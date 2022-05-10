The 5 most popular pitch decks, according to our readers

Tom Werner / Getty Images

Billions of dollars in venture capital flow every year to startups that can articulate their visions in a way that makes investors see dollar signs.

Startups do this by creating pitch decks, or slideshows that meld imagery, hard data, and storytelling to help investors see their potential.

For years, Insider has been publishing individual pitch decks to give readers an inside look at startups' business strategies and how they wooed investors to back them.

These are the 5 most popular, according to our readers.

You can browse our entire library with more than 700 decks here, including companies like Airbnb, Postmates and Uber.

How to build a pitch deck that will wow investors

They tell you not to judge a book by its cover — but investors will absolutely be using your pitch deck to evaluate your company's potential, so you'll want to make a stellar impression.

The past two years have seen record increases in venture capital funding. Investors poured $329.5 billion into funding US-based startups last year, nearly double 2020 totals, according to data and research company Pitchbook.

But, analysts warn that the two-year spurt is on the decline. Early data shows the first quarterly fundraising dip in nearly two years, with startup investments declining by 11% in the first quarter of 2022, according to Crunchbase.

With a potentially more narrow investment funnel pouring into startups, the necessity for founders to deliver a compelling business case for funding is all the more crucial, according to experts. To that end, we asked a series of successful entrepreneurs and investors for their best advice on creating an impressive pitch deck.

Connie Lo and Laura Burget, both 28, are cofounders of Canadian skincare brand Three Ships Beauty.

They used 4,000 Canadian dollars ($3,128) of their savings to start the company in 2017.

Their first product was coconut- and essential oil-infused makeup remover wipes, which they made in Lo's apartment and sold at farmer's markets in Toronto.

During the day, the duo worked full time in corporate sales, and during evenings and weekends, they brainstormed ideas and packaged products until 3 a.m. By September 2018, they'd quit their jobs, moved production to Lo's parents' basement, and expanded the line to 18 products.

The brand became a fast favorite with magazine editors and retailers, but when the pandemic hit, the retail shops selling their stock closed, shipping costs rose, and then the bestselling Radiance Day Cream went out of stock, as one of the ingredients came from Italy.

See the presentation that convinced 2 billionaires and Dr. Oz to invest in a new way of helping doctors care for patients at home

Keeping tabs on patients' health at home has become a surging business during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the virus spreading, physicians needed to find ways to make sure their patients' health stayed in check while limiting in-person visits. They turned to virtual consultations and digital tools that could be used at home to track blood pressure, diabetes, and lung conditions like emphysema and COPD.

Upstart primary care offices and major hospitals have been quick to adapt to telemedicine and remote monitoring, but smaller doctors' offices have struggled to bring the costly and complex technology into their practices. 100Plus, a San Francisco remote monitoring startup, thinks its approach could help clinicians navigate the world of remote healthcare.

100Plus offers remote patient monitoring services that are easy to set up and costs patients little or nothing. Instead, the company signs contracts directly with primary care physicians.

100Plus ships blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, digital scales, and other devices to patients' homes, preprogrammed to operate as soon as the patient opens the box. The devices send the data they collect back to their physician's office.

Here is the 23-slide presentation a former Marie Claire editor-in-chief used to get millennial men to invest in a startup that treats menopause symptoms

In 2019, Anne Fulenwider, a former Marie Claire editor-in-chief, was surprised while speaking with her friend Monica Molenaar, who'd had her ovaries removed as a preventive measure against breast cancer. The procedure essentially kick-starts menopause Fulenwider explained to Insider, but Molenaar hadn't been able to find suitable options for treating her new symptoms, like hot flashes, for nearly five years.

"I couldn't believe that it took her five years to figure it out," Fulenwider told Insider. "I just thought we have to fix this."

In 2020, Fulenwider, 49, and Molenaar, 47, cofounded Alloy, a direct-to-consumer digital-health company that treats menopause symptoms.

Read the pitch deck 2 founders used to land $59 million to help barbershops run their sales and bookings more smoothly

In 2014 when longtime friends Dave Salvant and Songe LaRon starting thinking about building a business together, they kept coming back to one enterprise that meant a lot to them both: barbershops.

The pair reminisced about visiting barbershops nearly every week of their lives and observed that while their hairstyles may have changed over the years, barbershop's operations hadn't: Customers typically called for an appointment and paid in cash.

"There were a lot of pain points for professionals and we figured there was a real opportunity that no other tech companies were addressing," Salvant said. In 2015, the cofounders launched Squire, a platform that handles bookings, payment, analytics, and other business services, for barbershops.

When the pandemic hit, the New York City-based company waived subscription fees and started offering gift card services so customers could still support their local barbers — the business sold about $30,000 in gift cards, the cofounders said.

See the 30-slide presentation a women's healthcare startup used to raise $100 million one year after losing all its revenue 'overnight' because of COVID-19

The women's health startup Tia lost all of its revenue "overnight" when the pandemic shut down its in-person clinic in March 2020, according to cofounder and CEO Carolyn Witte.

Before the pandemic, Tia was building healthcare clinics for women. Its first clinic was in New York City and offered primary-care services for a $150 annual membership fee.

Like many other healthcare companies, Tia started offering virtual care to fill the gaps. But Witte never gave up on reopening the clinics. Instead of going "all in" on virtual care, she said Tia embarked on a hybrid model that included virtual check-ins with in-person appointments once it was safe to do so.

That strategy felt contrarian at the time, Witte said.

