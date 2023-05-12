5 Most Luxurious Grocery Stores in the US

anouchka / Getty Images

From in-store coffee shops and a premium deli section to sky-high prices, the luxury grocery shopping experience can differ vastly from the norm with its incredible offerings.

Here’s a roundup of some of the most luxurious grocery stores in America and the features that make these locations one-of-a-kind.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods offers shoppers the opportunity to purchase items they may not be able to find at their local Walmart. In addition, they sell products that do not contain any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

“Whole Foods is one of the most popular grocery stores in the United States, and for good reason,” said Shaun Martin, real estate professional and CEO of Denver Real Estate Solutions. “The store offers a wide variety of organic and natural foods, as well as a large selection of prepared foods. The store also has a number of unique features, such as a cheese shop, a wine bar and a coffee bar.”

However, shopping at this luxury grocery store might cost shoppers more than they are willing to spend. According to a survey conducted by Business Insider, Whole Foods is 15% more expensive than general grocery stores such as Walmart and Kroger.

Erewhon

Erewhon is the go-to location for Los Angeles-area shoppers looking for a luxurious shopping experience. It’s filled with the latest wellness trends and higher-than-Whole Foods prices.

“Erewhon made luxury groceries a part of a normal lifestyle,” said Nic DeAngelo, president of Saint Investment Group, a real estate investing company. “The place is inundated with ritzy items that cannot be found in other supermarkets. It is a Californian supermarket chain that focuses on locally produced organic foods for high-end customers and offers items that are related to several types of diets like raw, vegan and keto. The products sold are exclusively available in Erewhon, making it luxurious and expensive.”

Some popular Erewhon items include New Earth Superfoods Probiotic Coconut Yogurt ($23.99), Strawberry Probiotic Smoothie ($21.00) and Dastony Sprouted Almond Butter ($16.99).

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc. is based in the southeast and is known for top-quality meat and seafood.

“I believe that Harris Teeter is the second most costly grocery store in the United States,” said Adam Wood, co-founder of Revenue Geeks. “Since its founding in 1939, Harris Teeter has developed 261 locations in seven U.S. states. The company’s reputation for high-quality items and superior customer service has made it a popular choice among regional consumers. They specialize in premium bakery, dairy, deli, frozen foods, grocery, meat, pharmacy, produce, seafood and floral items.”

This grocery store has also been recognized by the public for its goods and offerings.

“Supermarket News ranks Harris Teeter 34th among the top 75 retailers and wholesalers in the globe based on its 2012 revenue of $4.54 billion,” Wood said.

PCC Community Markets

PCC Community Markets are community-owned co-ops based in the greater Seattle area. With 16 locations and over 58,000 members, it’s the largest consumer-owned food cooperative in the United States.

The market is a certified organic retailer with strict ingredient standards. The store prioritizes local, fresh, seasonal and sustainable eats with its collection of health and body care products, wine and beer, produce, meat and seafood, dairy products and daily made-from-scratch deli offerings.

In addition to this market selling a plethora of food items, they also offer online and in-person cooking classes. These classes enable community members to grow their culinary skills alongside the expertise of local restaurateurs, cookbook authors and professional chefs.

Wegmans

While Wegmans doesn’t feature the high prices of Erewhon or Whole Foods, this grocery store in the Northeast boasts high-quality fresh food without the high price point. Wegmans has been around since 1941 and is known for offering incredible customer service and fun decor.

Wegmans stands apart from your run-of-the-mill local grocery store by featuring a design similar to a European open-air market with incredible food displays, a pizza shop, an old-fashioned sub shop and in-store dining. Wegmans was also ranked No. 3 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in 2022.

