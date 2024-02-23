5 Little-Known Perks of Shopping on Costco.com





Image source: Getty Images

The Costco rumor mill is spinning. I've heard folks say that only Costco members can shop there, and that in-store shopping is better than shopping online.

Hold up. Say what now?

Alert: highest cash back card we’ve seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months. Learn more here.

Non-members can totally shop for Costco products, and the wholesaler's website offers special deals you can't find in-store. In fact, there are quite a few perks you can only snag by shopping on Costco.com and using the app. Here are five perks that are little-known.

1. Online-only products

Intrepid Costco explorers, beware: not all Costco products are available in-store. That seven-person spa tub you're craving? It can only be bought on Costco.com. The same applies to some Samsung TVs, storage sheds, and EV chargers. The list goes on and on…and on. It's a lot.

More: Our picks for the best credit cards

If you can't find a favorite product at your local Costco warehouse, check the website -- the wholesaler might be limiting stock to online shoppers exclusively.

2. Costco Next

Speaking of exclusives, Costco Next products can only be purchased online. The program partners with trusted brands to offer third-party products at Costco prices. Members can shop for makeup, furnishings, and installation services through the platform, among other things.

My favorite part of Costco Next is knowing I'm not gonna be ripped off by suspiciously cheap, low-quality sellers. Costco vouches for all the brands it partners with, which is very different from Amazon. Prices on Costco Next are Costco-low, but value is high.

One thing to know: Returns are typically handled through third-party sellers. So if you'd like to return a Costco Next purchase, you can't go through Costco.

3. Warehouse pickup

Most items, you can't pick up. But Costco lets you purchase some items online and pick them up curbside. These are typically expensive items like laptops and jewelry. Warehouse pickup costs $14.99, the same as standard delivery. It's not cheaper, but you might get your item faster.

Story continues

Here's how to order pickup:

Check out products eligible for pickup. Add them to your cart. At checkout, select "Warehouse Pickup." Select a Costco warehouse from which to pick up your order. Pick up within seven days of Costco emailing you that your product is ready.

Note: Only Costco members can use warehouse pickup.

4. App rewards and gas finder

The Costco shopping app makes life a little easier for Costco members. You can check your rewards balance and compare prices at Costco gas stations. Poke around the interactive map to find the best gas stations near you. It'll even tell you which items are on sale on Costco.com.

The best part might be that you can store your Costco card on it. No more forgetting your card! For that reason alone, it's worth checking out.

5. Non-member shopping

You don't have to be a member to shop at Costco.com. Non-members get access to some products. The caveat is they pay a 5% surcharge for the privilege. It may be worth shopping at Costco anyway -- many products are heavily discounted vs. competitors.

The same applies to Instacart delivery users. Non-members can shop for some Costco groceries through the platform, but prices tend to be higher than typical. Tread with caution if you think this might impact your personal finances.

More discounts and Costco credit

Costco doesn't offer discounts on memberships, but it comes darn close. Six groups get $20 to $40 Costco Shop cards when they sign up as new members. These include military members, college students, and first responders, among others.

Current members must settle for Costco's regular ol' discounts. Though, shopping with a cash back credit card might save shoppers an extra 2%-4% at the register.

No pressure to take advantage of every bell and whistle Costco dangles. But if a little-known perk sounds as if it'll make your life more convenient, give it a whirl. You could save time as well as money.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has nearly tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2024

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Cole Tretheway has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

5 Little-Known Perks of Shopping on Costco.com was originally published by The Motley Fool