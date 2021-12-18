U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,620.64
    -48.03 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,365.44
    -532.20 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,169.68
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,173.93
    +21.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.29
    -2.09 (-2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1247
    -0.0091 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4020
    -0.0200 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3239
    -0.0083 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6960
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,675.84
    -313.45 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.86
    -21.30 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.92
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,545.68
    -520.64 (-1.79%)
     

5 ‘must-play’ 2021 VR games to play over the holidays: Resident Evil 4, The Climb 2

Marc Saltzman
·5 min read

Whether you’ve been a fan of virtual reality (VR) since the first headset debuted many moons ago or 2021's just been one of those years you want to escape from, there are many stellar 2021 titles to indulge in over the holiday break.

As you likely know, VR games are super-immersive as they digitally transport you to another time and place. VR fills up your entire field of view with a 360-degree virtual world, and when coupled with head-tracking, it really tricks your brain into believing you’re somewhere else.

Add in spatialized audio and the ability to “touch” content with your hands or a controller, and it’s incredibly engaging.

Compare this, if you will, to gaming on a screen in front of you, like a television or computer monitor, where you can still see the four edges of the display, which breaks that suspension of disbelief. (Not to mention other reminders of real life, like siblings bickering or catching the dog out of the corner of your eye, getting into something it shouldn’t!)

Now, don't go and be “that person” who dons a VR headset on a plane. But assuming you’re one of many people enjoying a staycation over the holidays this year, the following five titles are some of the year’s best.

► Planning a holiday ‘staycation’ this year? Tech can help entertain the family

Resident Evil 4 VR

$39.99; for Oculus Quest; rated “Mature”

Like horror movies? Star in one with Capcom&#x002019;s Resident Evil 4 VR, a terrifying game that takes you to a creepy village.
Like horror movies? Star in one with Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 VR, a terrifying game that takes you to a creepy village.

Winner of Best VR/AR (augmented reality) Game of the Year at The Game Awards, Capcom’s creepy Resident Evil 4 challenges you to step into the shoes of special agent Leon S. Kennedy on his mission to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the U.S. president from the clutches of a bizarre cult.

As you might expect, not everything goes as planned as you navigate around a rural European village, come face to face with terrifying enemies, and unravel a terrifying mystery in the process.

Next year will see a free update, dubbed The Mercenaries, that pits you against a never-ending horde of Ganados (villagers infected with the Plagas parasite) to earn as many points as possible before evacuated.

Sniper Elite VR ($29.99 for Oculus Quest/Rift) is another worthy action VR game for those age 17 and older.

Talking Tech newsletter: Sign up for our guide to the week's biggest tech news

Song in the Smoke

$29.99; for Quest, Rift and PSVR; rated “Teen”

Be transported to a mystical first-person adventure in Song of the Smoke, a game that tests your survival instincts.
Be transported to a mystical first-person adventure in Song of the Smoke, a game that tests your survival instincts.

Part survival game, part mystical journey, 17 Bit’s Song in the Smoke is a single-player adventure that drops you into a prehistoric world inhabited by strange beasts.

Your goal is to stay alive by gathering and using items found in the various worlds – eight of them, to be exact, including forests, snowy mountains, and deep valleys – to make weapons, clothing, tools, fire, shelter, and brew medicinal potions.

Along with foraging and crafting, you’ll need to hunt to stay alive, and use a bow and club to fend off enemies.

While the graphics are far from photorealistic, Song in the Smoke is captivating as much as it is challenging.

► The top video games of 2021: Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, NHL 22, Super Mario 3D World

Lone Echo 2

$39.99; for Oculus Rift; rated “Teen”

Sci-fi fans looking to solve puzzles, experience zero-gravity and unravel a futuristic mystery should try their hand at Lone Echo 2, a sequel to a 4-year old space adventure.
Sci-fi fans looking to solve puzzles, experience zero-gravity and unravel a futuristic mystery should try their hand at Lone Echo 2, a sequel to a 4-year old space adventure.

If space adventures are more your pace, Ready at Dawn Studios’ Lone Echo 2 is a gravity-defying sci-fi epic that reintroduces us to an android named Jack, repaired and reawakened by his friend, Captain Olivia “Liv” Rhodes, both of whom are stationed on an abandoned space station.

As with its 2017 predecessor, you’ll tackle various puzzles and challenges to unravel mysteries in the far future, all wrapped in breathtaking imagery and an emotional story. So long as you can stomach the weightlessness zero-G elements, you’ll no doubt enjoy playing this 10+ hour single-player game.

