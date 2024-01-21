5 Luxury Cars Worth the Wait in 2024

shaunl / Getty Images

Some of us want to meet the new year with a new ride. Not just any new ride, but a luxury model that will carry us and our families in fine style.

Investing in a high-quality luxury model car today can also save us money on maintenance and repairs in the long run. Luxury isn’t just about aesthetics or brag-worthy features — it’s also evident in how reliable that car is out on the road. Fortunately, 2024 is shaping up to be a very good year for very good cars.

With a little research, you can find the right ride:

1. Cadillac Escalade IQ

Consumer Reports had high praise for this “big and bold” incarnation of the Escalade, citing the raw power of the vehicle, which includes two motors and a 200-kWh lithium-ion battery. With an 800-volt architecture, the Escalade IQ can pump up to 100 miles of range in only 10 minutes — making the fast charger a driver’s new best friend. Already seating up to seven people comfortably, the car can also be upfitted with the Executive Second-Row package that includes a stowable tray table, 12.6-inch screens and even massaging seats.

2. Chevrolet Silverado EV

The Chevrolet Silverado doesn’t just give customers a large-scale EV pick-up truck with up to 664 hp, 10,000 pounds of towing and an estimated 400-mile driving range — it also offers flexibility. The Silverado comes with a foldable midgate that helps convert the six-foot-long bed to accommodate pieces that are up to nine feet long.

3. The Fisker Ocean

While the Fisker Ocean has a name that evokes the seashore, Consumer Reports praised this SUV for its solar roof. Drivers can enjoy a spacious interior made from recycled materials. This eco-conscious SUV has a front-wheel-drive single-motor version with a 250-mile range and an all-wheel-drive dual-motor version that gets 350 miles on a charge. To make driving even safer, the Ocean offers Fisker Intelligent Pilot, an active driver assistance system.

4. Chevrolet Traverse

The Chevrolet Traverse enters the new year with a new look, evolving from a minivan appearance into a more traditional SUV. Ready for the off-road, this vehicle comes with a trim that brings better ground clearance, as well as all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels. The sleek yet powerful model has a maximum tow capacity of 5,000 pounds. While the cabin has a minimalist look, it is spacious enough to accommodate seven or eight passengers and an over 17-inch infotainment screen.

5. Genesis G90

When assessing its top choices for 2024, Kelley Blue Book ranked the Genesis G90 among its best luxury full-size cars. It’s not hard to see why: The Genesis G90 comes with a high-tech, high-style interior and a hushed cabin that makes for a smooth drive. The vehicle also comes with an incredible warranty that includes a time of complimentary maintenance.

