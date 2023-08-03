A 5-MW solar project is approved in Damascus Twp. What else could be coming to Wayne?

A five-megawatt (MW) solar farm connected to PPL's electrical grid is destined for a privately owned field off Route 371 in rural Damascus Township, Wayne County.

With two other potential projects discussed in the same municipality and others elsewhere in the county, sunshine in this northeast corner of Pennsylvania is clearly a commodity. It is also a potential benefit for landowners who lease their land and electrical customers attracted by supporting renewable energy sources and promised better rates.

Similar to natural gas interest

Brian Smith, chairperson of the Wayne County Board of Commissioners and a Damascus Township resident, has announced his concern to help property owners understand what is involved in negotiating a land lease with solar companies, likening it to the spread of land agents seeking lease agreements across northern Wayne County for natural gas exploration in the 2000s.

"There seems to be a lot of interest being generated in Wayne County with the leases that are being brought forward from solar farm companies," Smith said, referencing projects approved or proposed in his own township. "There's been a lot of people approached to sign leases to get into a solar farm situation."

Smith said he has contacted Penn State Extension about arranging a public presentation on the leasing process. He expects to have it at the Park Street Complex, the former Stourbridge School on West Park Street in Honesdale. Penn State Extension gave presentations in various towns about leasing land for natural gas drilling.

Like that subject, Smith said a lot of people are for or against leasing acreage for solar panel projects. The public needs to know the details, he said, in being able to get the right lease payments. Questions also arise about what happens to the solar farm if the energy company goes out of business, and who will pay to have the panels removed and the property cleaned up.

Chairman Brian Smith, Wayne County Board of Commissioners, is arranging for Penn State Extension to hold an informational meeting for township officials about regulating solar farms, and another for the public to better negotiate a solar farm land lease. More information will be announced.

"I think it's most important now to have the facts laid out for us by Penn State. It is similar to what they did with the gas industry," Smith said. "The devil is in the details with leasing…"

Prior to that, the county plans to host a presentation by Penn State Extension for township officials to help them craft ordinances to prepare for requests to install solar farms. Smith said dates are being discussed for some time in August. He said hopefully shortly after that, they can host a public informational session on solar farm leases.

Damascus project

Damascus Township is the largest of Wayne County's townships and has abundant agricultural land, much of it fallow. Where once vegetables or hay were raised, or cattle grazed, electrical energy may become the new cash crop for some.

Their first solar farm project was approved in Damascus in February 2023 by the supervisors.

Zoning Officer Edward Lagareane said that the company, New Leaf Energy, the development business that was spun off from Borrego Solar Systems, Inc., of Lowell, Massachusetts, is planning to build an array of 11,040 solar panels. It can generate 5 MW of electricity connected to the nearby PPL substation and distributed in the grid.

This is a page from the preliminary land development plans for a 5-MW solar farm off the Cochecton Turnpike, Route 371 in Damascus Township, Wayne County, Pa. Township supervisors approved a conditional use application Feb. 20, 2023. New Leaf Energy is planning the project, which will connect to the PPL electrical power grid for consumers to purchase electricity. The company plans to install 11,040 solar panels on the 21-acre site, being leased from private property owners. Labella Associates is the engineering firm. The listed system/project owner is Honesdale Solar 1, LLC. Route 371 is at far left.

A 5-MW system can potentially power as many as a thousand homes.

The long rows of panels will be tilted at approximately 60 degrees. They begin approximately 700 feet from the roadway.

The array will cover about 21 acres owned by Steven and Sharon Funaro, along Route 371 (Cochecton Turnpike) between Rileyville and West Damascus. About half of the project lies in Lebanon Township. The border bisects the Funaro property.

Damascus Supervisor Steven Adams said that they worked closely with their counterparts in Lebanon Township and held joint hearings at the Damascus Township offices. He said that with their zoning ordinances being much alike, they were able to collaborate on setting a list of conditions to approve the land use.

Decommissioning process

Lagareane said they were sure to include a condition that the company has a plan to decommission the project and safely remove the installation when the time comes so that this is not left up to the landowner.

Another condition is to have a $1 million line of credit naming both Damascus and Lebanon Township, set aside for decommissioning the project. The cost of site reclamation will be reviewed every three years by the supervisors for potential adjustment.

Other conditions include a border fence, vegetative screening, ground maintenance plan, an emergency action plan, security system and no outside storage of panels, to avoid damage and potential leaching of toxic chemicals.

An environmental impact study, NPDES permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit are required. The township must be assured the conditions are being met before the building permit is issued, Lagareane said.

Set a moratorium

"This is a growing, new technology for us," Lagareane said, stating they are not opposed to solar farms, but the township wants to protect neighboring residents and their property values, as well as the environment. The Damascus supervisors have set a moratorium on any new solar farms until they upgrade their ordinance.

He said that since the project on the Funaros' property was approved, the township had another application for a solar farm in Tyler Hill. This was the same company but a different engineer, Lagareane said, but the application was woefully incomplete. On that basis, the township rejected the application in June. Lagareane said that the applicant has the right to assemble a complete application and try again. A message left for the applicant's engineer has not been returned.

This PPL substation along the Cochecton Turnpike, Route 371 in Damascus Township, is a short distance from a planned, 5 MW solar farm project to be installed on leased, private land and connected to PPL's power grid.

There has also been discussion about a third solar farm project, Lagareane said, also in the Tyler Hill area.

Lagareane said that the availability of land, as well as PPL having 3-phase electrical service here, makes the area attractive for land lease agents. Supervisor Adams said that most townships lack any ordinance for solar farms, and in that case the project cannot be denied.

Adams commented that large rooftops are better locations for solar projects, because land is so valuable.

"Our ordinance is pretty good, but we want to tighten it to protect people, and the future. What will it be like in 20 years?" Adams said. "… You can't make rules after the fact."