It's truly gorgeous, and features well-produced sound, too.

While you can play this game on Oculus Quest 2 by connecting it to your Windows PC, Lone Echo 2 is considered a “swan song” for the now-discontinued Oculus Rift platform.

Also check out Echo VR, a free-to-play game for Oculus devices.

I Expect You To Die 2

$24.99; Oculus Quest/Rift, PSVR, and PC VR; rated “Teen”

A humorous take on classic James Bond spy thrillers, this puzzle game challenges you to accept a half-dozen secret missions to stop a malevolent corporation from taking over the world.
A humorous take on classic James Bond spy thrillers, this puzzle game challenges you to accept a half-dozen secret missions to stop a malevolent corporation from taking over the world.

Puzzle fans should download Schell Games’ I Expect You To Die 2, a secret agent sequel that has you go deep undercover to thwart a diabolical plan for world domination.

Yes, like in the original game, Dr. Zor, the head of Zoraxis Industries, is at it again. And so, you’re assigned to take on six James Bond-like spy missions, beginning with protecting the U.K.’s prime minister.

Sci-fi fans may notice the character John Juniper is voiced by actor/writer Wil Wheaton.

You’ll solve puzzles, use powers (like telekinesis) and wear disguises to stay alive long enough to complete this fun (and funny) 1960s-style single-playeradventure.

Check out the game’s trailer.

The Climb 2

$29.99; for Oculus Quest; rated “Everyone”

Climb to extreme heights &#x002013; across several environments &#x002013; in Crytek&#x002019;s The Climb 2, an exhilarating first-person climb sim with a surprising amount of depth.
Climb to extreme heights – across several environments – in Crytek’s The Climb 2, an exhilarating first-person climb sim with a surprising amount of depth.

Suffer from acrophobia? The Climb 2 isn’t for you.

As the name of this sequel suggests, your goal is to scale skyscrapers, ascend dangerous peaks and find hidden shortcuts as you climb your way up – and up, and up.

While feeling the rush of realistic heights, you can glimpse over your shoulder to take in the gorgeous scenery, continue your climb to the top, and compete against others in multiplayer modes (which are asynchronous opposed to in real-time).

You can also earn gear like gloves and watches and unlock a range of achievements.

Best known for its Crysis games, Crytek has crafted a thrilling arcade-like climbing sim that takes advantage of VR technology.

Follow Marc on Twitter for his “Tech Tip of the Day” posts: @marc_saltzman. Or subscribe to his weekly Tech It Out podcast at marcsaltzman.com/podcasts.

Follow Marc on Twitter for his “Tech Tip of the Day” posts: @marc_saltzman. Email him or subscribe to his Tech It Out podcast at https://marcsaltzman.com/podcasts. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best VR games of 2021: Resident Evil 4, I Expect You to Die 2

Recommended Stories

  • Voodoo bets on play-to-earn crypto mobile games

    French startup Voodoo has announced that it plans to make a significant investment in blockchain-powered mobile games. 2021 has been an important year for crypto gaming, with Axie Infinity popularizing the play-to-earn model. Tangentially, fantasy sports NFT games could be considered as crypto games.

  • Enter the Sony World Photography Awards With Our Special Perk!

    Time is running out! We’re proud to announce that The Phoblographer is a media partner for the current Sony World Photography Awards. Lots of folks scoff at the idea of entering modern photography contests. But for years, the Sony World Photography Awards has fascinated editors, art buyers, curators, and more. We’ve featured various winners over

  • Security flaws found in a popular guest Wi-Fi system used in hundreds of hotels

    A security researcher says an internet gateway used by hundreds of hotels to offer and manage their guest Wi-Fi networks has vulnerabilities that could put the personal information of their guests at risk. Etizaz Mohsin told TechCrunch that the Airangel HSMX Gateway contains hardcoded passwords that are "extremely easy to guess." With that access, an attacker could access and exfiltrate guest records, or reconfigure the gateway's networking settings to unwittingly redirect guests to malicious webpages, he said.

  • South Park Commons, an "anti incubator" founded by early FB and Dropbox engineers, gains momentum

    When South Park Commons (SPC), a community of tens of engineers in San Francisco's South Park neighborhood, came together, it mostly flew under the radar, save for a New York Times profile in 2017, a year after it was formed. Founded by Facebook's first female engineer, Ruchi Sanghvi, she explained at the time that her ambition with SPC was to create tech’s answer to the Bloomsbury Set or Benjamin Franklin’s Junto club, where people could discuss their respective and shared experiences and hopefully form new ideas along the way. Fast forward and SPC -- which went on to raise a $55 million venture fund in 2018 to back projects born by community members -- says the experiment is working.

