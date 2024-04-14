5 Money Habits Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and 8 Other Billionaires Have in Common

AP / Shutterstock.com

If you’ve ever wondered how the truly wealthy amassed their fortunes, you’re not alone. Surprisingly, it isn’t solely their formidable entrepreneurial instincts or innate talent for disrupting industries that secure their billionaire status, but something much more attainable: their habits.

Learn More: Warren Buffett: 6 Best Pieces of Money Advice for the Middle Class

Read Next: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Billionaires like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, among others, maintain certain monetary habits that have been pivotal in helping them climb to the dizzying heights of their prosperity.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Mastering Wealth: The Fiscal Behaviors of Successful Billionaires

These billionaires have changed the landscape of their respective fields and mastered the art of managing their wealth. They share some notable fiscal behaviors that set them apart, demonstrating exceptional financial savviness.

These habits go beyond business dealings and into how they strategically manage their amassed fortune. Whether through disciplined spending, calculated risk-taking or patient investing, these ingrained money habits have cemented their financial success and continue to bolster their economic standing.

Live Below Your Means: Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, worth over $185 billion, could undoubtedly afford a life of luxury. However, he’s known for his frugality. He’s seen driving a basic Acura instead of a flashy sports car, and his wardrobe mostly consists of simple gray T-shirts.

Warren Buffett, one of the world’s richest men, also famously lives below his means. He continues to live in the same modest house that he bought for $31,500 in 1958.

For the average person, the lesson here is to avoid splurging and to save more of your income. Don’t succumb to lifestyle inflation as your salary increases.

Story continues

Trending Now: 5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban

Invest in Yourself: Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates is a voracious reader. He believes in constantly learning and is known for often sharing book recommendations.

This constant quest for knowledge not only broadens one’s horizons but can inspire the “next big thing” idea. The fact that Gates is an avid reader and a billionaire may not be a coincidence.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey also stresses the importance of investing in oneself, specifically in your communication skills. She attributes her success to her confidence and ability to communicate effectively — skills she honed over time from humble beginnings as a news anchor in Baltimore, Maryland.

The best thing about this habit is that it’s free or affordable, even if a library card is all you have room for in your budget (they’re free in most places).

Investing in yourself, whether that’s through reading, learning a new skill, improving your health or expanding your knowledge, can lead to personal and professional growth and by extension better financial health.

Diversify Your Investments: Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s wealth is not tied to Tesla alone. He owns SpaceX and is involved in ambitious projects ranging from X (formerly Twitter) to tunneling technology aptly named The Boring Company. He is also famous for being linked to popular cryptocurrencies.

Similarly, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has a diverse portfolio. His investments span various sectors, including tech, health and even space travel.

While you might not be able to invest in space travel, social media platforms or emerging biotechnologies, you can mimic this strategy by diversifying your own portfolio. Spreading your investments across a range of assets reduces your financial risk and can lead to more stable returns.

Invest for the Long Term: Carlos Slim Helú and Peter Lynch

Consider Carlos Slim Helú, commonly known as Carlos Slim. This financial titan, who once held the esteemed position of the world’s richest person, is a staunch advocate for the power of long-term investing.

Peter Lynch, longtime manager of the Magellan Fund at Fidelity Investments, shared Slim’s conservative approach.

Rather than being carried away by fleeting market trends, these two famous financiers exercised a laser-focused vision to identify enduring value and ignore inconsequential market noise. This tactic underlines the importance of a patient, discerning eye when making investment decisions.

Adapting this approach to your financial strategies is more attainable than it might at first seem.

By arming yourself with a long-term investment strategy, you’re shielding yourself against the turbulence of short-term market fluctuations. This slow-and-steady approach allows you to look past immediate panic and noise, focusing instead on the stable horizon of your financial future.

Additionally, you tap into one of the greatest multipliers of wealth: compound interest. When you harness the power of your gains earning gains, you bring an effect that grows in magnitude the longer you let it run.

Philanthropy: Mackenzie Scott and Azim Premji

Many billionaires are notable philanthropists. Mackenzie Scott, an author and philanthropist, has committed to giving away most of her wealth, and she’s already donated billions to causes she believes in.

Azim Premji, on the other hand, is informally known as the “Czar of the Indian IT Industry.” He’s transformed his company, Wipro, into a global business and donated billions to charity through the Wipro Foundation.

Beyond its inherent sense of reward, philanthropy can provide tax benefits and the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy of goodwill.

Most importantly, giving back allows you to use the money you’ve accumulated to make a positive difference in the world, proving that wealth isn’t the measure of success but rather what you do with it.

Leveraging Billionaires’ Habits for Personal Wealth Growth

While most of us are not likely to join the exclusive club of billionaires, it’s entirely feasible for each of us to boost our financial well-being by incorporating some of the wise habits outlined above.

Whether it’s adopting frugality like Zuckerberg, placing value on personal growth like Gates, spreading our investment eggs across several baskets like Musk and Bezos or having a long-term financial plan like Slim, these strategies hold significant potential.

Perhaps most importantly, Scott and Premji can teach us valuable lessons about the value of giving back, as it serves societal good and enhances our sense of self-worth.

The people on today’s billionaire list today once had dreams, aspirations and financial goals — just like you. What distinguished them and accelerated their extraordinary ascent was their adoption of sound financial practices, a desire to keep learning and other experiential journeys well within reach for most of us.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Money Habits Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and 8 Other Billionaires Have in Common