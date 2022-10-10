U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

5 Million Pounds Washed and Folded: Local Dry Cleaning Franchise Crosses Massive Milestone

CD One Price Cleaners
·3 min read

CD One Price Cleaners, the Midwest's largest laundry and dry cleaning franchise, recently accomplished an all-time historic feat — washing and folding 5 million pounds of laundry.

CD One Price Cleaners

CD One Price Cleaners
CD One Price Cleaners

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CD One Price Cleaners, the Midwest's largest laundry and dry cleaning franchise, recently accomplished an all-time historic feat — washing and folding 5 million pounds of laundry.

For comparison, the average cotton t-shirt weighs about five ounces, meaning this milestone is equivalent to washing and folding 16 million t-shirts (though CD One cleans pants, formalwear, comforters, and more, too).

Jonathon Reckles, CD One's Vice President of Marketing, says a combination of new stores, the addition of pickup and delivery, and recent marketing efforts helped the franchise pull off the achievement.

"With workers slowly but surely returning to the office and an increase in weddings and other formal events, we're excited to see more customers through our doors every day," Reckles said.

In 2021 alone, CD One washed and folded over 775,000 pounds of laundry. The franchise will continue to add to the grand total with CD One's newest store opening Monday, Oct. 10, in Lake Zurich, Illinois, located at 488 S. Rand Rd.

Since opening its first store over 20 years ago in Lincolnwood, IL, CD One Price Cleaners has established a leading market presence throughout Chicago and the Midwest with its unique, one-price and fast turnaround model.

CD One has honed the laundry process over time. CD One team members weigh and tag every wash and fold order so that nothing goes missing. Then, the team ensures customers' garments get to the right washing machine to get the care and cleaning they deserve. From there, the garments head to safe, temperature-controlled dryers that stop drying as soon as the clothes reach the optimal moisture level. This prevents over-drying and keeps clothes looking and feeling great.

CD One uses specialized chemistry and state-of-the-art machines to clean items safely and effectively while using less water and gentler, hypoallergenic detergents than what is typically used with home laundering.

Reckles said, "Doing laundry is a chore that most people hate, especially folding. There are so many great things our customers will be able to do with their free time now that we've been able to take laundry off their to-do list."

About CD One Price Cleaners:

Based in Oak Brook, IL, a western suburb of Chicago, CD One Price Cleaners currently operates 36 locally owned and operated franchise locations throughout the Chicago market, including its newest store opening in Lake Zurich, IL. The company operates a total of 38 stores in four states. Follow CD One Price Cleaners on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit www.cdonepricecleaners.com

Contact Information:
Jonathon Reckles
Vice President of Marketing
jreckles@cleanersdepot.com
(708) 836-4614

