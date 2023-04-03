U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,579.00
    +119.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,215.00
    -86.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.00
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.08
    +4.41 (+5.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.40
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.62
    +0.60 (+3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2367
    +0.0035 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0800
    +0.2830 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,257.69
    -104.35 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.59
    +3.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,686.23
    +54.49 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

5 Most Important Money Skills for Gen Z To Learn Now

Andrew Lisa
·4 min read
Milan_Jovic / iStock.com
Milan_Jovic / iStock.com

The oldest Gen Zers are now in their mid-20s, and while they might feel like they have all the time in the world, the financial habits they set today will be harder to break the older they get.

And that holds true whether those habits are good or bad.

Find: How To Guard Your Wealth From a Potential Banking Crisis With Gold
See: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

If young adults start practicing a handful of basic money skills now, they can get into healthy patterns that build a foundation for wealth and financial security in the future. The following five money skills are a great place to start.

Financial Literacy: The Skill on Which All Other Skills Are Based

According to Axios, just 14 states require personal finance education for high school graduation. That means most teens enter adulthood without even the most basic understanding of the financial concepts that will ultimately determine their success or failure.

So for most Gen Zers, financial self-education is the only path to money knowledge. Don’t worry, you don’t need a doctorate — a grasp of the fundamentals can go a long way.

“Basic financial literacy is important for everyone, regardless of age,” said Paul Martinez, finance expert and founder of the e-commerce site EcomSidekick. “This includes understanding financial terms, concepts and principles, such as interest rates, compound interest, inflation, and risk. By learning the basics of personal finance, Gen Z can avoid common financial mistakes, make informed decisions, and achieve financial stability and security.”

Budgeting: The Foundation of Financial Well-Being

After taking a crash course on financial literacy, it’s time to start practicing the skill that will serve as the bedrock of sound money management for life — tracking income, planning for spending and assigning a purpose to every dollar.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Bankruptcy Is an Acceptable Way To Escape Student Loan Debt?

“The cornerstone of wise money management is budgeting,” said Tim Doman, investment analyst, former private equity investment fund executive and the newly appointed CEO of TopMobileBanks. “It entails keeping track of your earnings and outgoings and arranging your funds to support your financial objectives. Gen Z should learn how to make and follow a budget as soon as possible. It’s now simpler than ever to manage your finances thanks to the abundance of online and mobile tools and apps that can assist with budgeting.”

Saving: The Antidote to the Check-to-Check Lifestyle

Millions of Americans live their entire lives one paycheck away from ruin. The reason is simple — they have no savings.

“Another essential money skill that Gen Z should acquire early on is saving money,” said Doman. “Saving money enables you to prepare for unexpected expenses, create an emergency fund, and advance long-term objectives like home ownership or business creation. I encourage youth to habitually save money, even if it’s just a little bit each month. Most banks provide automatic savings plans, making saving simple without giving it a second thought.”

Investing: The Most Basic Strategy Is Also the Best

Young adults have time on their side, which is every investor’s most potent weapon. But many of them waste crucial early years because they’re intimidated by investing or assume it’s something they have to grow into.

“Many Gen Z individuals may feel apprehensive about investing, as they often perceive it as high-risk and requiring expert skills,” said June Jia, a quantitative researcher at GF Securities and founder of Canny Trading. “However, the reality is that even basic investment approaches can lead to substantial returns and demonstrate long-term stability.”

Like Warren Buffett and many other investing gurus, Jia suggests a simple but effective ETF that tracks the S&P 500.

“Over the past 50 years, this index has delivered an average annual return of more than 10%, surpassing a majority of other investment options.”

Credit Management: Control Your Score or It Will Control You

Finally, Gen Z must become intimately familiar with the three little numbers that will impact every money move they make for the rest of their lives.

“Understanding credit is a crucial basic money skill that Gen Z should learn because it affects so many aspects of their financial lives,” said Martinez. “Credit is an important factor when it comes to obtaining loans, credit cards, mortgages, and other financial products. By understanding how credit scores are calculated and what factors affect them, Gen Z can take steps to build a good credit history and improve their credit score.”

The whole point of good credit is to enable healthy borrowing — and if you borrow, you must understand debt.

“To avoid getting caught in the trap of high-interest credit card debt or student loan debt, Gen Z should understand how to manage debt,” said Doman. “This entails paying payments on time, staying out of debt that is not essential, and making a strategy to pay off any existing debt.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Most Important Money Skills for Gen Z To Learn Now

Recommended Stories

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, Life Storage, WWE, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and Life Storage agrees to be bought by Extra Space Storage.

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • WWE and UFC owner Endeavor agree to massive merger

    A WWE-Endeavor merger would make business sense, though some questions remain.

  • Treasuries Fall as OPEC+ Disrupts Fed-Pivot Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets made a shaky start to the second quarter of 2023 as OPEC+ group’s surprise plan to cut oil production stoked fears of elevated inflation and pushed traders to prune their wagers on a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It

  • BP and Shell jump as soaring oil prices unleash fresh inflation risk - latest updates

    BP and Shell’s share prices jumped in early trading after oil prices rocketed in the wake of a shock cut to the world’s supply of crude.