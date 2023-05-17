5 Money Habits and Financial Planning Tricks Gen Z Is Learning on TikTok

Funstock / Shutterstock.com

In the ever-evolving landscape of personal finance, Gen Z is turning to an unexpected place for acquiring financial tricks: TikTok. That’s right, TikTok has emerged as an accessible place to learn financial advice because Gen Z has recognized that many traditional financial tips don’t align with their reality. The platform’s bite-sized videos make it easy for users to consume and understand complex financial concepts quickly. Savvy finance professionals have learned this and are taking to TikTok to provide their insights to young adults, guiding them in areas like budgeting and investment strategies, serving up some unique money habits and financial tricks on the platform. And, hey, it’s not just Gen Z who can benefit from these tips! Let’s dive in and find the best tips the social media platform has to offer.

Get a Side Hustle

TikTok has popularized the idea of “side hustles” among its Gen Z audience. This is the idea of having multiple income streams to help establish financial security. This can include freelance work, crafting and selling handmade goods, or the lucrative world of affiliate marketing.

“Many TikTokers have demonstrated how to make money on the side, from creating digital content for brands to flipping items for profit,” said Matt Haycox, founder and CEO of Funding Guru. “Gen Zers understand that having multiple sources of income helps create financial freedom and security. This is a great idea but it’s also important for Gen Zers to understand that side hustles that aren’t well thought of and managed can become a burden, rather than an asset.”

Think About Zero-Based Budgeting

TikTok is loaded with tricks to help you save money without giving up on fun. One of these is a zero-based budget, a simple way to manage your money.

“Basically, it means that every penny you make gets assigned a specific purpose, from bills to avocado toast,” said Michael Ryan, financial advisor at Michael Ryan Money.

In this way, you carefully plan where every dollar goes, assigning each dollar to things like groceries, savings or entertainment, and your income minus your expenses equals zero.

“This strategy encourages users to dedicate all their income to predetermined spending categories as well as designated savings goals,” said Donny Gamble, CEO of Retirement Investments. “Many TikTok creators recommend using budget tracking apps to help build a budget that works for their lifestyle.”

Budget With Cash

Another financial trick that more and more Gen Zers are learning from TikTok is how to use cash to create a budget and control their spending.

“One budgeting tip I’ve seen is to withdraw cash in specific amounts to stand for your monthly ‘discretionary’ budget–this way it’s easier to avoid spending over the specific amount, since the only money you have is what’s in your hand,” said Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer. “It’s refreshing to see more younger people getting back into the habit of using cash.”

Get a High-Yield Savings Account

“In recent months, the most consistent financial advice I see on TikTok is getting a high-yield savings account–probably because right now, there are many banks offering 5% APY,” said Bethany Hickey, banking and lending expert at Finder.com. “It’s a great, low-risk way to start saving money that doesn’t involve learning anything about investing or require hefty, upfront costs.”

Getting a high-yield savings account is a fantastic idea because it helps your money make more money. With higher interest rates, your savings can grow faster and you’ll see those dollars pile up over time.

Invest via Apps

“Some influencers are also encouraging Gen Zers to save up and invest in the stock market,” Gamble said. “By using apps, users can open an account with minimal fees and receive guidance from experienced investors on which stocks to buy and sell. Additionally, there is content dedicated to teaching viewers about cryptocurrency trading and developing long-term investment plans–both of which have become increasingly popular among younger generations.”

Hickey points to a popular video on TikTok posted by user Robert Croak, who offered three tips to young people: “He recommended getting an e-trader account, investing in index funds, and if you’re interested in real estate, going with Fundrise. Croak also praised the investing app Acorn. Acorn allows you to round up purchases and immediately invest the rounded amount.”

Investing through apps is a great idea because it offers convenience and accessibility, allowing you to easily manage and grow your investments right from your phone.

Always Remember: Take Advice Carefully

With all the advice out there on TikTok, it might be easy to get carried away.

“It’s best to take advice from TikTok with a grain of salt,” Hickey said. “Many influencers and accounts are known to create thinly-veiled advertisements for their products, apps or businesses. A lot of videos are set on hooking viewers in with ‘get rich quick’ schemes like rental arbitrage or drop shipping. It’s also common to get one little bit of advice, only to have the video pitch a paid class or program. The platform is littered with pyramid schemes and sketchy side-gig programs, too. Advice is great, but be on the lookout for videos that heavily promote an app, product, or require you to sign up for something to learn more information.”

“Scammers will often take to social media promising to make you a millionaire. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Instead of trying to follow these schemes, focus on aspects of your finances you can control, like how much debt you take on and how much you put into your retirement savings,” said Mark Henry, founder and CEO of Alloy Wealth Management.

