensive and a major kitchen remodel can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

However, let’s say you are willing to pay extra for a home with a kitchen that’s fully stocked with specialized items. Instead of settling for a good kitchen that’s not your dream and having to budget and plan for future upgrades, you’d like to move right into pure luxury.

Not quite sure which items need to be in your ideal kitchen? Here are five you won’t regret adding to your non-negotiable list.

Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock.com

Smart Refrigerators

While they can be expensive, smart refrigerators can serve as the ultimate convenience, said Jon Sanborn, co-founder of SD House Guys.

“These fridges come with features like voice control, sensors that detect when food needs to be replaced and temperature monitors, so you can make sure your food is always stored safely,” he said. “Smart refrigerators also come with different types of storage options, such as deep freezer drawers, adjustable shelves and more.”

alabn / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Farmhouse Sinks

“Farmhouse sinks are a stylish addition to any kitchen and they come in a variety of styles and materials,” he said.

Since they’re larger than traditional sinks, he noted that you’re able to fit more dishes into the basin — a huge plus if you don’t want to have to wash each dirty dish immediately.

“They also come with an old school style that adds character to your kitchen,” he said. “Not only that, but farmhouse sinks are usually deeper than regular sinks as well as have more rounded corners for easier clean up.”

zoranm / Getty Images

High-End Appliances

“From refrigerators with dual cooling systems to induction ranges and ovens that have Wi-Fi connectivity, these high-end appliances can really bring your kitchen into the 21st century,” he said. “They can also add a sense of luxury and sophistication to the kitchen, making it the perfect place to entertain guests and family alike.”

Chic and savvy, he said high-end appliances can essentially upgrade a kitchen without remodeling the entire space. Therefore, it’s possible you’ll find houses with newer high-end kitchen appliances in a space that’s a bit on the older side.

©GOBankingRates

Built-In Storage

A great way to maximize your kitchen space, Sanborn said built-in storage is a major win.

“Having shelves and drawers that are integrated into the cabinetry makes it easy to organize everything from ingredients to cookware,” he said. “Not only does built-in storage add convenience, but it also looks great and can really enhance your kitchen’s overall aesthetic.”

PC Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kitchen Island

There’s no such thing as having too much space in a kitchen, so an island is something worth putting on your must-have list.

“With an island, you can keep all of your ingredients organized in one place as well as have a designated spot for prep work,” Sanborn said. “Kitchen islands also come in different styles and finishes so you can find one that looks perfect in your kitchen.”

It’s easy to get caught up in an otherwise great home with a mediocre kitchen. Just remember this is a space you’re going to be spending a ton of time in for years to come.

You won’t regret holding out for a home that has at least some of these five items, because they will enhance your kitchen experience. Once you’re settled in a home, you’ll never wish your kitchen was a little less great, but you may suffer buyer’s remorse if you opt to save a few bucks by settling.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Kitchen Items Homebuyers Never Regret