  • Go Disco curates local events to get you doing cool stuff around town

    “On the simplest level, it’s an app to get you offline, together with people that you care about more,” Go Disco co-founder Sean Conrad told TechCrunch. Go Disco is an event recommendation engine, but Conrad sees the app also as a philosophical antidote to social networks that juice engagement to keep users plugged in. The app was founded by Conrad, a consumer app developer, and Jesse Berns, a data scientist.

  • New to Film? 3 Great 35mm Film Emulsions for the Beginner

    35mm film is wonderful! At its best, it delivers a look that can't be had digitally without a lot of work while letting you be in the moment. So we recommend always combining it with the best film camera that you can get your hands on. But 35mm film can also bolster your digital photography if you just find an identity when working with it. Lucky for you, we've reviewed tons of film emulsions over the years. And we're diving into some of our favorites for beginners here.

  • Nonprofits have the answers to improve social media: Big Tech has the resources to make it happen

    The debate around social media’s impact on mental health is hardly new, but the conversation has recaptured the world’s attention in light of reports this fall that suggest Facebook has been well aware of the toxic mental health consequences of its platforms for teens. While this data -- and the knowledge that Facebook ignored these concerns -- is troubling, understanding social media’s impact on mental health isn’t all that simple. In fact, there’s a strong argument to be made that social media can offer safe, affirming spaces and connections for young people on the journey to discover themselves and their identities.

  • The Best Video Game Surprises Of 2021

    Face it: The past year has been…not great. Over the course of 2021, the global temperature rose at a once again alarming rate, Marvel released not one but two panned films, and we’ve all gotta come to terms with the sobering realization that this covid-19 pandemic might never fully end. A fitting timeline for a year was kicked off by attempted insurrection.

  • Is Twitter Attacking the Freedoms of the Street Photography?

    hem shared on the platform. News outlets worldwide rushed to push the news out to their readers. The Phoblographer and I decided to wait. We waited because Twitter's latest policy decision impacts something I love: street photography. And I didn't want to write about the topic based on impulse. So, now that the dust has settled, here are my two cents on the matter.

  • Amazon's Appstore is finally working again on Android 12

    Amazon has addressed the issue that had left those with Android 12 phones unable to use apps they had downloaded from the company's Appstore.

  • The top 10 most popular liquors during Christmas and why you should grab yours now

    As Christmas day nears closer, here are the top 10 liquors you should grab before it's too late. They pair perfectly with holiday cocktails.

  • Florence Pugh Improvised Yelena's Cutlery Line, Plus 28 More Behind-The-Scenes Facts From "Hawkeye" Directors Bert And Bertie

    A lot of Yelena and Kate's dinner scene in Hawkeye Episode 5 was improvised by Florence Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld.View Entire Post ›

  • 'S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2' won't include NFTs following fan uproar

    The announcement comes a day after the studio said S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 would include NFTs.

  • Experts make College Football Playoff semifinal predictions

    Who do the experts have moving on to the National Championship?

  • 'Hawkeye' Season Finale Trailer Teases the Return of the Boss

    Disney+ has shared the trailer for the season finale of Hawkeye, teasing the arrival of the...

  • “Harry Potter” Fans To J.K. Rowling: “I Am The Captain Now”

    “I don’t want her to gain anything else from my love for it, but I do still have a love for it.”View Entire Post ›

  • Speechless at What Netflix Is Paying Henry Cavill for ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

    Henry Cavill gets paid so much per episode of The Witcher—check out his salary for Season 2 here.

  • Rivian stock falls below IPO price, AMC stock soars after 'Spiderman' premiere

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre discusses Rivian stock declining after lower production forecast in 2022, FedEx stock surging after strong earnings, and AMC stock soaring after the blockbuster premiere of ‘Spiderman’.

  • Disney Channels Including ABC, ESPN Go Dark on YouTube TV After Google Deal Lapses

    Disney’s suite of networks — including ABC and ESPN — have gone dark on YouTube TV after the media conglomerate and Google failed to forge a new deal before the midnight ET deadline Friday. It’s the first major blackout for YouTube TV over a carriage-fee dispute in its nearly five-year history (although YouTube TV dropped […]

  • Chelsea Handler shares cheeky 2009 'Playboy' cover: '12 years later, and I'm still screwing up xmas parties'

    The comedian and her fans are reliving the days when she was a "Playboy" cover star.